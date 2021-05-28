Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, May 26
12:40 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Taylor Ridge Road, in Glouster, for a report of a domestic dispute. Units arrived on scene and spoke to both parties. Neither parties wished to pursue criminal charges. Both parties separated. No further action taken.
2:11 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Brady Rd, in Nelsonville, in reference to a domestic dispute complaint. Made contact with both parities and determined this was an ongoing andescalating situation. Neither party wished to make a criminal complaint, but were separated for the remainder of the evening. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
2:37 a.m., Glouster — Deputies received a request for a wellbeing check of a male whom resides in Glouster. Perry County Sheriff’s Office had requested the check, due to a resident in Perry County not being able to contact the male in Glouster. Deputies made contact with family members at the residence in Glouster, whom advised the male was spending time with another friend but they did not know the location or have contact with him at the time. The family was going to attempt contact with the male again in the morning hours. No further action was taken at that time.
3:23 a.m., Nelsonville — While on patrol on Carr Rd, in Nelsonville, a commercial vehicle / deer crash was observed. The vehicle pulled to the side of the roadway and activated its 4 way flashers. The animal appeared to be still alive, but injured so I returned to the crash scene to dispatch the animal. Immediately afterward, went to go make contact with involved vehicle / driver, but it was gone. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
11:15 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Biddyville Rd, in New Marshfield, in reference to a trespasser. The caller stated a male had walked behind an abandon house and she wasn’t sure if he had went in. The residence was checked but no one was found.
1:43 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were notified that Nelsonville Police were in a vehicle pursuit heading toward Trimble Township. While en route, Dispatch advised that the pursuit had been terminated after Officers lost visual contact with the vehicle. No further Deputy response was needed.
1:53 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Oak St, in The Plains, for a report of an elderly man urinating in public. The caller did not wish to make a report and wanted to remain anonymous. Deputies made contact with the elderly man in his yard. The man admitted to drinking, but denied urinating outside. With no formal statement and Deputies not observing any criminal behavior at that time, the man was issued a verbal warning for disorderly conduct.
2:41 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield, where the caller advised there were horses beside the road. The animals were located in a fenced in area.
3:45 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to an activated alarm on Dutch Ridge Rd, in Guysville. The residence was found to be secure.
5:14 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to Steinmeyer Rd, in New Marshfield, to assist ACEMS. While en-route, deputies were advised to disregard.
6:22 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Angel Ridge Rd, near Athens, for a suspicious vehicle complaint. The caller stated there was a car parked in their driveway with the 4ways on but nobody around. Upon arrival, the caller indicated a female had just left and said she was looking for her dog. No further action was required, deputies resumed patrol.
8:05 p.m., Hollister — Deputies were dispatched to St. Rt. 78, in Hollister, to patrol for a reckless driver. Deputies patrolled the area and were unable to locate.
8:59 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies were dispatched to an activated alarm on Bessemer Rd, near Nelsonville. While responding, the alarm company called back and advised to cancel. Deputies resumed patrol.
11:20 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to James Lane, in The Plains, for a report of a fireworks complaint. Deputies sat stationary in the area, and did not observe any fireworks. Units resumed patrol.
11:45 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Lafollette Road, in Millfield, for a report of a suicidal female who had taken a large amount of medication. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the female in question, who did admit to taking a large amount of medication. ACEMS arrived on scene and transported the female to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Thursday, May 27
12:14 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N. McDonald St, in The Plains, for a report of a harassment issue. The issue was solved by blocking and refraining from engagement in texting with the unknown subject on the other end. The complainants were also encouraged to call with any issues that occurred at their residence.
12:47 a.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Monserat Ridge Rd, in Millfield, in reference to a well being check. Attempted to make contact with person of concern at a single family home, but was unable. Nothing at the residence appeared to have been tampered with, no indication of forced entry was observed, and looking through the window the interior of home appeared to be in normal condition. A window A/C unit was running, possibly making the knocking by Deputies inaudible. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
1:58 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield Road, in Millfield, for a report of cattle in the roadway. Deputies observed the cattle in the road on Swett Hollow Road. The cows were then relocated back into the field by their owner. No further action taken.
2:09 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E Fourth St, in The Plains, in reference to the complaint of suspicious activity. Area was patrolled and nothing abnormal was observed. Return to patrol. No further action taken.
2:38 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road, in The Plains, for a burglary alarm. Units found the building to be secured. Units resumed patrol.
3:11 p.m., Sharpsburg — Deputies responded to Joy Rd, in Sharpsburg, for a report of a dispute. Deputies determined a dispute occurred and property was damaged during this dispute. The complainant did not wished to file criminal charges, and neither party wished to separate for the evening. No further action taken.
9:43 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Bassett Rd, in Athens, for a suspected drug overdose. The caller reported finding a family member deceased in the house that morning. A history of drug abuse was present. The incident is under further investigation.
12:21 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Athens Job and Family Services, in Chauncey, for a suspicious vehicle. Employees reported that a car had been in the parking lot with a male driver sitting in it for multiple hours. On scene, Deputies made contact with the driver, who was determined to have a lawful reason to be there. With no criminal act having occurred, Deputies resumed patrol.
1:20 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Glazier Rd, in Guysville, in reference to a dispute. Parties separated. No further action taken.
2:34 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Spreading Oaks Mobile Home Park, for a domestic dispute. On scene, neither party wished to pursue any criminal charges. The couple agreed to remain separated for the remainder of the evening. No further action needed.
5:30 p.m., The Plains — Deputies spoke with a female over the phone about harassment. The complainant stated that her fiancé’s mother has been sending her messages on Facebook and won’t leave her alone. Deputies provided the complainant with options on how to stop the harassment. No further action was taken.
8:49 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Lexington Ave, in Chauncey, for a burglary report. Deputies assessed the scene and took initial photographs. This case was under further investigation.
8:51 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to State Route 681, for a trespassing complaint. The caller stated individuals were on her property riding dirt bikes. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the caller, who said the individuals left prior to deputies arrival. Deputies advised the caller to call back if the individuals returned.
10:44 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Wolfe Bennett Road, in Nelsonville, for a report of a burglary in progress. Units arrived on scene and ultimately spoke with the homeowner. The homeowner wished for units to check the residence. Units cleared the residence and found no persons inside. This call was unfounded. Units resumed patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.