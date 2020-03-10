Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, March 6
12:38 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies and ACEMS responded to the Gun Club Road area in reference to a male subject advising he had been in an altercation and was struck in the head with a hammer and pepper sprayed as well by another male subject. The victim advised that the male subject had ran off after the assault. Case is under investigation at this time.
1:26 p.m., Millfield — A Millfield resident came to a station to report misuse of his credit card. The resident stated that an acquaintance filed for a lost card and took one thousand dollars with out his consent.
8:39 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to a Selby Road residence on a possible breaking and entering that occurred a few days prior. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken. Nothing was reported missing.
8:33 a.m., Athens — A 1999 F150 was towed from the side of the roadway on Vore Ridge Road. Vehicle's rear wheel was missing. Vehicle also was causing a road hazard with the rear bumper across the fog line. An attempt was made to try to locate the owner but no one would come to the door when Deputies tried to make contact.
2:23 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies witnessed a reckless driver in a school zone during dismissal. A traffic citation was issued.
12:57 p.m. — Deputies took a walk in report of a theft. The complainant reported 7 Suboxone and $300 worth of makeup stolen.
8:03 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Chesser Road for a report of a theft. This case remains under investigation.
3:53 p.m., Coolville — While deputies were on patrol in Troy Township, the Criminal Interdiction Unit made contact with a vehicle parked near the boat ramp. Upon making contact with the occupant, the male stated he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Upon searching the male, approximately an ounce of suspected methamphetamine was located. Upon searching the vehicle, several items of drug paraphernalia were located to include several baggies, digital scales and a pipe. The male, Jaymes Ratliff, 31, formerly of Stockport, Ohio, was placed under arrest for possession for a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony of the 2nd degree, and was transported to SEORJ.
10:35 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Chase Road outside Albany for a 911 hang up call. Dispatchers could only hear a TV in the background. On scene, Deputies made contact with the elderly residence, who advised that everything was fine. He stated he had been having troubles with his phone but no additional assistance was needed.
7:14 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to the Marathon gas station in Chauncey, Ohio in regards to a possible suicidal female. The female stated she made some poor statements that she would harm herself when she was upset. The female stated she has no intentions of harming herself. Deputies gave the female a ride to her residence. No further action at this time.
7:56 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains, Ohio in regards to a domestic dispute. Deputies spoke with both parties and their statements were inconsistent. The victim did not wish to pursue charges at this time, but just wants the other party to leave. The other party left, and was advised to stay away from the residence or possibly face charges. No further action at this time.
4:55 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 550, in regards to an abandoned vehicle. As deputies arrived, the vehicle owner was on scene and took the vehicle. No further action.
4:50 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Wollet Road in regards to a broken down vehicle that is known for speeding in the area. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle at that time. No further action.
7:08 a.m., Glouster — Deputies assisted the U.S. Marshall Service in locating a male subject with a warrant at a Main Street residence. Cory M. Shockley, 30, of Glouster, was located and arrested on the warrant.
7:44 a.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to Connopher Lane on a report of an activated residential alarm. While en-route, deputies were cancelled as it was found to be a false alarm.
Saturday, March 7
5:48 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to Carol Lane for a report of a disorderly person. The caller stated that his sister was taking items in and out of the residence. Deputies advised that nothing she was doing was a criminal matter.
3:34 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Frost Road in Coolville for a report of a DOA. The coroner arrived on scene and determined the cause of death to be natural causes. No further action taken.
4:41 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched for a report of an assault. Upon speaking with the complainants, deputies noted no sign of physical injury. Deputies then made contact with the alleged suspect who provided a different account. One witness was found to have an active warrant for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to Washington County. With a lack of physical evidence in this case, it is considered closed.
5:48 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to Beech Road for a report of a stolen vehicle. The caller stated that she had went out to her vehicle and the vehicle was missing. This case is still under further investigation.
11:39 p.m., Millfield — Deputies received a report of loud music from a residence in Millfield. Deputies responded to the area but did not hear any excessive noise or observe any criminal behavior at that time. No further action was taken at that time.
9:39 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies received a report of a fight at a residence in Waterloo Township. Deputies responded to the residence and spoke with the involved parties. No persons at that time wanted to pursue criminal charges. The dispute had occurred as a result of a civil disagreement. All parties were advised to take the matter to civil court and to not have further altercations over the issue. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:14 a.m., Shade — Deputies responded to Shade for a suspicious person complaint. The caller reported that a truck was at the community center after hours and subjects were observed walking around with flashlights before driving off toward Pomeroy. Deputies patrolled the property but no evidence of any criminal activity was apparent.
4:18 a.m., The Pains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a domestic dispute. The caller stated that a family member was at his residence and he wanted her to leave. On scene, Deputies were advised that the subject had left prior to their arrival. No further assistance was requested.
5:29 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Glouster for a suspicious persons complaint. The caller advised that she went out to her vehicle and observed multiple subjects prowling around her residence. She believed they were neighbors that she was in an ongoing dispute with. On scene, Deputies were advised that the subjects had already left. Deputies remained in the vicinity but observed no other movement. No additional action needed at that time.
8:46 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of a trespasser at a residence in Dover Township. The caller advised one of their juveniles had seen a male outside the residence and believed they had also knocked on a window prior to walking off. Deputies checked the property at that time but did not locate any persons.
7:01 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Penn Street in Glouster for a report of an ATV accident. Deputies determined the accident occurred on the roadway.The Ohio State Highway patrol was called to the scene and took over the scene. No further action.
6:18 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Frost Road in Coolville for a report of family members taking items out of a residence where a DOA occurred earlier in the shift. Deputies arrived on scene and found no persons on the property. This call was unfounded.
11:30 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to a Carbondale Road residence on an activated residential alarm. Deputies were cancelled en route as it was a false alarm.
Sunday, March 8
5:47 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were called to Route 691 for a report of a prowler. The caller advised that he had seen a person on his security camera. Deputies checked the area and found no signs of criminal activity. Units returned to patrol.
10:20 a.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of an elderly male, of the South Canaan Road area, walking away from his residence. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the male's daughter who advised that he suffers from dementia and still believes that they live in Columbus, Ohio. The male has walked away before but was found.The male was last seen around 3 a.m. on this date, and family members woke up around 9 a.m. Deputies patrolled the area and had negative contact. Male was on the ACSO website as a missing person. Ohio State Patrol Aviation Unit flew the area to assist. Nearby neighbors were walking on their property later in the day and located the male. He was not injured, however due to his health he was taken to O'Bleness Memorial Hospital for a medical evaluation.
4:04 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to an Athens residence for a third party complaint of a dispute. Upon arrival contact was made with the male who lives on the property who advised the dispute was between two males that had already left. He advised they were friends of his that were visiting and nobody else was involved. case closed.
9:28 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to an inactive theft call. Upon arrival contact was made with the complainant who advised that he had a firearm stolen from his residence. This matter is under investigation.
9:09 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains to assist ACEMS with a possible drug overdose. Upon arrival the residence was searched for a possible victim with negative contact.
8:38 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauney for an inactive dispute. Contact was made with the caller who advised that he was choked and punched, however did not want to pursue charges. He advised he wanted a report on file and information to obtain a protection order which he was provided. Contact was made with the other involved party who advised that the caller came to his house causing a disturbance and refused to leave. Both were advised to have no future contact.
10:37 p.m., Stewart — Deputies went to Broadwell Street on a follow-up from an earlier reported incident. Deputies attempted to make contact with a male and female that was reported to be involved in a domestic situation earlier that day. Deputies were unable to make contact with the two but spoke with neighboring family members who advised that the two had returned home and believed to be inside the residence. Deputies were not able to establish contact.
6:39 a.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of a possible burglary in progress at a residence in Waterloo Township. While in route the caller advised they could hear people on the roof and also under the residence. Deputies arrived on scene and met with the caller. No evidence of people being on or under the residence was observed. No further action was taken at that time.
7:41 p.m., Coolville — Deputies received a complaint of several loud explosions occurring near a residence in Troy Township. Deputies responded to the area and made contact with a resident whom advised that they had been shooting different guns throughout the day. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:41 p.m., Carbondale — Deputies received a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in Carbondale between and a mother and adult daughter. Deputies responded to scene and spoke with all involved parties. No parties wished to pursue any criminal complaints at that time. No visible injuries were observed by Deputies at that time. The parties separated for the night so no further issues would arise.
11:08 a.m., Guysville — Deputies were dispatched to patrol the area of Archer Rd in regards to a suspicious vehicle. The area was patrolled and had no contact with the reported vehicle.
Monday, March 9
5 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies received an automated alarm from the old Chuancey Elementary School. Deputies responded to the scene and checked the building. It was found to be secure at that time.
1:52 a.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of loud music from a residence in The Plains. Deputies responded to the area but did not hear any music or loud noises coming from any of the close by residences. Deputies remained in the area for some time but did not observe any criminal matters at that point.
1:58 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies received a report of a suspicious person around a residence in York Township. Deputies met with the caller whom advised they believed the person to be a Female. Deputies checked the area on foot and cruisers but did not locate any persons in the area at that time.
3:40 a.m., Millfield — Deputies received a report of a possible dispute in Dover Township. The caller advised they could hear people arguing and fighting but were unable to ascertain where the sound was originating from. Deputies patrolled the immediate area but did not hear any disturbances or locate any suspicious activity. No further action was taken at that time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.