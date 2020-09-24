Athens City Police Department
Tuesday, Sept. 22
9:36 p.m. – APD Officers responded to Columbus Rd. near Columbus Circle in reference to a public indecency complaint. Oren Raywood Apple, of The Plains, was arrested and charged with two counts of public indecency. Apple is set to appear in Athens Municipal Court on Sept. 23, at 9 a.m.
Athens County Sheriff's Department
Tuesday, Sept. 22
6:27 a.m., Athens – Deputies received a report of a 911 hang up call with limited information about a possible domestic dispute. Athens County 911 found a possible address of the call, in New Marshfield. Deputies responded to the address and attempted contact with the residents. No persons would answer and no commotion was overheard. No further action was taken at that time.
8:16 a.m., Millfield – A well being check was requested on Bryson Rd, in Millfield, on a female who missed a doctors appointment. Deputy arrived, making contact with the female who stated she would call the doctors office.
3:06 p.m., Athens County – Deputies spoke with a male over the phone, in regards to theft. He stated that someone broke into his house around 0900. He said that his neighbor saw an old gray Ford truck parked in his yard. He stated that the truck had damage on both sides of the vehicle. He said that when he came home, he noticed his air compressor was missing. He did not know the make of the compressor. He stated the compressor had a blue tank and a black plastic top. He said the compressor did not have any front wheels on it. He stated that he does not have cameras at his residence. The case remains open pending further investigation.
3:32 p.m., Albany – Deputies spoke with a male over the phone, in regards to criminal mischief. He stated that he woke up this morning, and he noticed his campaign sign was missing. He believes the incident took place between 0100-0400 hrs. The case remains open pending further investigation.
5:53 p.m., Albany – Deputies patrolled U.S. 50, for a cow near the roadway, with negative contact.
6:14 p.m., The Plains – Deputies spoke with a male, in regards to an animal complaint. The caller stated that he went on a walk with his dog. He said that his neighbor's dog charged at his dog. He stated the dog was not on a leash, and nobody was outside with the dog. Deputies advised him they will be referring this case to the dog shelter.
8:27 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies responded to Birge Road, in regards to an alarm. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the key holder. She stated that she entered the incorrect passcode. Deputies checked the building everything was secured. Deputies resumed patrol.
8:54 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Hudnall Road, in regards to a domestic dispute. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the caller. She stated that she was traveling down Lavelle Road, with her ex-husband. She said that he's intoxicated. She stated that he punched her windshield. She said that he attempted to change gears while she was driving. She stated that he left the residence on foot. Deputies advised her to call the Sheriff's Office if he returns. Deputies patrol the area but did not locate him.
10:57 p.m., Albany – Deputies responded to Albany, for a possible overdose. The caller reported that they were staying with a friend in a cabin rental, in Hocking County. The caller said their friend had gotten out of the hot tub and had become ill. The friend had admitted to taking edible marijuana earlier along with prescription medication. The caller then attempted to drive the friend to O'Bleness Hospital, in Athens, but had got lost following the SR 56/681 detour, as they were from out of town with no cell service until they had reached Albany. On scene, the friend was alert and responsive, but was transported to O'Bleness Hospital for treatment and observation. No illegal activity was found or observed while the subjects were in Athens County. No further action was needed.
11:03 p.m., Coolville – Deputies received a request from Meigs County Sheriff's Office, to attempt contact with a vehicle owner, in Troy Township. Meigs SO had located an abandoned vehicle in their county and requested units contact the owner in Athens County. Deputies responded to the listed address but had negative contact at that time.
Monday, Sept. 21
3:45 a.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to Glouster, for a report of a male yelling and refusing to leave a residence. The male had calmed down prior to deputy arrival, and he agreed to leave the property without causing any further issues.
7:03 a.m., Athens – Deputies responded to a vehicle on Shade RD, with a reported female driver asleep behind the wheel. Prior to arrival the caller advised the driver had taken off. State Patrol and Deputies patrolled the area for the vehicle.
7:29 a.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Clover Lane, in Athens, on a report of theft. Caller reports a DR field brush mower stolen from the rear of his business. Also entered was a F250 that had damage to the ignition switch. A report was taken and the case is under investigation.
9:51 a.m., Stewart – Deputies responded to a well being check on Haga Ridge, in Guysville. Contact was made with the subject who appeared to be fine and in good health. The information was forwarded to the caller.
10:37 a.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to Frost Hill RD, in Coolville, on a burglary complaint. Caller reports his residence was entered and several items were removed. A report was taken on the incident and it is currently under investigation.
10:40 a.m., Glouster – Deputies were asked to assist the Glouster Police Department in the Third Street area, in reference to a domestic dispute that had taken place. Glouster PD and ACSO made contact with the male subject who has a violent past with law enforcement and was taken into custody and charged with Domestic Violence. Glouster PD is handling all charges.
4:06 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to The Plains, where the caller advised she located a persons drivers license on the roadway. The item was collected and returned to the owner. A credit card belonging to another male was logged into evidence because the male could not be located.
5:36 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to N Clinton Street, in regards to theft. Deputies spoke with the caller, who stated someone stole his money. He stated that he went over to this male's house, and he pushed him down and stole $53 from him. Deputies asked if there was any witness present, he stated no. Deputies spoke with the other involved party, who stated that he did not take the caller's money. Deputies asked him to empty his pocket. The male did not have any money inside his pockets. Deputies advised the caller they could not file charges, due to there being no witness to confirm the allegations.
5:36 p.m., Nelsonville – Deputies responded to the Nelsonville area, for an inactive dispute. Upon making contact with both involved parties they advised that no physical violence took place. The male voluntarily left the residence.
5:56 p.m., Stewart – Deputies received a complaint of a reckless driver around the Stewart area. Deputies responded to the area and patrolled for some time. No reckless driving or infractions were observed at this time.
8:05 p.m., Jacksonville – Deputies received a request to attempt to locate a possible suicidal male, for Glouster Police. GPD had been advised that the male in question might be on Red Dog Rd, just outside Glouster. Deputies responded to the area but did not locate the subject or their vehicle.
8:34 p.m., Nelsonville – Deputies received a report of a female walking on Diamond Brick Rd, outside of Nelsonville. The caller advised that the female appeared to be having mental health issues. Deputies located the female whom was attempting to walk to Logan in the dark. The female did not have any friends or family that could assist her. Deputies gave the female a ride to her residence so she would not be walking on the roadway in the dark.
11:42 p.m., The – Deputies responded to Campbell St, in The Plains, for a noise complaint. The caller reported that their neighbor was being loud through the wall. On scene, Deputies found no evidence of the neighbor being loud at that time. With no criminal action taking place, the original caller was told to take the issue up with his landlord in regard to ongoing tenant complaints involving civil matters and lease violations committed by the alleged noisy neighbor.
