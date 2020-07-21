Athens City Police Department
Saturday, July 18
4:36 a.m. — Officers responded to 20 Campbell Street for an aggravated menacing complaint. A report was taken.
4:43 a.m. — Officers responded to 1028 Carriage Hill Drive for a domestic dispute. William Bookman, 28, of Glouster, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail to be held until his Monday, July 20 court hearing.
4:44 a.m. — Officers responded to Mound Street for a dog bite report. The c ase was forwarded to the Athens County Dog Warden.
Monday, July 20
5:20 a.m. — Officers responded to 208 1/2 W. Washington St. for an attempted burglary. No property damage was reported.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, July 17
9:44 a.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Trimble, for a report of an unauthorized use of a dumpster. Evidence was collected, and the case was referred to the Environmental Deputy.
4:14 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies received a complaint by phone about missing medications. Deputies spoke with the hospice nurse and a report was taken.
3:53 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield, in regards to a suspicious male walking down the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the described male.
2 p.m., The Plains — Deputies spoke with a male in regards to a breaking and entering complaint, in The Plains. The caller reported $50 in quarters missing from his garage. This case remains under investigation.
11:50 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Oakdale Road, in reference to a suspicious persons. Dispatch advised that a male called in to report that there’s a tent set up in the church parking lot. Dispatch advised the male stated that he wanted the tent removed off the property. Spoke with the male by phone who advised that he left a note advising the individuals to vacate the property. We arrived on the scene, and approached the tent negative contact with anybody inside the tent. We noticed items inside the tent which lead us to believe drug activity may be going on. Deputies left business card and wrote on the back of it advising them to vacate the premises due to it being private property. Case closed.
10:32 a.m., Athens — A female who lives at Rocky Point Road called the Sheriff’s Office to report her car stolen. The female said that she heard a noise outside her residence between the hours of 1:15-1:30 a.m. Said that a friend of hers came over to her residence, and asked where her car was, she looked outside and noticed that her car was not in the driveway. The female stated the vehicle that is missing is a black 2015 KIA Sorento plate (OH AWS 6722). Said the vehicle had a small amount of gas in the tank, and that the keys were not in the vehicle. Deputies asked if she was behind on any car payments. She said she was behind on a few payments.We advised her to contact her financial intuition, and call us back. Dispatch advised that she called back in to advise that she knows where her vehicle is located. Case closed.
9:42 a.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to SR 685, in Millfield, in reference to a dispute. Dispatch advised they received a call from a male who stated that he was ran off the roadway. Dispatch said the caller followed the male to attempt to get his license plate. Dispatch said the caller stated that he was threatened by the male. Dispatch stated OSP was out SR 685, in Millfield, with one of the involved party’s. Dispatch advised that the other involved party was located at Truetown Road, Millfield. We arrived on the scene and spoke with a female, who stated she was the wife of the male. Deputies asked the wife what happened, she stated her husband was followed home by a male who he does not know. Said he knew the male was following him so when he got home he went into the house. Wife stated the male got out his vehicle and approached their residence yelling threatening to kill her husband. Wife said her husband came outside with the broom and asked the male to leave, but he refused to. Wife stated the male eventually got in his car and left.The male came out and we asked for his name he was identified. He said that he was driving and a vehicle drove through a stop sign, and stopped in the middle of the road. Said he had to drive around the vehicle to prevent from hitting it. We noticed blood on his arm and hand. He stated that he bit and punched himself, due to him being frustrated. He said that he has a mental problem and that’s how he copes.
Saturday, July 18
1:23 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Carol Lane for a verbal dispute. The caller reported that his adult sister was at the family residence causing problems. On scene,Deputies attempted to make contact but the house was quiet and no one would answer the door. No additional calls were received. No further action needed.
1:20 a.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Route 329 for a domestic dispute. The caller stated that their parents were in a verbal argument. On scene, deputies were advised by the adult son that both of his parents had already left the residence in separate vehicles. No physical violence was reported. With no indications of any criminal act having occurred at that time, Deputies resumed patrol.
12:07 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Null Road on a report of a Domestic Dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the involved parties and witnesses.Involved parties agreed to separate for the night, and deputies returned to patrol.
7:03 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to an alarm activation at the Athens Country Club. The alarm activation was found to be set off by patrons. No criminal activity was associated to this incident.
8:22 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Millfield Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Dispatch advised that OSP called and request that we check on a vehicle parked, that was parked in the middle of the road near the address of Milllfield Road. We patrolled the whole stretch of Millfield, we couldn’t locate the given address, or the vehicle. Units returned back on patrol. Case closed.
10:24 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to North Plains road, in reference to an alarm call. Prior to our arrival dispatch advised they made contact with the key holder, and that we no longer needed to respond. Case closed.
11:39 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to N. Plains Rd. in The Plains, for a suspicious person. The caller stated that a man appeared to be trying to stash a newer looking weed eater in his yard. When the man was confronted the male picked it up and left. Deputies patrolled the area but were not able to locate the subject.
1:34 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Red Dog Road in reference to a man refusing to leave the property. Upon arrival, it was found that the male was family and lived next door. Since the male has established residency next door, he was advised to keep to himself on his own property. After parties came to an agreement, deputies resumed patrol.
4:01 p.m., Athens — Call cancelled prior to arrival.
5:18 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Athens Township in regards to a cat that was stuck in the wall of a residence. The cat was recovered.
6:02 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Albany, in regards to trash dumped on a resident’s property. This case remains under investigation.
6:21 p.m., Albany — Deputies assisted Albany Police Department with a domestic dispute investigation. Albany advised they were able to handle the situation on their own.
8:17 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains Self Storage, in regards to a breaking and entering complaint. The callers storage locker was entered, and items were moved throughout the locker. This case remains under investigation.
8:59 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Jim’s Auto Shop, in The Plains, in regards to an open door complaint. Deputies arrived on scene and searched the building, but nobody was located. The rear door was forced open. The owner arrived on scene, and noted numerous items missing. This case remains under investigation.
9:16 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains, in regards to a subject that located a small Ziploc baggie containing possible drugs. The baggie was collected and entered into evidence.
Sunday, July 19
1:54 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to a residence on Mill Creek Road, in reference to a dispute. Upon arrival it was discovered that the caller had went inside, locked the doors and went to bed. The involved female party was on porch awaiting a ride to come pick her up. She indicated there had been no violence or threats of violence, just a heated verbal argument. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
3:15 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Greens Run Road in Glouster. Upon arriving deputies made contact with the male and female. Neither party wished to file charges. Both agreed to stay at a separate residence for the remainder of the day.No further action was taken.
3:01 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to the Glouster park, in regards to a 911 open line with a male and female arguing in the background. Deputies located the male and female,and both parties advised no threats or physical harm took place. Both parties agreed to separate for the evening.
11:35 a.m., Glouster — Deputies received an open 911 line from a disabled cell phone on St. Rt. 13, north of Glouster. Deputies responded and patrolled the area where the phone pinged. No persons in distress were located.
1:36 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Oregon Ridge Road near Glouster, for an inactive dispute. The caller stated she and her husband had an argument. The husband packed personal items and grabbed a revolver. Upon further investigation, the caller indicated no physical violence or threats of harm from the husband to anyone or himself. At this time, the male has not met criteria for a mental health evaluation, nor has committed a crime. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact. If deputies make contact with the male, a well being check will be done.
6:08 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in regards to a suicidal female. The female was transported to O’Bleness Hospital without incident.
7:58 p.m., Shade — Deputies were dispatched to Shade, in regards to a vehicle facing the wrong direction on the roadway, and possibly intoxicated. The call was transferred to OSP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.