Ohio University Police:
Sunday, Sept. 8
1:06 am, Brown Hall — Complainant reported damage to an exit sign.
11:44 a.m., off campus — Complainant reported suspicious activity.
4:09 p.m., Luchs Hall — OUPD responded to a report of suspicious activity. Information taken for a report.
Monday, Sept. 9
8:20 a.m., Ping Recreation Center — Complainant reported items taken from the area.
11:57 a.m., Baker University Center — OUPD met with a staff member in reference to a concerning email.
3:32 p.m. West Union Street Office Center — OUPD responded to the West Union Street Office Center and obtained information related to a reported incident of menacing by stalking.
10:31 p.m., Nelson Commons — Mitchal A. Sprankles was arrested for underage consumption/intoxication and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
Athens Police Department:
Monday, Sept. 9
11:20 a.m., APD headquarters — Kathryn Hammler wanted to file a harassment complaint. A report was taken.
12:11 p.m., East State Street — Officers took a report of menacing by stalking.
12:16 p.m., West Union Street — APD responded to a report of domestic violence. Ellis I. Thomas, 27, of The Plains, was arrested for domestic violence. He was taken to court and released by the judge. A report was taken.
3:30 p.m., south side — A 20-year-old female reported that she had been the victim of sexual assault on the city’s south side by a known subject. The case is under investigation.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Monday, Sept. 9
7:05 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to East Second Street for a neighbor dispute. The caller advised that the neighbor had mowed the grass and threw grass clippings on the fence. The caller advised that they recently had the fence cleaned and that this is an ongoing issue with the neighbors. Photos were taken of the fence and property lines. This case is still under investigation.
9:44 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Coolville in regard to the sound of gun shots near the school. The school was contacted by dispatch and they confirmed that there was no incident inside the building however one teacher did hear some shoots in the woods behind the building. The students were secured inside the building and deputies checked the area near the school. No one was located and there were no further shots heard.
5:11 p.m., Athens — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop for expired registration near the intersection of Route 33 and Columbus Road. Upon making contact with the occupants with the vehicle, it was determined that the male passenger, Joshua Schall, age 34, of Guysville, was found to have four active warrants for his arrest. Schall was taken into custody and transported to the regional jail. The driver was issued a citation for expired registration and released.
6:58 p.m., Guysville — Deputies took a report by phone regarding a possible theft of $400 at the Marathon Station in Guysville. Deputies took the initial information and initiated an investigation.
