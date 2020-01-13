Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday, Jan. 10
11:13 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the dumpster area of the Piggly Wiggly in reference to drug paraphernalia being found by employees. Upon arrival, the drug paraphernalia was collected and placed into evidence for destruction. No further actions were needed.
11:54 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Vore Ridge Road on a report of a breaking and entering. Deputies arrived on scene and checked the residence. A report was taken.
3:33 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Greens Run Road in Glouster for a report of a female who had a gun. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the parties involved. All parties had conflicting stories. All parties were separated for the evening. No further action taken.
5:36 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Kimberly Road in Nelsonville to attempt to locate a stolen vehicle. Deputies was unsuccessful in locating. No further action taken.
6:16 p.m., Albany — Deputies received a report of inappropriate photographs being sent between students. All initial information was taken for the case and it was under further investigation.
6:34 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Watkins Street in Nelsonville for a domestic assault that occurred in the county. An investigation is pending.
7:50 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Coolville for a report of an intoxicated male making threats toward other individuals in the home. By the time deputies arrived, the suspect male had left the residence on a bike. Deputies located the male on Route 144, Coolville on a bike. The odor of alcoholic beverage was smelled coming from his person while deputies were speaking with him. He was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct by intoxication and was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
Saturday, Jan. 11
8:06 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Jacksonville in reference to a car being shot sometime during the night. The responding deputy located three shell casings and one bullet.
9:14 a.m., Coolville — Robert M. Reel, 25, of Coolville was arrested on a felony warrant for receiving stolen property out of Athens County. At the time of Reel’s arrest, he was also in possession of a stolen trailer from a construction company in Meigs County. Additional charges of receiving stolen property will go to the next grand jury.
10:28 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the Adena Drive, The Plains area in reference to a victim reporting she received notification she had a check stolen and that it was cashed at a Hocking Valley Bank branch in Athens County. Case is currently under investigation.
3:39 p.m., Albany — A female Yellow Labrador Retriever was taken to the dog shelter from Trout Road in Albany.
6:08 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains Valero for a report of a male threatening an employee. Deputies made contact with the male who had active warrants out of Washington County. Larry Thompson, age 37, of The Plains was transported to SEORJ without incident. Thompson was served with a trespass complaint for The Plains Valero. No further action taken.
6:53 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Piggly Wiggly in The Plains for a report of a female that was possibly under the influence and spitting on people. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating the female.
6:53 p.m., Guysville — Deputies took a theft report by phone in regards to a scam. This case remains under investigation.
Sunday, Jan. 12
11:26 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies took a burglary report in the High Street, Chauncey, Ohio area. Upon arrival deputies spoke to the complainant who advised that his outside garage was entered and some of his military issued gear was missing. After taking a report and statement, a near by neighbor advised that they saw two subjects looking around the property on 1-11-2020 and gave possible names. Case is under investigation.
8:44 p.m., The Plains — A male subject reported that while his vehicle was parked at a business in The Plains tools were stolen out of the back. At this time there are no leads in this matter.
10:13 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were called to Mill Creek Road, Millfield for a theft report. The caller advised that he sold a vehicle to an unknown male through a website. The male met with the victim and paid for the transaction with counterfeit currency. This case is still under further investigation.
Athens Police Department:
Saturday, Jan. 11
4:34 p.m., Shafer Street — APD took a bicycle theft report at the station. The theft is said to have taken place between Dec. 31 and Jan. 10.
Sunday, Jan. 12
7:51 a.m., Station Street — APD responded to Station Street to take a report of a theft of a bicycle.
11:29 a.m., Court Street — APD responded to Wendy’s regarding an intoxicated male. The subject was arrested and transported to regional jail. He is charged with underage consumption and resisting arrest.
11:38 a.m., South Green Drive — APD took a report of a stolen credit card that was used in Athens. A report was taken.
4:02 p.m., Rufus Drive — Alex Urban and Bo Collier came to the Athens Police station to report their bicycles stolen. A report was taken.
Monday, Jan. 13
4:45 a.m., Stimson Avenue — APD responded to the Marathon at 1 E. Stimson Ave. for a breaking and entering. A report was taken.
Athens Fire Department:
Wednesday, Jan. 8
4:16 p.m., Richland Avenue — Notified by Central of a two-vehicle injury accident at the Richland Avenue roundabout. APD informed Athens Fire that their assistance wasn’t needed. Cleared scene.
Friday, Jan. 10
2:26 p.m., Court Street — Engine 1002 was driving down Court Street when some people flagged the firefighters down for a man laying unconscious on the sidewalk. AFD determined he was breathing and after some time, the man came to. He indicated he had been drinking. APD took over the scene when it was determined he was OK. Cleared the scene.
5:06 p.m., Stimson Avenue — Toned for two-car, non-injury accident at Stimson Avenue and Rock Riffle Road. Disconnected batteries in cars and helped direct traffic until wreckers removed cars. APD, OSP and ACEMS also on scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.