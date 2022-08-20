Aug. 14
1:52 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Blizzard Lane in Albany for a report of an alarm. Units checked the business and found it to be secured, with no signs of forced entry.
4:22 a.m. - Deputies responded to a residence in Alexander Township for an active dispute. Contact was made with the caller and his adult son, who were involved in a verbal dispute. Information regarding the process of eviction/protection order was provided to the caller.
8:27 a.m. - Deputies responded to Carol Lane in The Plains for a suspicious person complaint. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the subjects.
9:04 a.m. - Deputies responded to Steinmeyer Road in New Marshfield for a theft report. The complainant stated that her neighbor stolen her cellphone and would not return it. Deputies talked to the other involved party, who advised he did not steal the cellphone. He stated the complainant left her cellphone at his residence when they were hanging out. Deputies collected the cellphone and returned it to the complainant. No further action was taken.
10:27 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Locust Street in Glouster in reference to a theft complaint. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending at this time.
3:04 p.m. - Deputies responded to Lake Snowden for an open-line 911 call. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
3:48 p.m. - Deputies patrolled Frost Road in Coolville in an attempt to locate a missing man from West Virginia. The caller advised that his uncle had been gone for several days and may have been at his campsite in that area. Deputies located the campsite but were unable to locate the man.
4:11 p.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains for a well-being check on a juvenile. Deputies spoke with the child's grandparent and did not find any reason to believe that the child was living in any unsafe conditions.
5:11 p.m. - Deputies responded to Glouster for a well-being check on an elderly man. Deputies made contact with the man and determined everything was okay. No further action needed.
5:12 p.m. - A male contacted the sheriff's office advising that someone had his vehicle and would not return it. Contact was made with the individual and arrangements were made for the vehicle to be returned. The caller later advised the vehicle had been returned.
6:19 p.m. - Deputies responded to Strouds Run Road for a well-being check on a male who had not been answering his phone. After deputies found that the male had suffered from a fall, ACEMS responded and transported him to O'Bleness.
Aug. 15
1:35 a.m. - Deputies responded to Trimble Township for a prowler complaint. It was determined that the alleged prowler was an ex-boyfriend of the caller. The area was patrolled, and surveillance measures were suggested, as there was no evidence linking anyone to this complain
7:46 a.m. - An individual called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office reporting that the catalytic converter was cut from his vehicle while it was parked overnight on Kenny Memorial Lane in Albany. A report was taken.
8:16 a.m. - A deputy responded to an abandoned residence on Oregon Ridge in Glouster for a report of an open door. The deputy arrived and checked the residence but did locate anyone inside. The residence was secured with no forced entry located.
10:29 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Armitage Road in Athens for a report of loose cattle in the roadway. Upon arriving and locating the cattle, the owner had been aware and had assistance returning them to pasture. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:44 a.m. - A well-being check was requested on a male and female arguing in the area of Peach Ridge, Athens. Contact was made with the couple, who advised everything was ok.
10:57 a.m. - Deputies responded to State Route 550 in Athens for a Breaking and Entering report. This case is under investigation.
11:17 a.m. - Deputies responded to State Route 685 in Glouster for a third-party complaint of a dispute. Deputies made contact with a female at the residence, who advised everything was ok.
1:34 p.m. - A deputy responded to a 911 hang-up call on Lemaster Road in The Plains. While enroute, dispatch stated that contact was made, and it was an accidental call.
5:20 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Vore Ridge Road in Athens on a report of an inactive dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the involved parties and determined the dispute was verbal only. The involved parties agreed to separate, and deputies returned to patrol.
6:54 p.m. - Deputies were requested to assist ACEMS in the Albany area. Prior to their arrival, deputies were advised that their response was no longer needed.
9:12 p.m. - Deputies responded to Radford Road in Athens for a report of possible suspicious activity around a home late at night. Deputies did not find anyone when they checked the property, and they found the home to be secure.
August 16
2:12 a.m. - Deputies responded to Athens Township for a theft complaint. They attempted to make contact with the caller but got no answer at the residence.
9:15 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Bargain Billy's on State Route 13 in Millfield for a report of a male passed out in a vehicle. Upon arriving on scene, deputies awoke and identified the male. It was found he was only sleeping, and it was not a medical emergency or drug related. He was advised to move along, and deputies returned to patrol.
9:45 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office arrested Shawn Cunningham, age 26 of Nelsonville, for an active child support warrant. He was transported to SEORJ for a mandatory 30- day sentence.
11:42 a.m. - Douglas Christopher Stobart, age 33 of Glouster, was arrested on active warrants from of Athens County. Deputies transported Stobart to SEORJ without incident.
12:35 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Brimstone Road in Coolville for a 911 hang-up call. Upon arriving on scene, there was no emergency, as it was found to be phone line issues. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:53 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Piggly Wiggly in The Plains to complete a report for a non-injury, private property accident.
3:18 p.m. - Deputies responded to Scatter Ridge Road, Athens, for a tip on a possible location of a female with a felony warrant. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect at that location.
3:59 p.m. - Deputies responded to the Athens area for a suspicious male sitting on the roadway. Upon making contact, it was determined that no criminal activity was taking place. No further action was needed.
4:02 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Hudnell Road in Athens for a report of a suspicious female in a yard, sitting under a tree. Deputies arrived in the area and located the female walking along the roadway and identified her. She told deputies that she was waiting on a ride and had stopped to rest. She was advised to wait somewhere off the persons property.
4:07 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Salem Road in Athens for an activated residential alarm. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be an accidental alarm. Contact was made with the homeowner, who was mowing and did not know the alarm had gone off. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:04 p.m. - A caller from State Route 682 in The Plains requested to speak to a deputy at their residence about a male trespassing on the caller’s property. A deputy spoke with the male in question, who agreed to stay off the caller's property.
7:43 p.m. - A female contacted the sheriff's office advising that she was being threatened and harassed by another female on Facebook. After speaking with the female, it was determined no criminal act had been committed. At the request of the caller, the incident was documented.
August 17
12:56 a.m. - Deputies responded to SR 691 outside Nelsonville for alleged sexual assault. The incident is under further investigation. I
5:28 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Troy Township in reference to a prowler complaint. Upon arrival at the residence it was determined the caller had left and walked to a neighbor's residence in an attempt to seek assistance. The caller was determined to be in a mental health crisis and was transported to OMH for medial clearance and a mental health evaluation. No further action taken.
12:35 p.m. - Deputies responded to the Torch area for a dispute over phones.
2:18 p.m. - An attempt to locate a male in New Marshfield was requested by a local agency. The male was located at a later time in the evening. He was transported to SEORJ without incident.
5:15 p.m. - Deputies responded to Center Street, New Marshfield, for the report of an active domestic dispute. When deputies arrived on scene they spoke with an involved party. The male was identified and arrested on an unrelated criminal charge. The dispute was investigated and it was determined that no criminal activity occurred. The male was transported to SEORJ without incident.
7:03 p.m. - Deputies were notified of a runaway adult suffering from a mental health crisis.The adult was identified as Emma Hoover, last seen on Radford Road in Athens leaving a friend's house. Emma stated she was going to visit a friend and was last seen getting into a black car, unknown make or model. Emma is entered into LEADS as a missing person at this time.
7:24 p.m. - A verbal dispute had taken place in the parking lot of Athens High School. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with both parties. No criminal behavior was observed.
8:17 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to E Third Street the Plains in reference to a neighbor dispute over property lines. Both parties were advised that the complaint is civil. Parties were also advised to not destroy the other parties property.
10:10 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to N Plains Rd in The Plains in reference to a runaway juvenile. Upon arrival the juvenile was located and was granted permission by the parent to stay with a friend for the night.
11:08 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to some type of dispute between neighbors at a residence in Trimble Township. Upon arrival Deputies were advised that the situation had been resolved and law enforcement was no longer needed.
