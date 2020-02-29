Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, Feb. 26
1:44 a.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to New England Road outside Guysville for the sounds of gunshots. The caller reported that they heard a loud car stop by their driveway and fire multiple shots. The car then took off and was heard firing again. The caller suspected that the vehicle might have been poaching deer. Deputies patrolled the area but had no contact with any vehicles or persons.
3:01 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Torch Road for a well being check. The caller advised that he had not been able to reach his daughter since the previous day. He stated that he had received reports from his grandson that she had been sleeping all day and not leaving the house. Deputies attempted to make contact with the woman but had negative contact with the woman, her son or the boyfriend alleged to also live at the residence. No further action was able to be taken at that time.
3:57 a.m., Guysville — Deputies made contact with a male subject walking along US 50 near Bethany Ridge Road. Male reported that he was walking to a friends residence. Due to extreme weather conditions, Deputies offered him a ride to his destination. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
3:27 p.m., Millfield — Deputies spoke with a female in the Millfield area. The female stated she was supposed to receive a birthday card in the mail, but she never received it. The card is suspected stolen, and no suspects are known at this time.
4:19 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Ohio Avenue for a report of a firearm that was recovered out of a trash can. Deputies learned this incident occurred in the city limits of Athens. This case was turned over to Athens Police Department. No further action taken.
8:11 p.m., Route 691 — Deputies responded to Salem Road near Route 691 for a report of an abandoned vehicle. Deputies made contact with the vehicle owner who stated that a tow company was coming to the scene to remove the vehicle from the roadway. Riverside Auto arrived on scene and took possession of the vehicle. No further action taken.
9:17 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to North Coolville Ridge Road on a report of two suspicious males in the area of Mansfield Road. Deputies arrived in the area and patrolled with no contact with the males.
9:59 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a Grant Street residence on a possible criminal damaging complaint. Deputies arrived on scene and found no property was damaged, but the lock on a door was malfunctioning. Deputies was able to fix the door lock for the complainant, and returned to patrol.
11:44 a.m., Glouster — Deputies received an anonymous tip on the location of a person with warrants on the Athens County Most Wanted list. Deputies arrived on scene and was not able to locate the individual.
2:15 p.m., Trimble — Deputies took a theft report from Mason Street. Returned to patrol.
5:22 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Waterloo township in regards to a drug overdose. The male was administered Narcan, and was transported to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital. No narcotics were located on scene. No further action needed.
8:07 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to an abandoned vehicle in Millfield. The vehicle was tagged and given a four hour notice to move or it would be towed.
8:39 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Carbaugh Road in regards to an intoxicated male, acting disorderly. The male fled prior to law enforcement arrival. Callers were advised to call back if he returns and causes more issues.
8:45 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to 69 N. Plains Road for an activated alarm. The building was checked and found to be secure. False alarm.
9:02 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Poston-Salem Road for a third-party report of a suicide attempt. Deputies made contact with the female who stated she took an unknown amount of medication. The female was transported to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Athens Police Department
Thursday, Feb. 27
3:20 p.m. — Officers responded to Walmart for a shoplifting complaint. Upon arrival, the defendant, Charles Thomas, was determined to have a warrant out for his arrest. Thomas was arrested and taken to the SEORJ, he is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.
Nelsonville Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 26
1:02 a.m. — Officers noticed a female attempting to hide from them on Chestnut Street. An officer then checked an abandoned house on the 300 block of Chestnut St. Three people inside were arrested. Cassy Hatfield, for a warrant, and Alex Hanning, for a warrant. Christopher Elliot was charged with having weapons while under disability and possession of a controlled substance. Hatfield was turned to over Hocking County Sheriff’s Office and Hanning and Elliot were transported to SEORJ.
2:17 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of missing money on the Public Square. Caller advised the money was taken from her apartment while she was out of town.
7:33 a.m. — An officer assisted the Water Department in moving a vehicle on High Street so they could make repairs.
7:39 a.m. — An officer recovered a scooter that had been reported stolen. Charges are pending.
8:27 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of loud music and reckless driving in a parking lot on East Canal Street. Caller reported vehicles left just after reporting it. An officer checked the area and was unable to locate.
9:24 a.m. — An officer responded to a breaking and entering at the Baird Brothers building on West Columbus Street.
10:33 a.m. — Officers responded to West Franklin Street after a neighbor reported he believed someone was in a residence. Officers made entry into the house and nobody was located. Homeowner was contacted and made aware of the report.
11:05 a.m. — An officer responded to a request for patrol in the area of Fort Street.
1:40 p.m. — An officer responded to the 300 block of West Washington Street. Resident reported finding a chainsaw left on their property. The item was taken to the police department for safekeeping.
2:54 p.m. — An officer made a traffic stop on JLE Memorial Drive. Kyle Saunders cited for speed.
3:50 p.m. — An officer made a traffic stop for speed on West Washington Street near JLE Memorial Drive.
4:29 p.m. — An officer made a traffic stop for speed on West Washington Street near JLE Memorial Drive. Joshua Knotts was cited.
6:11 p.m. — Officers responded to an activated alarm at the Urgent Care building on JLE Memorial Drive. Alarm was determined to be false.
6:11 p.m. — An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle parked in 300 block of Elizabeth Street.
6:43 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a prowler on Pine Grove Drive. Caller advised someone grabbed the knob on her door. Unable to locate anyone in the area.
7:22 p.m. — Officers located two juveniles on West High Street. Officers recovered a small amount of marijuana and transported the two juveniles, ages 13 and 15, to their respective residences. Report being sent to the County Prosecutor’s Office for charges.
7:29 p.m. — An officer conducted a traffic stop on East Canal Street for a marked lane infraction.
7:40 p.m. — An officer assisted the OSHP with a traffic stop on JLE Memorial Drive.
7:59 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on West Franklin Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.