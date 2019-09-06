Athens County Sheriff’s Office:

Thursday, Sept. 5

2:06 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Hebbardsville Road in Athens for a report of a trespasser. Deputies went to the suspect’s residence on Fisher Road in attempt to serve him with a trespass complaint. Deputies made contact with the male who had multiple warrants out of Athens County Roger Williams IV, age 66, of Athens was arrested and transported to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail without incident.

Ohio University Police:

Thursday, Sept. 5

3:07 p.m., OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital — OUPD assisted O’Bleness security staff with a combative individual in their parking lot. A male subject was taken into protective custody and transported to the emergency room.

