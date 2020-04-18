Athens County Sheriff's Office
Thursday, April 16
12:22 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to May Avenue for a report of a prowler complaint. The complainant stated that unknown individuals were attempting to gain entry to his camper. Deputies did not observe any signs of forced entry to the camper. Deputies patrolled the area for the vehicle and was unsuccessful in locating.
12:25 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to the area of Front Street near High Street in Glouster for a report of a loud noise complaint. Deputies sat stationary in the area and patrolled the area, but was unsuccessful in locating.
1:28 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Monserat Ridge Road for a well-being check. The complainant stated that there were two individuals that were living with her mother and stated they have a history of using drugs. The complainant also stated that these two individuals were not "good people". Deputies attempted to make contact at the residence and was unsuccessful in locating.
5:48 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to East Fourth Street for a report of a well-being check. The complainant stated that a friend was suicidal and posted on social media. Deputies spoke with the complainant and the boyfriend and at this time, the female whereabouts are unknown. Deputies attempted to make contact with the female via phone and was unsuccessful in making contact. A BOLO was sent out for a well-being check for the female.
6:03 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Industrial Dr. outside of The Plains, for a theft report. A business employee reported that they came to work to find that someone had broken into one of their work trucks and taken multiple items. A report was filed. The incident is under further review pending recovery of security camera footage.
2 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Mill Street for a report of suspicious people looking into windows. While patrolling the area there were multiple pedestrians in the area and with no description of the specific suspicious individuals, deputies patrolled the area and cleared.
6:18 p.m., The Plains — Deputies made contact with John Yates, of The Plains, in reference to an active arrest warrant. Yates was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Regional Jail.
8:26 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to the Glouster area for a domestic dispute. Deputies established that a domestic violence offense occurred, and placed the offender under arrest without incident.
1:28 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a loose dog complaint in The Plains. Contact was made with the dog owner and she was advised the K9 would need to be on leash or contained on the property while not being looked after.
2:07 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Byers Road for an active dispute.
3:04 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a report of two individuals peering into houses. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate any vehicles or people matching the description that had been provided.
8:10 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Grant Street in The Plains, for a report of an open door. Deputies cleared the residence and found no persons inside. Deputies secured the residence. No further action taken.
10:10 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Strouds Run Road in Athens for a report of possible drug sales. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating.
Nelsonville Police Department
Wednesday, April 15
5:18 a.m. — Officers responded to the 300 block of West Washington Street for a report of two suspicious males. Officers check the immediate and surrounding areas but were unable to locate them.
8:10 a.m. — Officer took a report of a vehicle being entered overnight in the 300 block of West Washington Street. Nothing was found to be missing.
8:40 a.m. — Officer took a report of a items being stolen overnight from a vehicle on the 100 block of West Washington Street. The owner also reported finding scratch marks on the door handle of the vehicle.
8:41 a.m. — Officers completed a well-being check on Elm Rock Road.
10:01 a.m. — Officer on patrol was flagged down by a male on
Chestnut Street. The male stated he was needing mental health help. The officer transported the male to Ohio Health in Athens.
11:36 a.m. — Officer took a report of items taken from a vehicle parked on West Franklin Street overnight.
11:37 a.m. — Officers responded to Grosvenor Street for a report of a dog injuring a cat. The owners of the animals were interviewed and the matter is being investigated.
12:44 p.m. — Officer took a report of a vehicle being entered overnight on West Franklin Street. Owner stated nothing was missing.
2:00 p.m. — An individual brought a wallet to the police station he located on the east end of town. The owner of the wallet was located and it was returned.
2:15 p.m. — An individual brought a debit card to the police station that he had found on the east end of town. The owner was located and advised she was out of state and requested officers to destroy the card.
2:50 p.m. — Officer responded to East Canal Street for a report of damage to a building.
3:16 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of two people arguing on Clinton Street. Nobody was located in the area and a neighbor reported seeing one of the parties leaving.
3:17 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of a person possibly passed out in their vehicle. While the officer was responding the person left in the vehicle. The officer was able to locate the person and he appeared to be normal.
4:33 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of two loose dogs on Fort Street that were aggressive. Officers located the dogs but not catch the dogs. The officers observed no aggressive behavior from the dogs.
4:47 p.m. — Officer was flagged down by a 15 year old female who said a male, in a white SUV, pulled up next to her on the 200 block of West Washington Street offering her a ride. She declined the offer and the driver left. The female was concerned so the officer escorted her to her residence.
6:15 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of an active fight on the 300 block of Burr Oak Blvd. They made contact with both parties who said no physical contact was made with each other, but one party was beating on the door. One of the parties voluntarily left the area.
7:00 p.m. — Officers responded to Madison Street at Cross Street for a suspicious person. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the person described.
7:47 p.m. — Officers responded to North Street concerning fake money. The bills in question were “Motion Picture Use” and were destroyed.
8:48 p.m. — Officers conducted a well-being check on a male on Koker Lane. Contact was made and the male appeared to be perfectly fine.
10:32 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Monroe Street. Officers located the vehicle and nothing illegal was found.
11:35 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of people in a vehicle in a parking lot on Fayette Street. Officer made contact with a male an female who advised they had an argument with a family member, where they were living, and left to avoid any further conflict.
Thursday, April 16
2:41 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a vehicle being entered on the 1000 block of East Canal Street.
4:15 a.m. — Officer made a traffic stop on a person riding a bicycle for operating without proper lighting on Columbus Street.
7:17 a.m. — Officers responded to Canal Street at Watkins Street for a two vehicle crash. One party reported minor injury.
9:06 a.m. — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for running the red light on Canal Street at Lake Hope Drive.
1:30 p.m. — Officer assisted the Athens County Treasurer as he went to several locations in the city to view properties owned by the land bank.
3:28 p.m. — Officers responded to Oak Street for a well-being check that was called in through a third party. Officers spoke with the spouse who stated her husband was fine and the police were not needed.
4:34 p.m. — Officers took a report about a vehicle being entered on Pine Grove Drive. The owner reported nothing appeared to be missing.
5:15 p.m. — Officer conducted a traffic stop on Oak Street on an ATV for being driven on the roadway.
5:51 p.m. — Officers responded to the 300 block of West Washington Street for a report of an intoxicated male sitting on his porch yelling at people. Upon arrival the male was inside of his residence listening to music.
7:45 p.m. — Officers responded to the 300 block of Burr Oak Blvd for an anonymous report of a strong marijuana smell. Officers could not detect any marijuana upon arrival.
8:52 p.m. — Officers conducted a well-being check on the 300 block of Burr Oak Blvd per the request of the Marion (Ohio) County Sheriff’s Office. They stated they received a report from a parent stating her daughter was suicidal and she was in Marion County although it appeared she was in Nelsonville. Officers made contact with the daughter who stated she lied to her mother in an attempt to get money from her.
9:14 p.m. — Officers responded to the 900 block of Walnut Street to check on a residence per request of a family member. The house was found to be secured.
10:25 p.m. — Officers responded to the 1100 block for a report of a male asking a female for money then grabbing ahold of her when she refused. The call was made by a third party and the female stated she did not want to speak with the officers. The officers checked the area and could not find the male.
