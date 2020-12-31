Athens City Police Department
Wednesday, Dec. 30
4:21 p.m. – On 12-30-20 Adam Sayre called APD to file a menacing complaint. A report was taken.
Thursday, Dec. 31
4:57 a.m. – APD responded tp High Street due to burglary complaint. A report was filed. Items reported stolen were a PlayStation 4, two controllers, games, and two televisions.
