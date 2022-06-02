May 28
7:05 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to State Route 56, New Marshfield, for a well-being check on a female. Deputies located the female, who advised she was fine and did not need assistance. Deputies resumed patrol.
9:25 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Robinette Ridge Road, New Marshfield, for a property damage complaint. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
10:27 a.m. — Deputies responded to Mound Street in The Plains for a property damage report. The complainant stated that someone had broken the exterior window of her residence with a bottle and torn a screen. A report was taken.
10:32 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Millfield Road, Millfield, for a well-being check. Deputies attempted to locate the individual but were unsuccessful. Deputies will attempt to make contact again at a later date.
12:33 p.m. — Deputies responded to Buckley Run Road, Athens, for a verbal dispute. The complainant stated that her cousin had threatened her. Deputies spoke to the cousin, who denied threatening the complainant. Deputies separated both parties and advised them to cease contact with each other.
12:51 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Millfield Road, Millfield, for a report of a catalytic converter being cut off a vehicle.
2:38 p.m. — Deputies spoke with a Chauncey man in reference to a property damage complaint. A report was taken.
3:24 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Jacksonville for an alarm activation. Shortly after deputies were dispatched, the keyholder advised that it was a false alarm and that deputies could cancel their response.
3:26 p.m. — Deputies responded to Jordan Run Road, Coolville, for a 911 open line. Deputies did not find evidence that anyone was home, or that anyone was in need of assistance.
4:20 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 550 in Amesville in an attempt to locate a suspect in a domestic violence report. Deputies were unsuccessful in locating the suspect, but further attempts will be made.
5:44 p.m. — Deputies were patrolling on State Route 550 in Amesville when they observed an individual in a yard that they believed may have had a warrant for their arrest. Deputies found that the individual was not the person with the warrant that deputies were looking for.
8:33 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of a male acting strangely outside a closed business. Deputies made contact with and identified the male, who advised that he was just taking a break from panhandling. No evidence of criminal activity was observed, and deputies returned to patrol as the male left the property.
9:36 p.m. — The Ohio State Highway Patrol requested assistance on a traffic stop on US Route 33, Athens. A deputy from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded. After the traffic stop was conducted, the deputy resumed patrol.
10:12 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 691 in Nelsonville for a well-being check on an elderly male. Deputies located the male, who advised that he was okay and that he currently could not be contacted until his broken phone is replaced.
May 29
8:59 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Alderman Road, Millfield, on a 911 hang-up call. Upon arriving on scene, it was found that a child was playing with the phone, and it was not an actual emergency. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:55 a.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of a loose cow. Deputies patrolled the area for the cow but had negative contact. Units then resumed patrol.
11:41 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to North Plains Road, The Plains, on a third-party report of an active verbal dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies did not observe any dispute, or locate any persons involved.
2:33 p.m. — Deputies responded to Sand Ridge Road, Millfield, for a report of a stolen motorcycle. Deputies made contact with the caller, who stated his all black 2000 Suzuki motorcycle was stolen. The case is under investigation.
3:19 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to State Route 550 in Athens for a report of possible drug activity. Deputies did not observe any evidence of criminal activity when they patrolled the area.
4:27 p.m. — Deputies responded to Rhoric Road, Athens, for a report of someone finding bones in a creek. Deputies arrived on scene and determined it to be a leg bone of a deer. No further action was needed.
5:06 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to an alarm activation on Chase Road in Albany. Prior to deputy arrival, the homeowner called to advise that deputies could cancel their response, due to the alarm being accidental.
6:35 p.m. — Deputies responded to Glouster for report of a vehicle that was partially parked in the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate any such vehicle. Deputies then returned to patrol.
May 30
4:35 a.m. — Deputies responded to Ames Township for an activated alarm. The exterior structure was checked and, once the key holder arrived, the interior was checked. This was determined to be a false alarm and no further action was needed.
8:50 a.m. — Deputies responded to Front Street in Glouster for a trespass complaint. The complainant stated that a male came to his home and started beating on his door. The complainant also advised that the male had taken an unknown number of pills. Deputies spoke to the other involved party, who denied taking any pills. Deputies advised the male to stay off the complainant’s property. No further action was taken.
9:57 a.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for a disorderly male. The complainant stated that a male was outside of his apartment, destroying things. Deputies made contact with the male and asked him to leave the property. The male left the property, and deputies resumed patrol.
2:30 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Jacksonville Road, Glouster, on a report of a stolen camper. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
2:33 p.m. — Deputies responded to Rhoric Road, Athens, for a well-being check. On scene, deputies were unable to make contact, but a neighbor told deputies that the man was out on vacation.
2:55 p.m. — Deputies responded to Hamley Run Road, Athens, to assist Athens County EMS on a medical call. Deputies stayed on scene until EMS transported a man to the hospital.
4:34 p.m. — A female made contact with deputies by phone to file a report of a scam. Deputies created a report, but no further leads are available at this time.
7:09 p.m. — Deputies responded to Hebbardsville Road, Athens, for an activated business alarm. Deputies checked the building with negative contact, and all doors and windows were secure. Deputies then returned to patrol.
