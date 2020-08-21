Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, Aug. 20
1:09 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Euclid Avenue for a domestic dispute. The caller advised that his adult daughter had accused him of stealing her belongings and was threatening to assault him and damage his property if he didn’t give it back. On scene, deputies were advised that the female had already left the residence. The father stated that no physical violence had occurred, and he did not wish to pursue any criminal charges in regard to the matter. He advised he would call back if the daughter returned and caused trouble. No further assistance was requested.
7:20 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to a medical issue involving a male on Back Street. Caller reported the male seeing persons in his residence that are not there. Deputies arrived and spoke with the male who was still seeing these persons in his home. The male was transported to the hospital on a blue slip.
12:48 p.m., Albany — Deputies assisted Major Crime Units on recovering some marijuana from a property in Lee Township. Plants were seen by air in a fly over. Case is handled by MCU.
2:29 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Windfall Ridge for a report of a reckless driver who was speeding and ultimately causing dust from the roadway. The complainant did obtain a license plate from the vehicle. Deputies attempted to make contact with the vehicle at a location in York Township. Deputies were unsuccessful in making contact.
6:15 p.m., Coolville — Deputies spoke with a female on Brimstone Road who was having problems with her neighbors. Deputies advised the female to get with her landlord due to this incident not being criminal. No further action taken.
6:32 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Moore Road for a report of a vicious dog running loose. Deputies made contact at the residence and took possession of the canine and transported the canine to the dog shelter. No further action taken.
8 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to McDonald Street on a well-being check of a small juvenile riding a bike in the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area and was not able to locate any juvenile riding in the roadway.
11:13 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to N. Plains Road for a domestic dispute. The caller advised that she and her husband were in a verbal dispute. Deputies spoke with both parties. Both parties advised that no threats of violence or physical violence occurred. Units returned to patrol.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
1:38 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to a report of a neighbor dispute at an apartment complex on High Street. Deputies met with the complainant whom advised he thought a neighbor had been shining flashlights in the window of his 3rd floor apartment. Deputies spoke with the neighbors whom denied any involvement at that time. All parties were advised not to have contact with each other and to contact Glouster Police if they had any further issues.
3:38 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a possible dispute. The caller reported that they could hear screaming and possible gunshots coming from next door. On scene, deputies made contact with the loud neighbor. She stated that she was home alone watching Vampire Diaries, and admitted that it was a little loud. Deputies checked the residence and verified that she was alone with no evidence of any fight having occurred. With no evidence of any criminal act, Deputies resumed patrol.
5:53 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies received a report of a trespasser at a residence on Akron Avenue. While in route the complainant called back and advised the subject had left once law enforcement was contacted and no longer needed law enforcement. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:32 a.m., The Plains — Catalytic converters were taken from two vehicles located on Connett Road. The case is currently under investigations.
11:09 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road in reference to a harassment complaint. The caller reported another male had threatened to shoot him alleging he was having an affair with his girlfriend. The suspect, John R. Rosser, of Nelsonville, was charged with aggravated menacing.
11:10 a.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Monserat Ridge Road near Millfield, in reference to two separate vehicles parked along the road within a short distance. The caller suspected drug activity with the vehicles. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact.
5:05 p.m., Doanville — Deputies responded to Second Street for a report of an assault. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the involved parties. Deputies did determine that an assault had occurred. The male was given a summons charge, for assault and both parties were separated for the evening.
7:24 p.m., Coolville — A resident of Brandeberry Road reported an animal incident that occurred on the roadway. A report was taken.
7:33 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to West Clinton Street for a report of threats and harassment complaint. Deputies spoke with the complainant who only wished for the suspect to stop contacting her. Deputies spoke with the female who agreed to stop contacting the complainant. No further action taken.
9 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Bean Hollow Road for a well-being check. Deputies made contact at the residence and was advised that everything was fine. No further action taken.
9:08 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to E. Belpre Pike on an open 911 call. While en route dispatch made contact and it was found to be an accidental call and there was no emergency.
9:13 p.m., Trimble — Deputies were dispatched to Trimble on a report of a reckless driver on an ATV. The driver was confronted by the complainant and the confronted male fled on the ATV nearly striking the complainant after cursing at him. Male suspect was located, and cited for disorderly conduct.
9:49 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to a Salem Road residence on an animal complaint. Upon arriving on scene, deputies located the source of the complaint, located a K9 that was found to be safe and in a kennel. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:18 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to S. Blackburn Road on a report of a domestic dispute that occurred on Baker Road in New Marshfield, and the caller went to another location. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke with the complainant. Through investigation it was found that an assault occurred, deputies made contact with the suspect at the Baker Rd. residence and was charged with Domestic Violence.
10:54 p.m., Shade — Deputies responded to Lodi Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers were out with a single vehicle crash, where the driver was believed to have walked away from the scene. Reports had come in that a male was walking up nearby roads and knocking on doors. Deputies were requested to assist in locating the male, to see if he was the driver of the crashed vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area requested, but had negative contact with the subject. No further assistance was requested.The crash is under further investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
