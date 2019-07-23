Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Monday, July 22
6:42 p.m., New Marshfield — A Route 356 resident contacted the sheriff’s office advising someone had attempted to break into his vehicle within the last two weeks. There was damage to the door handle of the vehicle however the caller advised nothing was missing. Currently there are no leads in this matter.
