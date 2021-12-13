Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, Dec. 10
10:27 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Canaanville and removed items blocking a shared driveway. The items were removed after reviewing court documents that prevented the homeowner from blocking the drive.
11:08 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Happy Hollow Road, Nelsonville, in response to an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle appeared to be broken down and was completely off the roadway. No further action needed.
11:29 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Cross Street in The Plains for a call of a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to make contact with the person.
12:59 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue in The Plains for a possible stolen bike. On scene, deputies discovered that the bike had not been reported stolen. No action required.
1:02 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to McDonald Street in The Plains in reference to criminal damaging. The case is still under investigation.
2:06 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Peach Ridge Road in Athens in response to a DOA. The death is under investigation by the Coroner’s Office.
2:09 p.m., Jacksonville — A caller requested that their ex-boyfriend be told not to return to their residence. The caller was advised of the eviction route that they may take.
2:11 p.m., Athens — A caller from Hebbardsville Road in Athens advised that a vehicle had been tagged for removal on his property but has not been removed yet. On scene, it was determined that the vehicle was tagged by units with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The caller was advised to contact OSP for more information.
2:28 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a residence on Beech Road, The Plains, in reference to a male requesting a well-being check on his wife. On scene, deputies attempted multiple times, but were unable to make contact with the female.
4:33 p.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to Albany for an inactive theft report. The caller stated that someone broke into his storage unit, but it didn't appear that they had stolen anything. The victim requested a report be on file in case something was discovered at a later date.
5:47 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a residence in The Plains at the request of EMS personnel. EMS personnel advised units that a subject is in bad health and is refusing to leave the residence for treatment. On scene, deputies spoke with the individual, who was then transported by EMS personnel to a nearby hospital.
6:20 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a residence on Beech Road in The Plains for a well-being check on an adult female. The female was confirmed to be safe.
7:17 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to State Route 682 in The Plains for a report of a drunk driver. Deputies were unable to locate any vehicles matching the description that was provided.
8:48 p.m., Glouster — Deputies assisted the Glouster Police Department with a male having a medical issue. The male was then transported by Glouster Police Department personnel to the O'Bleness Memorial Hospital.
8:48 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the area of Rite Aid in The Plains, in reference to a report of suspicious activity. A caller advised that a male had been saying strange things to customers in the parking lot. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the male.
8:53 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Athens for a trespassing/harassment issue. The caller stated that a male was on the property and wouldn't leave. The male left the area when he heard the sheriff's office was called. The caller requested the male be served with a no trespass complaint.
10:44 p.m., Albany — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Washington Road in Albany for a report of suspicious persons. While deputies were on patrol, units made contact with three juveniles. Deputies spoke with the juveniles and advised them to return to their residence for the night. Units resumed patrol.
Saturday, Dec. 11
1:39 a.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Penn Street in Glouster for a report of a criminal damaging. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant, who indicated that an unknown person stopped by his mailbox and began damaging it. Units did not observe any evidence of the mailbox had been damaged. Due to the lack of evidence and the unknown identification of the suspect, this case will be closed.
3:42 a.m., Millfield — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to State Route 13 in Millfield for a report of a male walking along the walking home. Due to inclement weather outside, units did give the male a ride home. No further action taken.
6:05 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Pete Smith Road in Athens for a suspicious vehicle complaint. Deputies located the vehicle waiting on a friend to return home. No further action was taken.
12:03 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to a call on Modoc Road in Glouster in reference to possible drug paraphernalia. The caller stated that he had found what appeared to be methamphetamine in his driveway. The suspected drugs were removed from the property and will be destroyed.
1:57 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to an alarm activation in Albany. Deputies checked the building and found that everything was secured. No further action needed.
2:53 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to a residence in Chauncey in reference to a domestic dispute. On scene, deputies spoke with both the male and female. Deputies then placed the male under arrest for domestic violence and transported him to the regional jail.
3:21 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the Albany Marathon for a report of a young child being left in a vehicle. Deputies found that the vehicle left prior to their arrival.
7:09 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Glouster for a report of someone actively breaking into a house. Glouster Police Department responded to assist, and they advised deputies that they found that a person delivering pizzas went to the wrong residence.
8:04 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to State Route 550 for a 911 open line. Deputies met with two parents at the residence, who advised that they found that their young child made the call while playing with a phone. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:38 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to a one vehicle traffic crash in Guysville. On scene, deputies observed no signs of impairment from the operator of the vehicle. The vehicle was then towed back to the male driver's residence at his request.
8:42 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a report of a reckless driver. After locating the driver at his home, deputies were advised that the driver hit a neighbor's vehicle on his way home. Deputies spoke with the neighbor, who stated that they didn't want to pursue anything for the damage to their vehicle. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:07 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to the Wayne National Forest building on US Route 33 in reference to an activated alarm. On scene, deputies walked the perimeter, ensured that all doors were locked, and that there were no signs of forced entry. Units then returned to patrol.
Sunday, Dec. 12
12:48 a.m., Athens — A male called the Sheriff's Office to make a theft report. He advised that someone had stolen two deer antlers off his property in Athens. He also stated that someone had stolen a deer carcass he had hanging up in his yard. The caller only wished to have the incident document. No further action was needed.
1:04 a.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Republic Avenue in Glouster for a report of a domestic dispute involving a hammer. Units arrived on scene and assisted the Glouster Police Department. Glouster Police Department is handling all charges out of this incident. No further action taken.
1:44 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Ohio Avenue in The Plains for a third-party report of domestic violence. Units arrived on scene and spoke with both involved parties. Both parties indicated that no threats or physical violence had occurred, only a verbal argument. Both parties were separated. Units resumed patrol.
3:04 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Salem Road in Athens for a report of a dispute. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant and determined the suspect had left prior to units’ arrival. The complainant did not wish to pursue criminal charges. Units cleared the scene.
11:51 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Buchtel in reference to a stolen vehicle. While on scene, an outside agency called the office and advised that they had found the vehicle. The case is still under review.
12:06 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Dollar General in The Plains on a report of a male that had stolen a large bag of items and was running from the store. Upon arriving in the area, deputies located the described male with the bag of items taken from the store. All items taken from the store were recovered and the male was issued a summons and trespass complaint. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:22 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road in Athens in reference to a domestic dispute. While en route, the complainant called back in and advised that everything was fine. Deputies went to the home anyway and determined that no violence or threats of violence occurred. No further action was needed.
1:12 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to South McDonald Street, The Plains, on a parking complaint. A report was completed.
2:56 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to North Plains Road, The Plains, on a report of an unconscious person near a dumpster. Deputies arrived on scene and identified the male, who was transported to the hospital for treatment. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:45 p.m., Shade — Deputies responded to Shade for a residential burglary alarm. Deputies checked the residence but did not find any evidence that it had been entered.
4:14 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to the Wayne National Forest building on US Route 33 for an activated alarm. The building was found to be secure.
4:42 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies took a report of a theft of a dirt bike in Buchtel.
6:12 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Lottridge Road in Coolville for a report of trespassers. Trespass warnings were completed against four individuals.
8:17 p.m. — A male subject contacted the Sheriff's Office advising that his ex-wife was calling him, as well as his place of employment, harassing him. Contact was made with the female, who was advised to stop calling the male. She was advised that the child custody and visitation issues she was concerned about were a civil issue and she would have to contact the court.
11:22 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Union Lane in The Plains for a well-being check. Deputies spoke with the male at the residence, who advised he was okay. No further action was needed.
Monday, Dec. 13
12:33 a.m., The Plains — Deputies received a complaint of trespassing at a residence in The Plains. Deputies met with the complainant at their residence and determined that no persons were actually trespassing. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:50 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Luhrig Road in Athens for a trespass complaint. The caller stated people were outside her residence. Deputies checked the outside of the residence and did not locate anybody. Units resumed patrol.
