Nelsonville Police Department
Thursday, June 3 - Nelsonville
12:14 a.m. — Officers performed a vehicle stop on E Canal St. The driver of the vehicle was given a verbal warning for a speed violation, then released.
06:34 a.m. — Officers responded to Walnut St for an investigative complaint.
07:51 a.m. — Officers responded to Go Mart on W Canal St for a report of a suspicious person. The caller reported that a female individual had her clothes all over the parking lot. Officers located the female in question; however, it was noted that there were no clothes on the ground, and she was not doing anything illegal.
09:56 a.m. — Officers responded to E Columbus St to assist Code Enforcement with boarding up an apartment that had recently been destroyed by fire.
11:00 a.m. — Officers responded to Elizabeth St to assist Athens County Children Services with a home check.
10:42 a.m. — Officers responded to Mt St Mary’s Dr to assist EMS with a call. The caller reported a suspected overdose in the back parking lot. After two shots of Narcan were administered, the subject became alert. EMS took over care of the individual. A loaded syringe along with other paraphernalia were found in the vehicle and will be sent for testing. Future charges are pending results.
12:26 p.m. — Officers responded to E Canal St for a report of a domestic disturbance. The caller reported that a male was yelling at a female, put a young child in the car, then sped off towards Athens. Officers located and spoke to the involved parties. It was determined that the dispute was all verbal. There were no signs of anything physical that had taken place.
12:47 p.m. — Officers responded to Adams St for a follow up to a previous incident. Negative contact was made at this time.
01:15 p.m. — Officers responded to W Canal St for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers checked the area and surrounding areas, but negative contact was made at this time.
01:59 p.m. — Officers responded to Fayette St for an animal related complaint. No large, aggressive dog was seen in the area at this time.
02:06 p.m. — Officers responded to Dalton Dr for an animal related complaint. No large or aggressive dog was seen in the area at this time.
02:24 p.m. — Officers performed a vehicle stop on W Washington St. Rita Howland was issued a citation for Failure to Yield, given a warning for a seat belt violation, then released.
02:37 p.m. — Officers responded to Walnut St for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The caller reported a car parked in front of her home with expired tags and a male in the driver seat that was acting weird. Officers located the vehicle and spoke to the occupant. It was determined that the male was on the phone with his Doctor’s Office, and he would be out of the area as soon as the call was complete.
03:23 p.m — Officers performed a vehicle stop on Madison St. The driver of the vehicle was given a verbal warning for a stop sign violation, then released.
03:43 p.m. — Officers performed a vehicle stop on W Washington St. Chase Koker was issues a citation for speeding, then released.
04:06 p.m. — Officers responded to W Washington St for a request to meet an individual in person.
05:22 p.m. — Officers responded to E Canal St for a report of an attempted B & E. The caller reported three people who were seen looking into the glass doors at the end of the apartment complex and trying to get in. Officers arrived and noted that the window was broken, and that the apartment appeared to have been ransacked. No one was found inside. Officers patrolled the area and surrounding areas but had negative contact with anyone who matched the given descriptions at this time.
05:59 p.m. — Officers responded to Poplar St for an investigative complaint. The caller reported that as they were walking by a residence that they could hear a man yelling for help. Officers checked the residence: it was noted that the house was locked up and empty. Officers checked the surrounding areas for any sounds of distress, but none were heard. The call was unfounded at this time.
06:22 p.m. — Officers responded to High St for a request to assist EMS. The caller reported a suspected overdose at the residence. EMS arrived and continued care of the individual.
07:28 p.m. — Officers responded to Elizabeth St for a request to assist EMS. The caller reported an Overdose at the residence. EMS arrived and took over care of the individual who was then transported to O’Bleness Memorial Hospital.
07:32 p.m. — Officers responded to Poplar St for a report of a suspicious person. The caller reported that is looked like someone was trying to melt something down behind his garage. A description of the person was provided. Officers checked the area and patrolled the surrounding areas, but negative contact was made with anyone at this time.
09:38 p.m. — Officers responded to Mill St for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The caller reported a car that repeatedly kept driving up and down the street with blue lights on under it. Officers were able to locate the vehicle but had negative contact with the owner at this time.
10:34 p.m. — Officers responded to Pine Grove Dr for a request to assist the Fire Department with an activated alarm at an apartment. The request for assistance was canceled per FD.
11:54 p.m. — Officers responded to Williams St for an investigative complaint. The caller reported hearing loud music, and engines revving. The caller stated that the noise was so loud that it sounded like it was in her living room area. Officers checked the area and surrounding areas, but no loud noises were heard. Negative contact with any party was made at this time.
