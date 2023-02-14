Athens Fire Department
Feb. 6
7:41 a.m. — Dispatched and canceled en route, Hudson Health Center, 2 Church St., Athens.
12:13 p.m. — Dispatched to a motor vehicle accident with no injuries at the intersection of US 50 and South Blackburn Road. Upon arrival all occupants were out of vehicles and being tended to by Athens EMS. Made sure vehicles were secure and provided traffic control until tow companies could remove vehicles and city electricians could remove broken light pole. Richland Area Fire Department assisted.
Feb. 7
4:22 p.m. — Dispatched to 203 W. Washington St., Athens, for a report of an electrical outlet that had sparked. Central advised that there was no smoke or flames at this time. Upon arrival, AFD investigated the apartment with a thermal imaging camera and found no heat or signs of any danger. Crews turned off the breaker to the room where the outlet is located and advised the occupant of the apartment. Maintenance was contacted, a representative from Housing Hotlink arrived on scene, and was briefed about the situation. All units cleared scene and returned to service.
Feb. 8
8:03 a.m. — Dispatched and canceled en route to 100 Hospital Drive, Athens.
11:03 a.m. — Responded to 82 N. Court St., Athens, for a report of downed power lines in the roadway. Once on scene, Engine 1003 located the downed line in the alley between 82 N. Court St. and Carpenter Hall. It was determined to be a cable line and not a power line. Firefighters rolled up the line and secured it to the nearest electric pole and marked the pole with yellow caution tape.
4:36 p.m. — Dispatched to Depot Street, Athens, due to a request form Athens Police Department to flush some deer blood from a sidewalk and parking area. Upon arrival, AFP flushed out the hazard from the parking and sidewalk area in front of the old depot building.
Feb. 9
12:46 p.m. — AFD was alerted to a 3-year-old male stuck in a vending machine at the Speed Queen Laundromat on Richland Avenue. Upon arrival, it was determined that his hand was severely entrapped, but he was not hurt. Contacted Laughlin Vending to bring a key to the vending machine. Opened the door upon their arrival. Once the door was open, AFD members removed mechanical devices and pieces of metal to free the child's hand. Once the hand was free, the vending machine was turned over to Laughlin Vending for repair.
10:32 p.m. — AFD received a public service call for a possible structure fire at 15 1/2 Morris Ave., Athens. Caller advised his hot water tank was leaking water into the electrical connection and there were sparks and arcs coming from the top of his hot water heater. Upon arrival, AFD established incident command and conducted a 360 with nothing showing. Upon further investigation, the resident had already shut off power to the hot water heater and AFD units shut off water to the hot water heater. Checked for extensions in the walls and surrounding area with thermal imaging camera and contacted maintenance. Maintenance arrived on scene and we advised of everything that was done. He advised that he will be back in the morning to restore and fix the issues.
10:29 p.m. — AFD was alerted to a gas leak at 24 E. Washington St. AFD arrived on scene and investigated the stove. After inspection, the over had been left on and no leaking gas. Turned oven off and informed residents.
Feb. 10
10:25 p.m. — Call came in as fire/smoke alarm activation at 186 Mill St., Mill Street Apartments. Fire panel said alarm was in apartment 1404. AFD accessed room and found burnt food in a skillet on stove. Room was aired out and detector was reset by maintenance keyholder.
Feb. 11
2:22 a.m. — Alarm came in as alarm activation at 14 S. Court St., full building. Central said it was showing pull station. Mac Shack worker said a drunk kid pulled fire alarm station and ran away. We waited for keyholder to show and reset alarm and cleared scene.
1 p.m. — Dispatched to 10 S. College St., Chi Omega, for an activated fire alarm. Upon investigation, a detector head had activated in bedroom 4, which is the attic. Crews investigated with thermal imaging camera and found no cause for the activation. The house mom reset the alarm system.
