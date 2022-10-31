October 24
7:08 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Stonybrook Drive, Athens, for an activated alarm. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be a false alarm. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:20 a.m. - A male contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to file a theft report regarding stolen tools. A report was taken.
9:50 a.m. - Deputies responded to Campbell Street in The Plains regarding a trespass complaint. The complainant stated a male was possibly staying in her apartment without her permission. Deputies checked the residence and found it to be empty.
11:17 a.m. - Deputies responded to Big Bailey Road, Millfield, regarding a suspicious activity complaint. The complainant stated she locked her garage last night. She advised she went outside and noticed it was open. Deputies checked the garage and the house and did not find anyone inside. Deputies resumed patrol.
11:51 a.m. - A deputy spoke with a caller wanting a report for a female harassing her on Facebook. The caller stated she had blocked the female and no longer had contact with her but would like a report on the incident on file.
12:07 p.m. - A well-being check was requested on a male in The Plains area. Integrated Services called and advised that they had spoken with the individual but stated he had slurred speech and they were concerned that he may have been having a medical issue. Integrated Services stated that they received a text from the individual advising that he was fine. Deputies patrolled The Plains area but did not locate the male.
12:09 p.m. - A female came to the Athens County Sheriff's Office reporting an incident of assault that occurred on 10/15/2022. A report was completed.
12:22 p.m. - Deputies responded to Lang Road in Nelsonville regarding a male walking around with a gun. Deputies made contact with the male and determined the gun was fake. No further action was taken.
12:28 p.m. - Deputies responded to the North Plains Road area in The Plains for a report of a domestic dispute between a male and female that were walking in the area. The caller reported that the couple had begun to walk towards Athens High School. A deputy responded and canvassed the area and speaking with persons in the area, but was unable to locate the parties in question.
1:15 p.m. - A woman contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office regarding her being scammed. A report was taken.
2:53 p.m. - Deputies responded to the Marathon service station in Guysville in reference to an abandoned vehicle that has been parked on the property for several days. Upon arrival, deputies were unable to locate the owner of the vehicle. The vehicle was tagged for removal and deputies returned to patrol.
3:12 p.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to a burglary. Deputies spoke with the complainant and an investigation is pending.
3:36 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a complaint of a theft on Beckler Road in New Marshfield. Deputies responded to the scene and spoke with the complainant and other involved parties. A report was taken, and this case remains under investigation at this time.
4:06 p.m. - Deputies took a theft report over the telephone in reference to stolen fuel from State Route 682 in Athens. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending at this time.
4:28 p.m. - Deputies responded to Movies Ten in Nelsonville in reference to several abandoned vehicles on the property. Deputies made contact with the owner of the vehicles and asked him to have the vehicles removed.
4:33 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a request to conduct a well-being check on a female on Harmony Road in Athens. Deputies responded to the residence and spoke with the female. The female stated she was fine, and no assistance was needed from the sheriff's office.
5:18 p.m. - Deputies responded to Blair Court. Nelsonville, for a well-being check of an individual. Deputies arrived on scene but had no contact with the individual. Deputies returned to patrol.
5:37 p.m. - Deputies received a call of an unattended juvenile running in the street in the The Plains area. After patrolling the area and speaking with the juvenile's guardian, deputies were unable to substantiate the complaint.
7:41 p.m. - Deputies responded to State Route 144 in Coolville in reference to a female in the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area but were able to locate the female.
7:58 p.m. - Deputies received a complaint of a woman in Trimble screaming that a train would hit her. Deputies patrolled the area, but no described person was found.
9:08 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a complaint of an unruly juvenile Chauncey. Deputies responded to the scene and spoke with the complainant and juvenile. The complainant was advised how to file unruly juvenile charges with the county prosecutor if needed. No further action was taken.
9:25 p.m. - Deputies responded to Barnes Road in Millfield in reference to squatters occupying an abandoned building. Deputies are currently looking for the suspects, as they had fled the scene prior to their arrival.
11:26 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Chauncey for a report of a suspicious person, possibly carrying a chainsaw. Units patrolled the area but were unable to locate anyone fitting the description. No suspicious or criminal activity was observed.
October 25
1:54 a.m. - Deputies discovered an unsecured door while conducting a business check in Chauncey. Deputies cleared the building and surrounding area. No signs of entry, damage, or theft were observed. A key holder was contacted and advised of the incident and deputies resumed patrol.
5:47 p.m. - Deputies responded to State Route 550 in Athens for a vandalism complaint. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending at this time.
7:19 p.m. - Deputies responded to Chauncey for a report of an assault. On scene, deputies spoke with the victim but were unable to speak with the suspect, as they had fled the scene prior to their arrival. Deputies are attempting to locate the suspect.
8 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a complaint of a missing or runaway juvenile from The Plains. Deputies responded to the area and, after briefly speaking with the complainant, were able to locate the juvenile. A report was taken.
11:56 p.m. - Deputies took a report by phone from a May Avenue, Chauncey, residence in reference to a theft. Deputies were advised an ex-girlfriend had stolen a cell phone. Currently, the case remains active pending information from the complainant.
