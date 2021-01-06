Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Jan. 4
1:07 a.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to Brimstone Rd, in Coolville, for a well being check. The caller reported that their relative was hitch hiking for a ride in the area and they were concerned about his mental and physical well being. Deputies made contact with the man. He stated he was fine and did not need anything. He advised he was just waiting for a ride that was already on their way. He requested no further assistance.
3:08 a.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to Go Mart on Brimstone Rd, in Coolville, for a complaint of a male refusing to leave after loitering at a business for an extended period of time. After a deputy arrived, the male agreed to leave the property.
3:38 p.m., Albany – Deputies responded to an automated alarm at a business, in Albany. Deputies checked the business and found it to be secure at that time. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:01 p.m., Athens – A female reported that her vehicle was damaged at her residence. The vehicle did have minor damage, however it is unclear on how it happened. At this time there are no leads in this matter.
4:29, The Plains – Deputies responded to N. Plains Road, in The Plains, in regards to an assault. The caller and the other involved party left the scene prior to law enforcement's arrival. No further action was taken.
4:32, Coolville – Deputies responded to a 911 hang up call on Jordan Run Rd, in Coolville. Deputies made contact with the caller and she advised it was accidental.
5:03 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Clinton St, in The Plains, for a report of a domestic dispute. Deputies investigated the incident and determined a criminal charge for domestic violence. The suspect was also placed under arrest for an active arrest warrant and transported to SEORJ.
5:37 p.m., The Plains – Deputies spoke with a female over the phone, in regards to theft. The caller stated that she sent out three gift cards on December 7th. She stated the recipients of those gift cards still have not received them. A report was taken.
5:37 p.m., Athens/Morgan County line – Deputies responded to the county line, in regards to an attempt to locate. The complainant stated that she was taking her daughter to the hospital. She advised that her daughter had a mental breakdown. She said that her daughter got out of the vehicle and walked on foot. Deputies patrolled the area for the female. The complainant called the Sheriff's Office and stated that her daughter had returned home. No further action was taken.
5:54 p.m., Athens – A male reported that his dog was stolen. The dog was later located after a neighbor contacted the Sheriff's Office advising the dog came to her home. The dog was returned to the owner.
9:05 p.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to Dixon Rd, in Coolville, in regards to a suspicious vehicle. The caller stated that a gold sedan pulled into his neighbors driveway. Deputies patrolled the area, negative contact was made with the vehicle. No further action was taken.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
12:24 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to N Plains Rd, for a 911 hang-up call. Deputies spoke with both parties at the residence, and determined that the call had been made by mistake.
1:45 a.m., New Marshfield – Deputies responded to New Marshfield, for a report of strange noises outside near the caller's vehicle. Nobody was located in the area after patrolled.
11:38 a.m., Glouster – Deputies were dispatched to Penn St, in Hollister, for a domestic violence complaint. The caller stated his wife hit him and left with the kids. Upon deputies arrival, the caller stated he had cooled down and did not wish to file a police report for the incident. Since parties were separated and there was not a cooperative victim, deputies resumed patrol.
3:28 p.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to Mesaros RD, in Glouster, for a trespass complaint. Upon arrival, contact was made with a male that was hunting. Per the caller's request he was advised that he could walk across his property, but the caller did not want an ATV to be used.
9:46 p.m., Albany – False alarm, no need for a response.
