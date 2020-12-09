Athens County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday, Dec. 8
1:11 a.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to the Varner Road area for a report of a male in the roadway screaming and cussing at himself. Deputies were unable to locate anyone when they patrolled the area.
1:30 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Converse Street for an activated commercial burglary alarm. Deputies arrived on scene and found the building to be secured with no evidence of tampering or forced entry. A manager arrived on scene and verified the event was a false alarm. No further action needed.
1:32 a.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of a possible prowler at a residence in Athens Township on Route 682. Deputies responded to the scene and checked outside, but did not locate any persons in the area at that time. The complainant advised they believed someone had attempted to gain entry to the residence approximately two weeks prior. Damage to a door on the residence was notated at that time. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:19 a.m., Athens — Deputies were requested to assist EMS on Strouds Run Road. Medics reported that they had responded to a subject having trouble breathing. On scene, they observed that the man had a sheet tied around his neck. It was suspected that the man had attempted to harm himself. Deputies spoke to the man but he denied trying to hurt himself. While speaking with him it was determined that the man had an active warrant for his arrest. He was then placed into custody and transported to SEORJ to be held on his warrant and to be seen by a mental health professional. No further action needed at that time.
3:23 a.m., Guysville — While performing business checks, the midnight shift deputy located and identified a female that was removing aluminum cans from a dumpster on Route 329. A note was left for the business owner to make them aware.
8:56 a.m., The Plains — A deputy responded to the VFW in The Plains on a business alarm. Prior to arrival, the alarm company called back advising it was a false alarm.
9:32 a.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of theft from a job-site on Coolville Ridge Road of the Athens County Engineer's Office. The engineer's office advised a generator was taken from a caution sign device.
12:30 p.m., Sharpsburg — Deputies took a report of identity fraud from Joy Road. The caller advised his personal information was used to file an unemployment account and also had his PayPal account attempted to be hacked. The caller wanted a report on file to be able to advise the respected companies of the fraudulent activity. No further actions were needed.
3:48 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Oakdale Road in regards to a property dispute. The caller advised her neighbor has frequently drove on her property and wished for a Deputy to ask her to stop. Deputies spoke with the other female, and she advised she believed it to be Glouster's property. She was advised it is actually the neighbor's property and was asked to stop.
3:58 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to High Street for a report of a 911 hang up with distress in the background. Deputies checked with the residents and no issues were reported.
4:08 p.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to Oakdale Road for a dispute involving custody. Deputies determined the dispute was verbal in nature and revolved around custody of the involved parties' child. Both parties were advised to consult domestic relations court for further involvement with custody and to separate for the evening to prevent further disputes.
6:14 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies spoke with a male in regards to an identity theft complaint from Route 681. The caller advised his employer notified him that someone had attempted to file for unemployment in his name, as well as four other employees. Jimmy notified the unemployment office for the fraudulent attempt, there is also a report on file with the Sheriff's Office.
6:48 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to the River and Bethany Ridge Roads area for a suspicious vehicle. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
7:58 p.m., Athens – A subject called in requesting a patrol request of their residence on Salem Road, as they were concerned a subject might come there and cause trouble as an assault had occurred at the residence several days prior. Deputies patrolled the area throughout the night but observed no criminal activity.
10:17 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were advised a subject from Union Lane had called dispatch in regards to wanting to go to RESPIT, but they would not accept them. Dispatch advised the caller did not make any threats of harm or advise any specific issue that was occurring as to why they wanted to be placed in RESPIT. Deputies attempted contact with the subject's last known address but had negative contact at that time.
Athens City Police
Monday, Dec. 7
8:50 a.m. — Officers responded to Papa John's Pizza on East State Street for a reported breaking and entering.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
3:58 a.m. — Officers responded to 55 Hospital Drive for a criminal trespass complaint. Ryan Taylor, 22, of Buchtel, was arrested for criminal trespassing and is set to appear in Athens Municipal Court on Dec. 10, 2020.
