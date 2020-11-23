Athens County Sheriff’s Office.
Friday, Nov. 20
2:34 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to State Route 690, in regards to property recovery. Deputies arrived on the scene and made contact with the caller. She stated the UPS worker found her mail in a ditch on Scatter Ridge Road. Deputies recommended the caller to put a camera up. Deputies resumed patrol.
3:17 p.m., Albany – Deputies responded to Albany, in regards to an identity theft complaint. The caller advised he recently ran a credit report, and noticed a fraudulent card was opened in his name at “Hot Topic”. This case remains under investigation.
5:52 p.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to Glouster, in regards to a disorderly male. The caller advised the male was sitting in front of her residence speaking nonsense. Deputies spoke with the male and convinced him to go back to his residence. The male did not meet the requirements for a blue slip at that time.
6:50 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies assisted the US Force Service, in serving court paperwork at a location in Chauncey.
7:33 p.m., Nelsonville – Deputies responded to Scenic Lane, in regards to a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area, for the individual but did not locate them. Deputies resumed patrol.
8:08 p.m., Millfield – Deputies responded to Millfield, in regards to an active dispute. The caller advised her son’s ex-girlfriend was at her residence instigating a fight. After investigation it was determined the ex-girlfriend had allegedly broke the back door, and forced entry to the residence. The ex-girlfriend then punched the male in the face several times. The female was arrested, charged with burglary, domestic violence, and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
8:18 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies were dispatched to Lexington Ave., in Chauncey, on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies arrived in the area and patrolled for the vehicle and had no contact. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:18 p.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to State Route 685, in Glouster, to assist the Fire Department personnel with traffic control.
Saturday, Nov. 21
12:33 a.m., Nelsonville – Deputies responded to State Route 691, in Nelsonville, for a report of suspicious activity. The complainant stated that his girlfriend heard people talking outside of their apartment and also a four-wheeler in the area. Deputies patrolled the area and were unable to locate. Later in the shift, the complainant called back wishing for deputies to do a well-being check on his girlfriend due to him unable to make contact with her. Deputies made contact with the female who advised that she was sleeping. Units returned to patrol.
12:40 a.m., Chauncey – Deputies responded to Sycamore Street near Fourth Street, in Chauncey, for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies made contact with the male who stated that he was out walking around. Deputies observed the male picking up trash in the roadway. While deputies were attempting to identify the male who provided them with a name, it was determined the male was giving false information. The male later identified himself with the correct name. Deputies were advised that the male did not have any active warrants. Deputies placed Eli Mayles, age 32, of Glouster, under arrest for Obstructing Official business due to Mayles delaying and obstructing law enforcement officer duties. Mayles stated he gave a false name due to him believing he had active warrants out for his arrest. Mayles was then transported to SEORJ without incident.
6:04 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Rhoric Road, in regards to a trepass complaint. Deputies arrived on the scene and made contact with the caller. She stated that her grandson lives in a trailer, on the property. It was determined that her grandson pays bills at the residence. Deputies advised the caller that she would need to evict him from the property to get him removed. Deputies resumed patrol.
3:09 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to E. Fourth Street, in regards to a suicide attempt. Deputies arrived on the scene and made contact with a male inside a vehicle. The male had a rope wrapped around his neck. He stated that he was upset that his wife and kid left him. Deputies blue slipped the male and transported him to OMH for an evaluation.
3:38 p.m., New Marshfield – A female came to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, reporting her father was assaulted approximately two days prior and is currently receiving medical attention. A report was taken and the investigation is pending.
4:02 p.m., New Marshfield – Deputies responded to Gun Club Road, where the caller advised that two dogs were chasing his livestock. The dog’s owner could not be identified and the caller advised he would keep the dogs secure until the dog shelter could respond the next business day.
Sunday, Nov. 22
12:14 a.m., Athens – Deputies and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, responded to Barrows Road in Athens, for a report of a male who took an unknown amount of medication to harm himself. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the male who stated he was having a rough time. ACEMS arrived on scene to transport the male to the hospital. Deputies did complete a mental health evaluation. No further action taken.
1:35 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to The Plains, for a loud music complaint. After finding loud music coming from a home, deputies located the resident and warned them to keep the music down.
4:07 p.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to State Route 78, in regards to trespassing. Deputies arrived on the scene and made contact with the caller. He said that a female was inside his residence threatening to fight people. He said that he wanted the female trespassed from the property. Deputies trespassed the female and escorted her off the property.
6:56 p.m., Athens – Deputies were dispatched to a Nurad Rd. residence, on an open 911 call. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be an accidental dial and there was no emergency. Deputies returned to patrol.
