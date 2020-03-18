Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, March 16
2:13 a.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a possible burglary at a residence on Union Lane. Deputies met with the complainant whom suffers from extreme mental illness and learned that no burglary had occurred at that time. The subject was advised to cease calling unless an actual emergency or crime was occurring, and was also offered to be put in contact with a counselor. The subject declined any assistance and advised they would contact their counselor in the morning. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:19 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Monk Road for an unconscious male in a vehicle. On arrival the male was found to be sleeping. The vehicle he was in did not have valid plates and was tagged for removal in 4 hours.
11:24 a.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of misuse of a phone that had an outstanding bill but had not been returned to the owner. The owner was advised by the phone company to file report to get the suspect off the account.
2:29 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to May Avenue for a well being check. Upon arrival, contact was made with the female who advised that she was fine, and did not need assistance.
9:43 a.m., Millfield — A well being check was requested on a male in Chauncey. The male was located walking on the road and appeared to be fine. No further actions needed.
10:35 a.m., Route 13 — Hopewell contacted the Sheriffs Office on picking up a patient on a pink slip. The male was located in Chauncey and was transported to the hospital.
11:11 a.m. — Deputies were contacted by ACCS who advised that they received information in regards to a possible child neglect. Deputies were requested to conduct a well being check on a five year old child. Contact was made at the residence and the child seemed to be fine, deputies spoke to the father of the child. Nothing was seen that warranted calling ACCS to the scene. Deputies relayed that information back to the agency.
11:58 a.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to 681, in Albany in regards to a suspicious male walking house to house seeking fuel. The area was patrolled, however the male was not located. No further calls were received in regards to this male.
2:27 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Beech Road in regards to a female making suicidal comments. Deputies made contact with the female and she was transported to OMH on a blue slip.
5:04 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Selby Road in regards to a domestic dispute. The caller advised a family member was yelling and threatening other family members at the residence. The suspect fled prior to deputies arrival. There was no criminal action at this time, the caller was advised of her options.
10:33, Nelsonville — Deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Carbondale area. While in route deputies were advised that the vehicle went to a residence and a male was harassing a person at the residence. Deputies made contact at the described residence and were advised that there were no issues at that time. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:49, Hockingport — Deputies were called to Notre Dame Street for a patrol request. The caller advised they saw a male with a flashlight walking around. Units patrolled the area with negative contact.
11:30 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Meadowbrook Road in reference to a possible domestic incident overheard on the telephone. Contact was made in person with the male, and with the female over the telephone. Both indicated that this incident was a verbal argument only and there were no threats or attempts of physical violence. Parties were voluntarily separating for the evening to cool off.
Athens Police Department
Tuesday, March 17
1:35 a.m. — Officers responded to an assault with a vehicle on East State Street. A counterfeit $100 bill with symbols as well as a small baggie containing white powder was seized as evidence.
1:41 a.m. — Officers responded to Kroger on East State Street for a shoplifting complaint. James Howerton, 46, of The Plains, was cited for theft and released from custody after allegedly attempting to take over $70 worth of merchandise.
Athens Fire Department
Tuesday, March 10
7:48 a.m. — Crews were dispatched for an alarm at 932 E. State St., Aldi's. The manager called to cancel the run, as contractors had triggered the alarm by cutting concrete.
10:42 a.m. — Crews responded to Alden Library for an alarm. The Halon system was being tested without notifying the department.
11:19 a.m. — Crews were conducting an inspection at the First United Methodist church pre-school when an alarm sounded. Some food was found burnt in the kitchen.
8:43 p.m. — Crews were called to Texas Roadhouse, but the run was cancelled while en route.
Wednesday, March 11
3:10 p.m. — Crews were dispatched for a transformer on a pole on fire with wires down. After investigating, nothing was found and businesses in the area all had power.
Thursday, March 12
7 a.m. — Crews were dispatched for a fire alarm ringing in the Academic Research Center on West Green. A sprinkler test monitor was bad.
6:30 a.m. — Crews were called to a traffic accident east bound on Route 33 by Route 550. The vehicle had too much speed on the on ramp and couldn't make the turn, ran across the freeway striking the guard rail, causing injuries to the driver. EMS transported the female victims and AFD provided lane closure for the State Highway Patrol to finish up the scene.
1:05 p.m. — Crews were dispatched to Morrison-Gordon Elementary School, where no alarm was found upon arrival. Maintenance on scene said there was no alarm, and there was no alarm at the neighboring church.
6:05 p.m. — Crews were dispatched for a non-injury accident at 918 E. State St. The driver requested a squad to check on the 4-year-old.
10:21 p.m. — Crews were dispatched use a lock box key to gain access to an apartment, but were cancelled while en route.
Saturday, March 14
1:41 a.m. — Crews were dispatched to Luchs Hall, where a resident was burning incense.
2:30 a.m. — Crews were dispatched to 22 Kurtz Street for a fire alarm. The alarm company advised the sprinkler flow detector was indicating. The third floor dry system was not holding any pressure, firefighters found, and the scene was turned over to maintenance.
Sunday, March 15
6:19 p.m. — Crews were dispatched to 20 Home Street for an alarm, but was cancelled en route.
6:35 p.m. — Crews that were passing 20 Home Street were stopped by the occupants, who needed assistance in resetting the alarm. A pull station was activated and the business manager was advised on how to reset the alarm.
9:18 p.m. — Crews were dispatched for a single vehicle accident on Route 33 near Richland Avenue. Occupant was out of the vehicle and walking around upon arrival. AFD rinsed engine fluids from scene.
Nelsonville Police Department
Friday, March 13
12:11 a.m. — Officers received a report about a pickup truck parked on the 300 block of Burr Oak Blvd. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the person believed to be driving the truck who had a warrant.
2:10 a.m. — Officers made contact with a male walking in an alley near Third Street.
2:36 a.m. — An officer made a traffic stop on Canal Street.
3:14 a.m. — Officers went to the 300 block of Madison Street in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant. Negative contact.
4:04 a.m. — Officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration/title violation. A female exited from the passenger seat and ran from the officers. Officers caught the female and identified her as Lauren Milsted. Miss Milsted was found to have an active warrant from Athens County and transported to the SEORJ.
8:06 a.m. — Officers again responded to the truck parked on the 300 block of Burr Oak Blvd.
4:11 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of suspicious people on Kontner Street.
4:29 p.m. — An officer responded to assist a resident of Elizabeth Street with items that were abandoned on his property.
4:57 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a discarded needle in the 1100 block of East Canal Street. The needle was recovered and properly disposed.
5:39 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of dogs running loose and attempting to bite people on Fort Street.
6:16 p.m. — Officers patrolled Riverside Drive at the request of the Athens Police Department looking for a male who had a warrant. Unable to locate the male.
7:16 p.m. — Officers responded to the 300 block of Burr Oak Blvd for a theft complaint. The officer later received a call back from the victim asking to cancel the report as she received all of her belongings back. During the investigation officers spoke with Bryan L. Martin as a witness. Mr. Martin was found to have two active warrants. He was arrested and transport to the SEORJ.
7:16 p.m. — An officer responded to an animal complaint on Woodlane Drive where it was reported two dogs were abandoned. One dog was identified and returned to the owner. The Athens County Dog Warden was contacted about the second dog.
8:53 p.m. — An officer responded to a 911 open line call. It was determined a 3 year old had unintentionally called.
9:50 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a dog at large and acting aggressive on Grover Street. The officer checked the area and was unable to locate the canine.
10:29 p.m. — An officer responded to a vehicle crash involving a deer on Lake Hope Drive.
Saturday, March 14
2:59 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of suspicious people checking door handles on vehicle in the 300 block of Poplar Street. Officers made contact with one male and the other male fled.
3:54 a.m. — Officers observed Dakota Sharon at a business on Canal Street. Mr. Sharon had an active warrant so he was arrested and transport to the SEORJ.
12:44 p.m. — An officer made contact with the owner of a vehicle on a previous parking complaint in the 1100 block of Chestnut Street. It was learned to owner had lost the keys and was waiting for a new set to be delivered.
3:30 p.m. — Officer took a report of an unruly juvenile who had left the house. The parent stated she had already contacted the juvenile’s probation officer. The parent called back 15 minutes later and said the child had returned home.
4:23 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a fight in the 600 block of Chestnut Street. They were told kids in the house were playing video games and screaming but there was no fight.
8:38 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a fallen tree near the SEORJ. Nothing was located.
11:09 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to assist Hocking County Sheriff’s Office for suspicious vehicles that had just left a residence on SR 278.
Sunday, March 15
3:06 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of someone entering vehicles on South Harper Street. The owner of the vehicle told the officer he did not wish to have a report completed.
3:31 a.m. — Officers made contact with a male in the 300 block of Madison Street while looking for another person who had a warrant.
7:42 a.m. — Officers received a tip about a vehicle commonly driven by David Mehl now being at his residence. Officers entered the residence and arrested Mr. Mehl on an active warrant. He was transported to the SEORJ.
5:43 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of someone attempting to steal a bicycle frame. Officers made contact and returned the frame to the owner. The owner did not wish to pursue charges.
7:55 p.m. — Officers responded to Nelsonville Commons for a report of two juveniles climbing on the side of the building and harassing a resident. The juveniles were located and turned over to their guardian.
10:58 p.m. — Officers went to the 200 block of Fort Street per request to do a well-being check. Once at the residence, they were informed the person they were looking for was not there. The caller was updated on what information the officers were given.
11:31 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to South Harper Street concerning a report of two males tampering with bicycles.
