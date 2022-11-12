November 2
4:10 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Luhrig Road in Athens. Deputies patrolled the area and located one vehicle off the side of the roadway. The vehicle was determined to be abandoned, as well as a road hazard. The vehicle was towed, and deputies resumed patrol.
4:15 p.m. — Deputies responded to Louise Lane, Athens, in reference to a son possibly hiding his dads’ wallet. On scene, deputies discovered that the wallet was not hidden and returned to patrol.
4:52 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to a juvenile issue. Deputies spoke with all involved parties, and the situation was handled on scene.
5:24 p.m. — Deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office were flagged down by a man in The Plains regarding a malnourished dog. Deputies stopped to speak with the man and contacted the Dog Warden regarding the dog’s health. The dog was then taken to a veterinarian’s office in Athens.
5:47 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a third-party complaint of a possible road rage incident on State Route 50 East in Albany. Deputies responded to the area and were able to make contact with several parties involved and a report was taken. This incident remains under investigation.
6:08 p.m. — Deputies responded to Rainbow Lake Road in Athens for a domestic violence complaint. On scene, deputies spoke with all involved parties. No evidence of physical injury or threats of physical injury were present; however, the male suspect was taken to for a mental evaluation based on behavior deputies witnessed on scene.
7:33 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to US 50 near United Lane in Athens for a report of an object obstructing the roadway. Units patrolled the area but were unable to locate the object. Units resumed patrol.
7:55 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a man being disorderly on Vore Ridge Road in Athens. Deputies responded to the area to check on the male but were unable to locate him. Deputies resumed patrol.
November 3
4:48 a.m. — Deputies responded to Allen Road, Glouster, for a report of a dispute. Deputies made contact with both parties, who had separated before their arrival. Because the case was no longer active, they were referred to the Glouster Police Department.
7:41 a.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of criminal mischief within vehicles. It was reported that someone had gone through several vehicles parked in a parking lot and had left their purse. Deputies made contact with the female, who advised she was at home with her husband all night.
9:56 a.m. — Deputies responded to Nelsonville to assist ACEMS. The male agreed to voluntarily be transported to the hospital without further incident.
12:18 p.m. — Deputies responded to Coolville for a report of a dispute. Upon arrival, both parties were separated. The female was served with a trespass warning and advised not to return to the property.
12:27 p.m. — A deputy responded to Chase Road in Albany for a trespass complaint. On arrival, the deputy made contact with a resident of the property, who stated the caller had already left the area. Dispatch was advised.
1:24 p.m. — Deputies received a complaint of theft from a debit card. The female stated that someone had used her debit card at Kroger.
6:05 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of an activated commercial burglary alarm on North Coolville Ridge Road in Athens. Contact was made with a key holder and no response was needed.
6:41 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a dispute on West Clinton Street in Albany. A deputy spoke with the complainant, and it was determined the dispute was civil in nature. No further action was taken.
7:43 p.m. — Deputies responded to Coolville for a report of a male making threats toward others. Deputies found that the male was in need of a mental health evaluation, and they transported him to O’Bleness without incident.
8:58 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a dispute on Peach Ridge Road in Athens. Deputies responded to the residence of the dispute and spoke with the complainant and other involved parties. It was determined that no criminal offense had taken place and the parties separated for the night. Deputies then resumed patrol.
10:06 p.m. — Deputies were requested by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office to be on the lookout for two vehicles that were involved in a domestic violence incident. Deputies located one of the involved vehicles and stood by until Meigs County deputies arrived to complete their investigation.
10:37 p.m. — The ACSO received a complaint of loud music and possible fireworks or gunshots in the area of Mansfield Road, Athens. The caller requested that the area be patrolled. Deputies patrolled the area, but no loud noises were observed at that time. Page 4 of 4 Incident Date/Time
