Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, April 12
12:06 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Scatter Ridge Rd, in Athens, to assist Ohio State Highway Patrol in reference to a vehicle crash they had responded to handle. It was learned this was not an accident, but an intention act. The suspect then forcibly entered the home of his ex-girlfriend, made various threats, and fled into the woods. Suspect was unable to be located.
10:11 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Scatter Ridge in regards to a trespass complaint. Upon patrolling the area, a male matching the suspect description was observed at Strouds Run State Park. The suspect, was carrying two large sticks and upon seeing the deputy, the suspect began swinging the sticks and making threats toward the deputy. After refusing to comply with multiple verbal commands from the deputies, a taser was deployed and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as 35 year old Michael T. Moyer Jr of Athens. Moyer was arrested and transported to SEORJ pending court. Adult Parole Authority placed a holder on Moyer as well. Moyer is charged with (1) one count of criminal damaging and (1) count of persistent disorderly conduct.
11:42 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of stolen car keys from a residence, while the female complainant was in the shower. Her vehicle was still at her residence. A report was requested to be on file. No further actions needed.
5:35 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Huddy Rd, in Nelsonville, for a report of a mentally distressed person. Deputies made the determination for a mental health screening, due to statements from a doctor and family members. The subject was transported to O'Bleness Hospital by Athens County EMS.
6:20 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Campbell Road, in Athens, for a well-being check. The caller stated that she and her husband have been arguing for two days. She advised the argument originated over her husband telling her she could not leave the residence with their kids. She stated nothing physical happened. Both parties agreed to separate within the residence. Units resumed patrol.
7:00 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a female that received a text message from her husband, who she now has an active protection order against. The female did not know where the male is currently living. A warrant was requested for his arrest.
7:03 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road, in Athens, for a report of a trespassing complaint. Deputies spoke with the complainant, who stated that her neighbor has been walking around two of her properties and she wished for the male to cease. Deputies made contact with the suspect, and served him with a trespass complaint for both properties. No further action taken.
7:44 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were advised of a male throwing rocks at vehicles on State Route 682, in The Plains. No persons reported damage to their vehicles nor wanted to file a report at that time. Deputies made contact with the male whom was upset he had just been evicted from his residence. Deputies spoke with the male and were able to calm him. Deputies ultimately transported the male to a friend's residence. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:52 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Connett Road, in The Plains, for a male who was screaming. Deputies made contact with the male who stated he was speaking loudly to a friend who had passed by. No criminal activity was observed units resumed patrol.
9:28 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Hartman Road, in The Plains, for a report of a individual pounding on the complainant's door. Deputies arrived on scene and did not observe any person. Deputies did find a bird's nest on the front door that contained eggs. With no criminal activity observed, units resumed patrol.
11:13 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Athens area, for a suspicious person. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
11:26 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of what sounded like an argument, on Poston Rd. near Adena Drive. Deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle parked just off the roadway that was occupied by a female. The female was having an argument with her boyfriend over the phone while parked. The boyfriend had left the female in the vehicle and she was unable to drive as she did not have a valid license. A family member responded to the scene and picked up the female. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:52 p.m., Guysville — Deputies were dispatched to Lottridge Rd, in Guysville, to attempt to locate a subject for another agency. No contact was made at the location. No signs of life or any other indicators were observed to support someone was inside the residence. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Tuesday, April 13
1:36 a.m., The Plains — Contact was made with a vehicle that was parked at a local business after business hours. No criminal activity was observed. No further action taken.
2:34 p.m., Millfield — Deputies took a report by phone, regarding a harassment issue. The complainant stated that a niece had been harassing him by phone and threatening him. No tangible evidence was provided to further the case. The complainant was advised to block or refrain from answering phone calls or social media messages and report any further issues.
5:35 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Fady Road, in Glouster, for a report of a 911 call from a female who stated that her boyfriend had put his hands on her, then the line disconnected. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the victim and found physical injuries on the victim. Deputies arrested the suspect for Domestic Violence M-1. The male was then transported to SEORJ without incident.
5:59 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Kimberly Road, in Nelsonville, for a patrol request. Deputies patrolled the area and did not locate any criminal activity.
7:00 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to OH-124, in Coolville, for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies located that person and evaluated the situation. Deputies determined the subject had a warrant for his arrest. Due to administrative restrictions, he was not placed under arrest for that warrant. He did not meet any other criteria for detainment and was released from the scene.
8:13 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Circle Dr, in Guysville, in regards to a dog bite complaint. The caller stated she was walking her dogs and was attacked by a neighbor's dog. The caller sustained minor injuries, as well as one of her dogs. This case was transferred to the dog warden's office.
8:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a female in reference to a TPO violation. The victim stated that her husband, had contacted her through email on today's date. Deputies did in fact confirm that he contacted her. Deputies arrest Corey Coley, age 29 of Albany, for Violating a Protection Order. Coley was then transported to SEORJ without incident.
9:09 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Diamond Brick Rd, in Nelsonville, for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies patrolled the local area and did not observe any suspicious vehicles or activity.
10:57 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Plains Rd, in The Plains, in reference to a complaint of a lost wallet. Deputies verified that wallet was lost / missing, and no criminal activity was being reported. Subject indicated that he would seek assistance from friends/family. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
