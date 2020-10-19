Athens City Police Department

Friday, Oct. 16

10:16 a.m. — Officers responded to Palmer Place, 25 Kurtz St., for a burglary report. Several items were reported stolen, including a Visa debit card and a Discover card.

Sunday, Oct. 18

1:42 a.m. — Officers responded to 25 Kurtz Street for a burglary report and the theft of a motor vehicle. A tan Tory Burch purse, several credit cards, ID's, car keys and apartment keys, and a 2014 dark green Ford Fusion with black rims were reported stolen.

2:37 a.m. — Officers responded to the area of East State Street and Route 33 for a naked male walking in the roadway. Kevin R. Hensley, 41, of Athens, was taken into custody and charged with public indecency.

6:18 p.m. — Officers responded to 156 E. State St. for a theft report. Various art supplies worth around $162 were reported stolen.

5:51 p.m. — Officers took a report of a vehicle which was entered overnight and items taken while parked at 15 S. Shafer St. A charging cable, eye glasses, green lenses and a green tent were reported stolen, worth a estimated, combined $415.

3:03 p.m. — Officers took a report of a bicycle theft at 284 E. State St. A navy blue mountain/road bike worth an estimated $1,200 was reported stolen.

3:23 p.m. — Officers responded to 2003 E. State St., for a menacing complaint. A report was filed.

5:13 p.m. — Officers took a report of a vehicle which was entered overnight and items taken while parked at 15 S. Shafer St. A tire guage, blanket, phone charger, sun glasses and the vehicle's New York registration paper (JAT6139) were reported stolen.

