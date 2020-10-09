Athens County Sheriff's Office
Thursday, Oct. 8
1:03 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 550 outside Athens for an active dispute. The female caller reported that her ex boyfriend was there screaming and yelling. On scene, Deputies were advised that the boyfriend had left the residence on foot prior to their arrival. No physical violence or threats of violence were reported. The woman said he had thrown her car keys out across the road, but once she found them she said she did not wish to pursue any criminal action as long as he did not return. Deputies advised her to call back of there were any additional problems and further action needed to be taken.
2:26 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Steinmeyer Road for a report of a suspicious person/vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating. Units returned to patrol.
4:01 a.m., Glouster — Deputies located a woman walking down Jacksonville Road. She advised she was in a dispute at a friends house and they had wanted her to leave. She said she was attempting to walk back toward Glouster, so she could get a ride back to her residence in Hocking County. Deputies assisted her in getting to Glouster to safely keep her from walking at night along the highway. With no criminal act being reported, no further action was needed.
7:09 a.m., Athens — While on patrol, deputies located a vehicle on Route 50 alongside the roadway that had struck a deer. Deputies made contact with the driver who advised that he had no injuries. A tow truck was called for the driver and units returned to patrol.
8:20 a.m., Mineral — Deputies responded to Route 356 on a dispute between mother and adult son. On arrival, it was found that the son had left the residence. Mother was given information on the eviction process. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:59 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies took a report of criminal damaging, by phone. The caller advised that someone had slashed the tires on her vehicle. The complainant advised that they had cameras but did not see any suspects on the video footage. The complainant advised that she just wanted the incident documented in case of any future incidents.
10:22 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Brister Road in reference to a male having mental issues. Once on scene, the male was transported to the hospital on a Blue Slip.
12:45 p.m., Chauncey — The Chauncey Marathon requested a trespass complaint, on a male that was caught stealing. The male had already left but was later located and served.
12:58 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were called to Mill Street for a verbal dispute. The caller advised that her daughter was out of control and making threats to damage the house. Deputies made contact with both parties and spoke with Athens County Children Services and Athens County Juvenile Court in regards for a plan of action for the juvenile. The mother was advised of the plan and Units returned to patrol.
3:32 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Potter Road for a suspicious person in the roadway. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
4:23 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Grass Run Road in regards to a suicidal male. Deputies were advised that the male is bipolar and has severe depression. The male threatened to shoot himself in the head. Deputies were advised that the male was en-route to Gallipolis. The male went to the Gallipolis Police Department. They checked the male's well-being. He stated that he did not make any threats to harm himself. No further action was taken.
5:03 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Waterworks Hill Road in regards to a juvenile problem. The caller advised that her seventeen-year-old was trying to bust windows. The caller called back and advised that her son went to sleep. She stated that deputies could cancel. Deputies resumed patrol.
5:12 p.m., Athens — A brown Pit Bull was found on Salem Road, between Vore Ridge and Rhoric Roads. A unit responded and picked up the dog then dropped it off at the Animal Shelter.
7:08 p.m., Millfield — Deputies assisted the The Ohio State Highway Patrol on a injury traffic crash on Route 13 near Alderman Road. No further action taken.
10:55 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Lowry Road for a report of trespassing. Deputies spoke with the complainant who stated that their son was on their property and they wished for him to leave. Deputies made contact with the son, who was sleeping in his vehicle. The son was advised of the complaint and the son left the property without incident. No further action taken.
