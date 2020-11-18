Athens County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday, Nov. 17
12:51 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to South Plains Road for an unsecured vehicle. The caller reported that a car in a driveway had it's door wide open with no one around. On scene, deputies were not able to make contact with the vehicle owner or anyone else at the residence. The car door did not appear to be tampered with, just left open. The contents of the vehicle did not appear disturbed in any way. With no contact with the owner and no indications of any criminal act having occurred at that time, deputies secured the vehicle and resumed patrol.
2:35 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Locust Street for a report of a person tampering with a window. Deputies were unable to locate anyone in the area.
4:26 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Locust Street once more for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area, but did not locate anyone. Returned to patrol.
5:13 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to Kuhns Road in regards to a suicidal female. The female made a suicidal comment to several family members. The female was transported to O'Blenness Hospital for an evaluation.
6:23 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to the Rock Run Road area for a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, contact was made with the involved parties who advised the dispute was in reference to a vehicle on the property, that belonged to the caller. The male half agreed to let the caller take the vehicle once she obtained a key to the vehicle. Parties were separated.
7:40 p.m., Albany — Deputies spoke with a male on Washington Road in regards to a theft by deception complaint. The male stated he had received a call from his cable company stating he would need to pay his bill by sending the numbers from gift cards. The call was not actually from his cable company, but a phone scam system. Please do not make any type of payment with gift cards through the phone.
11:42 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to South Plains Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.