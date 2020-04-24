Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, April 22
1:35 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Clinton Street, in The Plains, in reference to an active dispute. Made contact with the involved parties and it was determined that this was a verbal dispute only and there was nothing to support any claim of domestic violence. Parties agreed to voluntarily separate for the evening, so things did not escalate. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
1:35 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to The Plains, for a domestic dispute. The female caller reported that she was in an abusive relationship and her boyfriend was not allowing her to leave the residence. On scene, deputies made contact with both parties, and found them to be incredibly intoxicated. Both stated that they had consumed a large amount of alcohol. No evidence of any physical violence was found and the dispute appeared to be verbal. The male said the female wasn't allowed to leave because of how intoxicated she was, and because there was no one willing to come get her. The male had family a street over, and agreed to stay with them for the remainder of the evening as a means to avoid further conflict with his girlfriend. No further action was needed.
2:57 a.m., Albany – Deputies responded to Albany, for a suspicious vehicle complaint. The caller stated that they lived in a subdivision off SR681. A car was driving slowly through the neighborhood and stopping along the roadway. Deputies patrolled the subdivision, but had no contact with any vehicles or anyone out on foot.
2:57 a.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Athens Twp, in reference to a call regarding a well being check. Made contact at the residence with both parties. It was determined there was bizarre behavior happening, but nothing that would justify any type of intervention, nor was there activity, threats, or indication that anything that might be unsafe for health or well being. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
6:04 a.m., The Plains – Deputies were dispatched to Roy Ave, in The Plains, in reference to a loud music complaint. Area was patrolled, but it was found to be all quiet. Spoke with individuals walking a dog who had not heard any disturbance. Complaint unfounded. Return to patrol.
8:04 a.m., New Marshfield – Deputies responded to New Marshfield, on a suspicious person/vehicle. Caller stated a male subject was on her property and was looking in her windows of the residence. Male subject then left in a light brown larger car. Deputies met with the caller and patrolled the area but did not locate the vehicle or persons.
10:46 a.m., Millfield – Deputies responded to Millfield, in reference to a suspicious male. Once in the area, contact was made with the suspect. The suspect stated he was in the roadway using a friends WiFi but had not went into anyone's mailbox as reported. At this time no criminal activity could be established.
11:42 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to a suspicious person walking through a neighbors yard, in The Plains area. On arrival key holder to residence was on scene. A interior and exterior check of the residence was conducted with no persons being located. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:59 a.m., Coolville – A motorcycle was reported stolen in the Vanderhoof area, of Coolville. The bike is a 2004 RM 85 with yellow plastic. Any information on this bike, or persons are requested to contact ACSO.
12:50 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Stagecoach Road, in reference to a suspicious male and female that appeared to be arguing. Contact was made with the individuals who were sitting along the roadway. After speaking with them, and determining no crime had taken place, they decided to wait where they were at for a ride to pick them up.
12:57 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the Elm Street area, of Chauncey. Caller reported a van in the area driving back and forth in front of her residence. A deputy patrolled the area but did not locate the vehicle.
1:03 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies responded to a verbal dispute, in the Chauncey area. On arrival one party had left the area. The argument was between ex-boyfriend/girlfriend. No physical violence occurred.Caller was advised if the ex returned to the residence and began to cause issues to call.
1:18 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies responded to Chauncey on a dispute between boyfriend/girlfriend. Issue was over stolen money. Parties have a child in common and reside together. Parties advised they would stay separated until things calmed down.
1:20 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies were advised of a stolen license plate complaint on Monroe Street, in Chauncey. After speaking with the victim by phone, he also reported other items taken.A report was made and this case is pending investigation.
2:15 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to The Plains, in regards to a female that was 'blue slipped" by Hopewell. The female was taken to Obleness without incident.
2:35 p.m., The Plains – A male subject contacted the Sheriff's Office advising the night prior somebody had stolen his wallet from his vehicle. This incident occurred on East First Street, in The Plains. This area has seen a recent increase in thefts from vehicles. It is encouraged that citizens keep the vehicles locked, and if they see any suspicious activity to contact the Sheriff's Office.
3:33 p.m., Athens – Deputies received a request for a well-being check from Hopewell, for one of their clients. Deputies transported the individual to O'bleness for an evaluation,after finding that she was unable to care for herself.
4:05 p.m., The Plains – A male subject contacted the Sheriff's Office, advising that his vehicle had been stolen. The area was patrolled with negative contact. The vehicle has been entered as stolen and this matter is under investigation.
4:33 p.m. Athens, – A female contacted the Sheriff's Office, advising that she believed she witnessed individuals attempting to break into a vehicle on West Bailey Road. The caller advised that when she was exiting the woods from a hike she saw individuals around the vehicles. The caller advised they fled the area in a red Subaru Forester. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
6:08 p.m., The Plains – Deputies took a theft report from E. First Street, in The Plains. A vehicle was entered illegally and multiple items were stolen. There were no witnesses or leads to a suspect in the case.
6:39 p.m., Glouster – A female contacted the Sheriff's Office, advising that her neighbor trespassed onto her property. After speaking with both involved parties the issue was resolved and both were advised to stay on their own property.
7:02 p.m., Stewart –bDeputies took a report of a possible abuse/neglect of a dog. This case is being referred to the Dog Warden, for a follow up investigation.
7:06 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Hooper Road, in regards to an abandoned vehicle complaint. The vehicle was left on the caller's property by an unknown subject. The vehicle was tagged with a 4 hours notice. No further action at this time.
8:55 p.m., Buchtel – Deputies responded to Bessemer Road, in Buchtel, at the request of Hopewell Health to transport a subject to O'Bleness Hospital for a mental health screening. Deputies made contact with that subject and completed that transport to O'Bleness Hospital.
10:56 p.m., Buchtel –Deputies responded to a residence in York Twp, for a well being check. Caller reported hearing a dispute over the telephone and requested a well being check on her adult daughter. Upon arrival at the residence, there was no dispute, argument, or any disturbance observed. Speaking with individuals at residence it was determined there had been a verbal disagreement between adult father and adult daughter, but this was not physical in any manner. There was no compliant of criminal activity, any injuries observed or complained about. Individuals were advised if they needed any assistance to contact ACSO. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Athens Police Department
Wednesday, April 22
9:52 a.m. — Officers responded to the Go-Mart at 928 E. State St. in reference to a theft. Jennifer Stretton was charged and released.
