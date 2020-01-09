Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Wednesday, Jan. 8
5:31 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Heiner’s Bakery in The Plains for a trespass complaint. A delivery driver stated that he opened the door to his assigned truck and found a man and a woman inside. The couple then fled on foot. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with anyone.
9:47 a.m., Amesville
A State Route 329 resident of Amesville reported the theft of mail and money orders from a mailbox that occurred in the month of December. A report was taken.
10:06 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Huckleberry Road in Coolville for a report of a box trailer theft. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
11:41 a.m., Athens — A walk-in report of theft was received at the Sheriff’s Office. The complainant reported money was taken from his bank account by his grandson and three other people using PayPal. The case is still under investigation.
3:16 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Happy Valley Road in Nelsonville for a theft report. The caller advised that sometime during the day, tools and two firearms were stolen. This matter is currently under investigation.
3:40 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of a trespassing that occurred on Jan. 3. In the video footage, two individuals were observed walking into the homeowner’s front yard and entered one of his trucks parked in the driveway. Nothing was reported missing from the vehicle and the suspects were too far away from the camera to be able to identify.
4:22 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to West Third Street in The Plains for a caller advising they found a box in the brush on neighboring property and thought it was suspicious. Deputies located the box and determined it was a package that was delivered in December to a neighboring business. The package was returned to the business owner.
5:25 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to the Coolville GoMart for a report of an unknown drug found in a baggy on the floor of the store. The baggy was collected and placed into evidence for destruction.
