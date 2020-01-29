Athens Police Department
Monday, Jan. 13
5 p.m., Athens — Officers took a report of theft of a red iPhone, worth $600, that took place on Hope Drive.
Monday, Jan. 20
9 a.m., Athens — Officers responded to a theft report on Kurtz Street of oxycodone and acetaminophen.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
12 p.m., Athens — Officers responded to 55 Hospital Drive on the report of telecommunications harassment.
Monday, Jan. 27
5 a.m., Athens — Officers responded to the Village Bakery, 270 East State St., for an attempted break-in. An electric meter was found disconnected from the building.
10:49 p.m., Athens — Officers responded to East Carpenter Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. Richard L. Demoret, of Athens, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass. He is set to appear in Athens Municipal Court on Jan. 30.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, Jan. 27
12:56 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 691 for a report of three suspicious persons attempting to enter a vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact, and returned to patrol.
5:10 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Penn Street in Glouster in regards to a domestic dispute. Deputies were advised a couple were involved in a verbal dispute. This was only a verbal dispute and did not require further action. The parties were separated and advised that a return visit would result in charges.
5:37 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to West High Street in Jacksonville in regard to an illegal burning complaint. The residents were burning trash. The fire was extinguished, and residents were advised of the burning laws in Ohio.
8:21 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Stewart in regards to a child custody complaint. The mother of the child advised that the father had taken the child over the weekend, but had not returned the child when he was supposed to. Deputies spoke with the father and determined the child should still be with the mother, due to no official custodial paperwork being presented.
7:38 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains Post Office in regards to a vehicle blocking the parking lot. Upon arriving, a Ford F-150 was located partially on the roadway on Main Street near the exit of the Post Office parking lot. The truck was parked in a fashion that prevented the mail truck from being able to exit the lot. After a failed attempt to contact the registered owner of the truck, it was towed.
9:22 a.m., Athens — Deputies went to locate a male subject for the Ohio University Police Department and the Adult Parole Authority. Deputies and APA Officers were given consent to search for Adam Ross by the homeowner, and Ross was found hiding in the basement of his father’s residence. He was taken into custody for the resisting arrest warrant through Athens Police Department, and a petty theft warrant through Ohio University Police Department. APA also placed a five day hold on Ross.
6:27 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to New Marshfield for a 911 call. Contact was made with the caller, who advised she was OK and didn’t need assistance.
7:09 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Truetown Road/Red Covered Bridge in Millfield on a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle had been moved prior to arrival.
9:10 p.m., Athens — Deputies were patrolling Pleasant Hill Road for a suspicious person and located a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway. Deputies attempted to locate the owner but were unable to. The vehicle was towed so it was no longer a hazard in the roadway.
9:45 p.m. — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Route 33, and learned the driver was under suspension. The male occupant of the vehicle was identified as Logan E. Bartlett, 38, of Athens. Bartlett was arrested for an active warrant out of Hocking County, and upon searching the vehicle, deputies located a substance believed to be a controlled substance. Pending lab results, further charges may be requested.
