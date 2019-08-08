Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Wednesday, Aug. 7
6:41 a.m., Chauncey — Units responded to the Chauncey Post Office in reference to a call of subjects possibly overdosed in a vehicle. Upon arrival, the subjects advised they were sleeping in their vehicle due to being homeless. Both subjects were known for narcotic use. Consent to search the vehicle revealed a syringe in a small metal box. The subjects were advised not to return to US Post Office property.
10:12 a.m., Guysville — A report of a breaking and entering was received from an Archer Road resident via phone. Deputies spoke with the complainant who stated that her property in Guysville had been entered. The property is about 1.5 miles off the roadway and not easily accessible. The complainant stated that she had sent someone down with an ATV to take photos of the property. Photos were collected and a report was taken.
4:28 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a theft report that had originated in The Plains. The complainant advised that they had rented a unit at a Pine Street Storage Facility. They stated that someone had cut the lock and stolen all their items. Anyone with information regarding storage unit break-ins is asked to contact the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.
11:06 p.m., The Plains — A dark green Honda Accord was reported taken from the Sandstone Terrace Apartments on Route 691. The incident is currently under investigation.
