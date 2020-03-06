Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, March 4
2:26 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle pulling into a driveway of a residence under construction in Trimble Township. The owner’s saw the vehicle on a camera at the property. Deputies responded to the area but the vehicle had left prior to their arrival. No further action was taken at that time.
2:30 a.m., Glouster — Deputies received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked at the Glouster Park. Deputies responded to the area and did not observe the vehicle matching the caller’s description at that time.
3:06 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies received a report of a possible breaking and entering at the old Chauncey School. A renter who lives in a portion of the old school advised she heard a noise in a vacant section of the building. Deputies checked the outside of the building and found it to be secure. No further action was taken at that time.
5:05 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies received a report of a male standing on State Route 13 in Jacksonville attempting to flag cars down. Deputies responded to the area and located a male matching the caller’s description. The male advised he and a friend were moving several cars and he was trying to make certain the traffic going by saw him as he was on the shoulder of the roadway. Deputies identified the male and learned he had an active warrant for his arrest. Brian Johnson, 36, of Carbon Hill was arrested for an active warrant and transported to SEORJ without further incident.
3:38 p.m., Glouster — Deputies met with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a male who had an active warrant out of Athens county. Jack Kasler,32, of Glouster was transported to SEORJ without incident.
5:49 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Jacksonville for a dispute where the caller advised the female had active warrants out of Athens County. Upon arriving on scene the male advised that the female stated that he grabbed her by the neck. The male stated that he did not assault the female and wanted to be sure he was able to tell his side before leaving. The male advised the female was inside the residence and she had warrants for her arrest. Deputies attempted to speak with the female but she would not answer the door. With the no statement from the female and no evidence she was inside, deputies went back to patrol. The male returned to his residence.
8:45 p.m., Logan — Deputies met with the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a female who had active warrants. Jessica Christa, 38, of Nelsonville, was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail. No further action taken.
4:31 a.m., Glouster — Deputies received a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in Trimble Township. Deputies responded to the scene and spoke with the complainant whom advised their significant other had calmed down at that time and law enforcement was no longer needed. No physical violence or threats of physical violence were reported at that time. Deputies returned to patrol.
6:01 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to an automated alarm at a residence on First Street. Deputies checked the residence and found it to be secure at that time. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:40 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Union Lane for a well being check of a male. Dispatch advised the caller was requesting a check of the male due to odd behavior and having a water hose running that can’t be shut off. Deputies arrived on scene and had no contact with the male. Deputies located the water hose that was running, and was unable to shut it off. Deputies placed the hose in a drain to prevent if from causing any flooding or damage. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:33 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Frost Road on a well being check of a male with medical issues. Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the male and his parents. Deputies spoke to them about numerous issues, and the male was then picked up by his girlfriend whom was taking him to the hospital. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:55 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Gun Club Road in reference to threats and harassment.
11:13 a.m., Glouster — Deputies patrolled the area of Greens Run Road and Route 685 for an intoxicated male going door to door asking for money.
11:28 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Simms Road in reference to an alarm. Once on scene the residence was checked and found to be secure.
5:25 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Happy Hollow Road in reference to a civil issue. Both parties gave their version of what was taking place and both were advised to either work together to resolve the issue or contact attorneys.
5:45 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Route 682 for a report of a 911 hangup call. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating. No further action taken.
5:48 p.m., Coolville — Deputies patrolled the area of the Coolspot Storage Barn on Route 7 due to recent thefts at this location. Deputies did not observe any criminal activity or any signs of forced entry to the storage units. No further action taken.
11:21 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to a call as a possible burglary was in progress. However, upon arrival it morphed into possible people on the property, then just requesting an individual at the property to leave. The area was patrolled on foot and there was nothing observed that would indicate attempted forced entry, successful entry, theft or for that matter anyone being on property who was not present in the household. No further action taken.
Nelsonville Police Department
Tuesday, March 3
12:59 a.m. — Officers spoke with the driver of a vehicle they suspected may have been involved in a previous theft. After checking the vehicle it was determined to not be the same vehicle.
1:27 a.m. — Officers took an assault report from a male who stated he was hit while walking between the Public Library and the City Pool. Officers checked the area and no suspect was located.
1:53 a.m. — An officer stopped a male on a bicycle for no lights when required.
2:02 a.m. — Officers observed a female in the 1000 block of Chestnut Street they believed to have an active warrant. Crysta Phipps-Tharp was arrested and transported to the SEORJ for warrants from Hocking County and Perry County.
2:28 a.m. — An officer made contact with a person in his vehicle in the City Park. He was warned about the legal hours he could be in the park and then left.
10:05 a.m. — Officers responded to a theft/shoplifting complaint at Saving Hardware. Frankie W. Hogue was charged with one count of theft and transported to the SEORJ. Officers also assisted the store in completing a ban/trespass notice for Mr. Hogue.
10:12 a.m. — An officer responded to a residential burglary alarm on Pine Grove Drive. The homeowner was having work done by a contractor and forgot to turn the alarm off.
12:15 p.m. — An officer responded to a minor crash reported in the alley between Walnut Street and High Street.
12:27 p.m. — Officers responded to a request for assistance from Hocking College PD. While the officer was dealing with a suspicious male they were unable to make radio contact with their officer. Daniel Mace was found to have a valid warrant and was taken into custody after a brief foot chase. He was transported to the SEORJ.
12:49 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a suspected stolen truck leaving East Franklin Street. The vehicle and driver were located on Chestnut Street and the driver fled inside the Nelsonville Senior Citizen Center. Steven Dye ultimately surrendered and was taken to the SEORJ on a warrant from ODRC. Charges are pending relating to the vehicle and the vehicle was returned to its owner.
3:00 p.m. — An officer cited and towed an unlicensed vehicle from the 1100 block of Poplar Street.
4:21 p.m. — An officer responded to a business on East Canal Street for a discarded needle. The needle was collected and disposed of properly.
4:27 p.m. — An officer responded to a report by a family member who stated he just saw a person riding his son’s bike that had been reported stolen. The property owner, where the bike was near, allowed the officer to look for it but the bike was not located.
5:07 p.m. — Officers responded to the 800 block of Poplar Street for a report two people trying to pry open a car door. It was determined to be the owner who had locked the keys in the vehicle and was trying to retrieve them.
6:19 p.m. — Officers checked a residence on Watkins Street at the request of Hocking County Sheriff’s Office for a male with a warrant out of their agency. The male was not located.
6:42 p.m. — Officers responded to the 500 block of East Franklin Street for a fight.
7:17 p.m. — Officers took a report of private property hit-skip crash in a parking lot in the 500 block of East Franklin Street.
7:30 p.m. — An officer took a report from a female whose phone was stolen.
10:12 p.m. — Officers responded to the 800 block of Walnut Street for a possible fight. One of the parties involved told the officers his vehicle was hit by a brick. The officers were told two individuals known to the victim were involved but the officers were unable to locate them.
11:33 p.m. — Officer responded to a female with ongoing mental health issues in the 400 block of Chestnut Street.
11:36 p.m. — Officers responded to a reported burglary in progress in the 800 block of Walnut Street. As a result of the investigation four individuals were arrested and taken to the SEORJ. Alex K. Hanning was charged with burglary; Mason Hanning, Greg Hanning, and Cassy Hatfield were charged with complicity to burglary.
Athens Police Department
Thursday, March 5
3:25 a.m. — Officers were flagged down regarding an altercation outside of Stephens Bar on Court Street. A report was taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.