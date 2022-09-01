August 19
8:49 p.m. — Deputies responded to Glouster to assist the Glouster Police Department with an active dispute. Glouster Police arrested a male for Domestic Violence. No further assistance was requested from deputies.
9:06 p.m. — Deputies responded to Eddy Road in Athens for an open-line 911 call. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the resident, who was unaware the phone had called 911. The resident advised everything was fine and deputies returned to patrol.
10:15 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to South Fifth Street in Jacksonville for a report of a canine barking. Units patrolled the area but were unable to locate the cause of the complaint.
11:33 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Poston Road near Hartman Road in The Plains for a report of a suspicious person. Units located and met with the female, who was hunting for insects. With no criminal activity observed, units resumed patrol.
August 20
1:55 a.m. - Deputies responded to Mush Run Road in Athens for a prowler complaint. The caller reported that an unknown person had been behind her house and ran off into the woods. No description was obtained. Deputies checked the residence and the surrounding property but had negative contact. The caller advised they would call back if there were any further issues.
2:04 a.m. - Deputies responded to Bern Township in reference to a dispute that had been reported. In speaking with the complainant, it was determined the suspect had arrived at the residence highly intoxicated and agitated. He was asked several times to leave but refused. The suspect then began banging on the exterior of the residence and made threats to physically harm the complainant. The complainant provided a video statement about this incident and opted to pursue criminal charges. The suspect was arrested on the charge of menacing and transported to SEORJ without incident.
8:18 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to SR 144 in Coolville on a 911 hang-up call. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be phone line issues and not an emergency. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:37 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Zion Road in Shade for an activated residential alarm. While en route, deputies were canceled by the alarm company, as it was a false alarm.
12:44 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Bean Road in The Plains for a request of a well-being check of a female. Upon arriving on scene, deputies found the residence empty. The caller could not provide any further address or location for deputies to check.
3:24 p.m. - Deputies spoke with a man reporting a parking complaint in New Marshfield. Deputies spoke with all involved parties, and a report was made.
3:32 p.m. - Deputies responded to Wooten Road in Athens for a breaking and entering complaint. Upon arrival, deputies did not locate anyone at the residence. The complainant was advised to call back if anything was missing from the residence.
4:12 p.m. - Deputies responded to State Route 56 in Athens for a well-being check. Deputies were able to make contact with the woman at the residence, and she advised she was okay. No further action needed.
6:53 p.m. - Deputies were requested to assist Glouster Police with possible trespassers. Prior to deputy arrival, Glouster Police advised that deputies were no longer needed.
8:30 p.m. - Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a third-party report of a possibly physical dispute. Deputies spoke with both of the alleged participants in the dispute separately, and both of them advised that there hadn't been any fighting, or even a disagreement between them. With no evidence that any kind of violence had occurred, deputies returned to patrol.
