Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, May 4
12:13 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Coal Run in reference to recovering a reported stolen vehicle. Made contact with a relative at the residence, who indicated they had not seen or been in contact with the suspect. Additionally they could not provide any information about the vehicle in question. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
2:11 p.m., Millfield — Deputies respond to Liars Corner Road in regards to a theft complaint. The victim stated she lent her debit card information to another family member. The family member used more from the card than what she was allowed to. This case is still under investigation.
2:51 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to 17 Carol Lane in regards to a dispute. The dispute involved and mother and her two adult children. After talking to all parties involved, Nicole L. Cline, 34, was issued a summons for disorderly conduct. Cline and her boyfriend were issued a no trespass complaint signed by the mother which serves as a written notice that they are not to return to said residence.
4:54 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to an assist with another agency for a transport of an active arrest warrant. Deputies met with the Perry County Sheriff's Office and made the exchange of the prisoner.
5:35 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to the Tom Jenkins Dam for an active alarm. Deputies checked the area and facility. The area was secure.
6:05 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Main Street in regards to a dog bite complaint. The victim was transported to O'Blenness for a laceration. The dog was located and this case will be transferred to the dog warden.
6:18 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Haines Ridge Road where the caller advised there was an intoxicated male at her residence and would not leave. Deputies responded however the male left prior to arrival. The area was patrolled but the male could not be located.
7:49 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Carbaugh Road for an intoxicated male. Upon making contact it was determined that he was intoxicated to the point that he was a danger to himself and others. After speaking with multiple people it was determined that he was instigating a dispute with other family members. Due to his level of intoxication he was placed under arrest and transported to the Regional Jail where he was held until sober.
10:02 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Clinton Street for a report of a dispute that happened earlier in the day. Deputies spoke with all involved parties, and could not determined what happened do to conflicting stories from both parties. Deputies advised both parties to not have any contact with each other. No further action taken.
11:35 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a walk-in complaint in reference to a civil dispute regarding a shed owned by one individual, on the property of another. It was determined this structure was placed on the property with the consent of the owner, and there was no agreement or contract of any type in place. Deputy suggested to complainants that they should be proactive in contacting the owner to make arrangements for getting the structure moved. Ultimately if he would not move the structure of his own accord, they would probably have to get the court system involved in bringing resolution to the matter. Also spoke with the owner of the structure, and advised him of the complaint. He indicated he would contact the land owner and get the matter addressed. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
11:18 a.m., Nelsonville — A Deputy was stopped on Chestnut Street in reference to a dispute between a male and female. Contact was made with these subjects at Burger King and the male was found to have a warrant. The male subject was transported to SEORJ by the Nelsonville Police Department.
2:02 p.m., Millfield — It was reported that a mail carrier located mail along the roadway on Alderman Road in Athens. Deputies responded to the area but did not locate the mail.
Athens Fire Department
Monday, April 27
5:40 p.m. — Crews responded to a traffic accident with injuries on Route 550 near Pete's BP. The accident was on the Route 50/32 ramp, where the victim appears to have been traveling west on the roadway, lost control of his Honda motorcycle on Kimes curve and rolled down the embankment to the Richland Avenue on-ramp. Victim was transported to OhioHealth O'Bleness hospital by Athens County EMS, and the accident is under investigation by the Athens Police Department.
7:36 p.m. — Crews responded to a semi-truck rollover on the Route 33 bridge's westbound off-ramp for Route 50 west. The victims were found to be out of the truck, and crews provided traffic control until a tow truck arrived.
Tuesday, April 28
2:47 p.m. — Crews responded to 35 S. Congress St. for a fire alarm ringing in Bromley Hall. A detector was activated in Room 824, with no apparent reason. A window was found to be open.
5:11 p.m. — Crews responded to 331 Richland Ave., the Ohio University Inn, for an alarm. Staff met the crews at the front door and told them a detector had been set off by an occupant in Room 232, building B, while smoking a cigarette.
6:04 p.m. — Crews responded to 12 Hudson Ave. for a downed electrical line. A tree crew had cut down a tree on the property, and the line was found to be a phone line that went across the alley, which had been drooping for some time before the tree crew arrived. Scene cleared, resident said they would call the phone company.
Wednesday, April 29
10:57 p.m. — Crews responded to 69 N. Congress St. for an alarm. Occupants met crews outside and said the landlord gave them the key to reset the alarm if it went off. Crews explained to residents that the department needed to know the cause of the alarm, and asked for the residents to wait. Area was checked for safety.
Thursday, April 30
10:50 p.m. — Crews responded to 39 N. College St. for an alarm. Resident advised she had stepped out of the shower and the system sounded. The detector was located just outside the bathroom, resident ended up resetting the alarm.
Friday, May 1
11:38 a.m. — Crews responded to 29 Park Place for an alarm ringing in the old president's residence. A worker was braising on the third floor and tripped a smoke detector.
Saturday, May 2
2:50 p.m. — Crews responded to 69 N. Congress St. for an alarm. The occupants still had the key to reset the alarm. The panel indicated a bedroom alarm was activated, and nothing unusual was found upon inspection. This is the fourth alarm at this location recently.
4:41 p.m. — Crews responded to 357 E. State St. for a traffic accident. Two cars collided in front of Bob Evans with possible entrapment. The occupants were found untrapped, but one driver had some injuries and was later transported by EMS. A safe zone was established and liquids were cleaned up on the roadway.
6 p.m. — Crews responded to East Green for an alarm at Shively Hall. OUPD advised it was burnt food in the only occupied room in the building. Windows were opened to air the room out.
8:07 p.m. — Crews responded to 300 W. State St. for a report of a fire behind the Innovation Center. It looked like the smoke was originally coming from the Currier Street area, however it was actually on State. There were a few flames in the woods, where a junk structure was found. It appeared to maybe be a kid's playhouse that was fully engulfed. An old couch and a large spool were also burning. Several fire suppressants were implemented, OU Land and OUPD responded, and approximately 600 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire. It appears to be a rubbish fire that started from carelessness.
Sunday, May 3
9:25 a.m. — Crews responded to Carr Hall for an alarm. The detector was activated due to burnt food.
2:37 p.m. — Crews responded to 15 Ondis Ave. for a suspected gas leak. NO gas was found, but an odor was detected. A light ballast was burnt out of a shop lamp in the basement.
Nelsonville Police Department
Friday, May 1
3:14 a.m. — Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Walnut Street for a dispute. Both parties were interviewed and both said it was only a verbal disagreement. One party agreed to leave for the night.
7:33 a.m. — Officer responded to East Columbus Street for a parking complaint. The caller stated the vehicle was blocking her driveway. The owner of the vehicle moved the car.
8:39 a.m. — Officer responded to the 300 block of Burr Oak Blvd at the request of the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office. They were investigating a theft in their county and requested our department interview the suspect.
9:29 a.m. — Officer were asked to do a well-being check on a female who they located on Poplar Street at Burr Oak Blvd. The female requested she be taken to the hospital and the officer transported her to Ohio Health in Athens.
10:29 a.m. — Officers responded to Watkins Street for a report of a juvenile throwing rocks at a building. The juvenile was identified and he and his mother were advised of the complaint per the request of the caller.
10:45 a.m. — Officer responded to the 800 block East Canal Street for a theft.
11:45 a.m. — Officers were contacted by a school employee requesting a well-being check on a student and her guardian as they had not been able to make contact with either of them. Both parties were located and were ok.
12:19 p.m. — Officers responded to the 300 block of Burr Oak Blvd for a reported assault between a boyfriend and girlfriend. The male fled prior to officers arriving and the female said she did not wish to pursue charges.
12:23 p.m. — Officers responded to North Harper Street for a report of domestic violence. The male had fled prior to the officers arriving and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
2:24 p.m. — Officer responded to the 1100 block of East Canal Street. Upon arrival the employee told the officer the female involved returned the items and then left the store.
3:01 p.m. — Officers responded to the 100 block of West Franklin Street to conduct a well-being check. The resident was supposed to go to a medical appointment and was not answering the door. The landlord was contacted and opened the door for the officers to check the residence. The person was not located inside.
5:15 p.m. — Officers went to Monroe Street after the resident believed an unknown person was in her yard. The area was checked and nobody was located.
5:26 p.m. — Officers checked a vacant garage on the 1000 block of Poplar Street due to a report of someone possibly trespassing. Nobody was located inside.
5:28 p.m. — Officers responded to a vehicle crash involving a deer on the 1300 block of East Canal Street.
8:00 p.m. — Officers responded back to Monroe Street for someone possibly in the yard again. Nobody was located.
8:53 p.m. — Officers received a call about an abandoned vehicle in Snake Hollow. Officer located the vehicle and determined it was stolen from Athens County and turned over to them.
Saturday, May 2
2:12 a.m. — Officer responded to the 300 block of Elizabeth Street for a report of items stolen from a vehicle.
6:30 a.m. — Officer took an on-station report about a feud between two co-workers.
12:22 p.m. — Officer responded to the 400 block of Burr Oak Blvd concerning a phone. There appears to be conflicting information about the use of the phone and the issue appears to be civil.
2:09 p.m. — Officers responded to the 900 block of High Street for a property dispute. Officers were able to resolve the issue.
6:16 p.m. — Officers responded to a reported assault on the 200 block of West Washington Street. The victim did not wish to pursue charges but only wanted the other party to stay off his property.
6:48 p.m. — Officers responded to the intersection of Canal Street and Burr Oak Blvd for a two vehicle crash.
9:21 p.m. — Officer provided a motorist assistance on US 33 for a disable vehicle. The driver was transported to their residence on SR 691.
10:43 p.m. — Officer conducted a well-being check on the 200 block of Adams Street. The person was located and asked to contact their mother.
10:56 p.m. — Officers responded to East Franklin Street for a report of threats being made. Officers spoke with both parties and asked the complainant to contact the office when she was not intoxicated to follow up.
Sunday, May 3
12:41 a.m. — Officers responded to a juvenile complaint on North Harper Street. The officer located several juveniles playing hide-and-seek.
4:43 a.m. — Officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Saint John Street for a shoot. It was determined a resident was cleaning the firearm when it accidentally discharged into his hand. He was transported to Ohio Health in Athens by ACEMS.
8:58 a.m. — Officers took a stolen vehicle report from the 400 block of Chestnut Street. The vehicle is a 2017 white Kia Sportage 4 door with Ohio license plate FLB2663. The front license plate was placed in the windshield and the windshield was cracked.
10:57 a.m. — Officers responded to a dispute on Pleasantview Ave. Both parties stated it was only verbal and involved not being able to locate a missing wallet.
1:22 p.m. — Officers responded to South Harper Street for a report someone was possibly going to break into his apartment and the resident was out of town. Officers spoke with a person near the residence who denied any intention of breaking into the apartment. He did acknowledge there was a dispute between he and the resident earlier.
7:27 p.m. — Officer responded to Campbell Street for a report of someone possibly trespassing and vandalizing property.
7:50 p.m. — Officer observed a juvenile on High Street who is supposed to be on house arrest per Juvenile Court. The officer made sure the juvenile went home and notified Juvenile Court.
10:21p.m. — Officers responded to a possible theft on the 800 block of East Canal. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle reported to have been involved nor any indication of the theft.
10:48 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to Watkins Street for a well-being check concerning a female who was possibly going to harm herself. The female could not be located but they learned she was in another jurisdiction. Information was passed to the appropriate law enforcement agency so she could be located.
Monday, May 4
12:47 a.m. — Officer assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a vehicle crash involving a deer on US 33.
3:33 a.m. — Officers responded to Speedway for a complaint about shoplifting. Brian Fisher was charged with theft and was arrested on an outstanding warrant. He was transported to the SEORJ. Officers assisted Speedway employees with banning Mr. Fisher from the store along with the person who was with him.
6:15 a.m. — Officer responded to the 700 block of Poplar Street for a report of someone sleeping on the roof. Officer was told nobody was sleeping but a person was on the roof collecting trash.
10:54 a.m. — Officers responded to a 911-hangup call on East Canal Street. Officers were unable to determine the origin of the call.
11:18 a.m. — Officers were notified of a dispute on the 1000 block of East Canal Street by Athens County Deputies. A male and female were located on the 1300 block of East Canal Street and appear to have been the two arguing. The male, identified as Joshua D. White, had two outstanding warrants, was arrested, and transported to the SEORJ.
11:24 a.m. — Officer responded to West Columbus Street concerning a possibly forged checked. The matter was referred to the Athens Police Department as the checked was cashed in their jurisdiction.
11:50 a.m. — Officer took a phoned in report concerning fraudulent activity on his account. It is believed the money is being withdrawn from Nelsonville.
12:23 p.m. — Officers conducted a well-being check on the 1000 block of East Canal Street after a neighbor called. Contact was with the person who stated there were no issues.
12:34 p.m. — Officers conducted a well-being check on the 100 block of Watkins Street. The caller stated she has been unable to contact her bother for over a week which is abnormal. Contact was made with the resident who stated the male was fine, he was not at the house, and she would relay the message to call his sister.
4:00 p.m. — Officer responded to a complaint of loud noise coming from a vehicle on Myers Street. Officer checked the area and no loud noise was found.
4:17 p.m. — Officer responded to Saint Charles Street for a discarded syringe. It was collected and properly disposed.
5:00 p.m. — Officer located a juvenile walking on Canal Street who is under house arrest. He was instructed to return home and Juvenile Court was contacted.
5:37 p.m. — Officers responded to assist Hocking College PD but were told upon arrival they were not needed.
7:03 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a suspicious male in the alley by East Washington Street but were unable to locate anyone.
7:55 p.m. — Officers responded to the 900 block of Poplar Street for a report of a suspicious person. The area was checked but the person could not be located.
8:44 p.m. — Officers responded to Go Mart for a reported shop lifter. The male, later identified as Derrick Ash, fled but was located a short distance away. He was charged with theft and banned from the business.
9:14 p.m. — Officer was dispatched to the 700 block of East Canal Street for a report of a male dancing outside of his truck. No criminal activity was observed and the officer returned to patrol.
11:14 p.m. — Officer was dispatched to South Harper Street for a narcotics complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.