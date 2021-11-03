Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, Nov. 1
7:13 a.m., Guysville — Deputies were dispatched to a Guysville residence on a 911 hang- up call. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be an inactive verbal dispute. Deputies arrested involved party Anthony Demarco, age 39, on multiple warrants. Demarco was transported to court, where he appeared on the warrants.
9:07 a.m., State Route 550 — Deputies were dispatched to SR 550 on a complaint of theft of water services. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken. The investigation is pending.
10:31 a.m., Coolville — The ACSO was advised of multiple trespasser’s hunting on a property in the Brimstone Road, Coolville, Ohio area. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources was advised due to it being a hunting issue, and they responded to the scene. No further actions were needed.
10:55 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to do a well-being check of an individual on Modoc Road in Glouster. Deputies arrived on scene but were unable to make contact with the individual. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:58 a.m., The Plains — A resident of Ohio Avenue, The Plains, reported that her vehicle was damaged while parked at their residence. A report was completed.
2:08 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to United Lane in Athens on a report of a non-injury, private property vehicle accident. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was completed.
2:56 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for an unruly juvenile report. Deputies counseled the juvenile and informed the complainant on how to file unruly charges.
3:41 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies were dispatched to a well-being check in Buchtel. The caller stated that he hadn’t heard from an individual in a few days and wanted her checked on. Deputies made contact with a resident, who advised the individual was in the hospital. Deputies returned to patrol.
5:21 p.m., Coolville — A female contacted the Sheriff’s Office about filing a harassment report. She was provided contact information in reference to a protection order, and per her request, the male was not contacted.
5:28 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of a theft of several items from a vehicle in The Plains. Deputies are awaiting a possible video from the victim.
7:09 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a private property, non-injury traffic accident. Deputies gathered all required information from the involved parties, then returned to patrol.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
7:21 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to a residence in Coolville for a report from an individual who stated that they were recently drugged by someone and had money stolen from them. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
2:26 p.m., New Marshfield — The Sheriff’s Office responded to the New Marshfield area for an inactive burglary. Currently, there are no leads in this matter.
2:46 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains for a report of a female in mental distress. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the female. After a short time, they returned to area and located the female, who was transported by EMS.
4:31 p.m., Albany — The Sheriff’s Office responded to Factory Road in Albany after a caller advised there was a large truck in the roadway with nobody directing traffic. Contact was made and the truck driver advised that he would have another person direct traffic for him.
4:52 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of money that had possibly been lost in the stock market by a family member that the money was entrusted to. Deputies are waiting for additional information from the caller.
8:52 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a harassment complaint. The caller stated that a male was banging on her door and continuously driving past her residence. The caller stated she wanted the male told not to return. Deputies located the male and served him with a no trespass complaint.
