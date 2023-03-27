March 23
12:14 a.m. — Deputies responded to Athens Township for a report of threats being made following a break-up. The parties were advised to stop having contact. No further action taken.
12:24 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Robinson Road in Athens for a report of a 911 hang-up call. Units attempted to make contact at the residence but were unsuccessful. Units did not observe anything out of the ordinary and resumed patrol.
1:24 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Toledo Street in Glouster for a report of suspicious activity. The complainant advised that two males were going through the dumpster. Units arrived on scene on Monroe Street and spoke with the complainant, who was following one of the suspects. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the males were attempting to find food within the dumpster. Deputies were also made aware that the suspect had a felony warrant for domestic violence. Jeffrey Giffin Jr., age 39 of Glouster, was arrested and transported to SEORJ without incident.
9:30 a.m. — Deputies responded to North Plains Road in The Plains for a reported overdose. On arrival, deputies located a male, who a witness on scene advised had overdosed. Narcan was administered. When EMS arrived on scene the patient did wake up and refused further treatment.
9:44 a.m. — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a dispute. Once on scene, it was determined one person involved in the dispute was leaving so no further action was required.
10:13 a.m. — Deputies arrested 32-year-old Johnathon Rosser of The Plains and transported him to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. Rosser had an active felony warrant out of Athens Common Pleas Court.
3:33 p.m. — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a report of a trespassing incident. A trespass warning form was completed by the caller, and deputies are attempting to locate the suspect to serve him with his copy.
4:44 p.m. — Deputies responded to W Bailey Road, Millfield, for a theft report. A report was taken and the incident is under review.
5:31 p.m. — Deputies assisted the Athens City Police Department in an attempt to locate a man with warrants. Deputies and police checked several addresses but were unable to locate the man.
6:21 p.m. — Deputies responded to SR 682 in The Plains for a suspicious male. Contact was made with the male, who was picking up cans along the roadway. No further action needed.
7:42 p.m. — Deputies responded to Chauncey in reference to a harassment complaint. On scene, deputies spoke with the complainant and a report was made.
7:42 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for a well-being check on a female. Deputies responded and spoke with the female. Deputies also spoke with other involved parties and found everything to be okay.
7:50 p.m. — Deputies responded to Ireland Road in Coolville for a theft complaint. Upon arrival, a report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
