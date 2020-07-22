Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday, July 21
12:37 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies received a third party complaint of a trespasser. The caller did not have the authority to report trespassing on the property in question, and deputies advised that the complainant would need to contact the Sheriff’s Office.
4:17 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to Dollar General for an alarm. Deputies found the front door had been damaged. This case is still under further investigation.
Deputies received a report of a missing elderly female. A BOLO was placed for the female at that time. A short time later a Nelsonville Water Department employee located the female who’s car was stuck off the roadway. The female was uninjured and reunited with their family. No further action was taken by the ACSO.
5:56 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were advised of a suspicious male waking on Route 682. Patrolled the area with negative contact with anyone walking.
7:46 a.m., Stewart — Deputies were dispatched to the Stewart area, to conduct a well being check on a subject who suffers from mental illness. Deputies made contact and after speaking to the subject the male advised that he wanted to remain at his home. It was determined that there was no sufficient reason to transport the subject for an evaluation against his wishes.
11:56 a.m., New Marshfield — A well being check was conducted at a residence in New Marshfield. Negative contact was made with the person at the given address. Deputy spoke with neighbors who advised the female had not been home in weeks. Attempted to contact landlord with no success. No contact phone number on the female subject.
12:08 p.m., Millfield — A male who lives on Main Street called the Sheriff’s Office in reference to theft. Dispatch advised that the male called to report he had some items stolen from his boat parked at his residence. Deputies spoke with the male on the phone, he said that he’s missing three fishing poles and a motor guide trolling motor. Stated that two of the poles are maroon, and one of the poles are black, said he’s unsure about the brand of the fishing poles. Stated that he believes the incident took place last night/early this morning, said that he does not have cameras at his residence. The case remains open, pending further investigation.
12:43 p.m., The Plains — The owner of Mark Auto Center called the Sheriff’s Office in reference to theft. Spoke over the phone, he stated that he went to start one of his vehicles, and noticed it was making a loud noise, said that he investigated a little and noticed that the catalytic converter was missing. The vehicle is a dark blue 2008 Honda Element with no plate on it. The owner said that the vehicle was parked on the front row of the lot, stated that he’s unsure of when the catalytic converter went missing. The case remains open pending further investigation.
1:13 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of a suspicious male that attempted to enter a residence. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate any vehicles or people matching the description that was provided.
2:20 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Route 13 on a possible suicide call. Contact was made with the subject who was having some marital issues. Deputies and Glouster Police spoke with the subject and decided the male was not suicidal or met the criteria for a blue slip. Male was left with family members.
3:01 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Rhoric Road in regards to a suspicious person. The caller advised a male in a silver SUV pulled into his driveway and sat there. The caller confronted the male, and told him to get off of his property. The male stated he was looking for another male at that residence. The caller stated the male in the vehicle left. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the described male.
3:03 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Greens Run Road for an active alarm. The alarm was found to be set off accidentally and that was confirmed with a resident on scene.
3:30 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of mail that was stolen from the complainants mailbox. The complainant found their mailbox open and confirmed that the post office carrier did not pick up from their residence.
5:59 p.m., Athens — Deputies patrolled the area of Pleasant Hill Road and Route 33 for a report of a possible emotionally disturbed person walking down the roadway that may be experiencing issues. Deputies located the subject and determined he was and did not need any further treatment. He was released to walk to his residence.
6:03 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Beech Road in regards to a disorderly male. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the described male.
6:17 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to South Plains Road in regards to a dispute. Two males that live together in a “group home” were involved in a physical dispute. Neither party wanted to press charges. Both parties were advised to not have contact with each other.
6:29 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Route 329 in Stewart, for a trespass/dispute. Deputies determined there was an issue with trespassing that was confirmed by multiple witnesses on the property. A trespass complaint was served to the suspect in this dispute. Parties were separated.
8:23 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Campbell Street in regards to a possible trespassing complaint. While on scene deputies located a male with a warrant, who was arrested, and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. The callers did not own the property which the subjects were on. They were advised to contact the landlord.
9:11 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a female yelling at a male in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot. Deputies responded to the area and located the couple whom were speaking calmly at that time. No physical violence or threats of physical violence were reported at that time. The couple returned to their residence and deputies returned to patrol.
10:02 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies received a complaint of fireworks in New Marshfield. Deputies responded to the area and patrolled for the fireworks. No fireworks or other suspicious activity were observed at that time.
10:13 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains, where the caller advised that an intoxicated male was harassing customers at the local store. Upon arrival contact was made with costumers who advised the male left the area. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.