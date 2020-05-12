Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, May 8
10:56 a.m., Coolville — Deputies spoke with a male on the phone about a verbal dispute that had occurred during the night. After speaking with the caller, it was determined no further action was needed at this time.
11:42 a.m., Coolville — A caller reported damage to their yard and camper. The caller said it appeared someone drove in the yard and spun out hitting and damaging an older camper.
11:41 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 56 to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Deputies remained on scene until the investigation was completed. No further action taken.
3:41 p.m., Chauncey — CIU conducted a traffic stop on Sycamore Street, in Chauncey. Upon making contact with the occupants inside the vehicle, It was learned that a male had an active warrant for his arrest. Christopher McCune, 27, of Athens was placed under arrest and transported to SEORJ.
3:08 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a call about a missing person. The mother stated that her son left the residence on his motorcycle in the early morning hours and has not been seen since. Throughout the course of the investigation, it was found that the individual had an accident on his motorcycle and was transported to a hospital in Columbus, Ohio. The family was updated and this case required no further investigation.
2:29 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Dover Township for a report of several used syringes scattered along the side of the roadway. Deputies were able to locate and collect the syringes for safe disposal.
7:33 p.m., Athens — A resident/business on Old Route 33 reported a bad check that was written. A report was taken and the investigation is pending.
6:40 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a complaint of a missing male from Enlow Road near Athens. The caller said that her fiancé stepped outside last night around 11 p.m. and has not been seen since. A report was taken and this case is pending investigation.
9:01 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in regards to a mentally distraught male threatening to harm himself. Deputies made contact with the male and transported him to O'Blenness Hospital for a mental evaluation.
7:59 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to the Glouster area for a well-being check on a female. After finding the female to be safe and in good health, deputies returned to patrol.
2:05 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Route 550 around Center Street in reference to a well being check. Caller advised that as she drove by she seen a lady with a small child. Caller advised that the lady was yelling at the child then stuck it with her hand. Caller advised that lady and the child was walking on Route 550. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact. Deputies also stopped at a residence in the area, to asked if they seen anyone with a small child walking. They advised no.
9:58 a.m. Athens — Deputies were asked to make contact with a female at Lot 69, in Happy Hollow Mobile Home park, on Baker Road. Athens County Child Service wanted the female to call them about a matter. Negative contact with the female that lives there.
10:37 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the Family Dollar parking lot in Albany in reference to a possible intoxicated driver. Upon arrival, in the area there was negative contact with the vehicle described. No further actions were needed at this time.
10:10 a.m., Athens — Deputies were contacted by an Athens Twp. worker, about a parking problem at 6050 Crestview Drive. The Township worker advised that the resident has been asked to move vehicles off the roadway. Deputies did make contact with a female at the resident. Deputies advised her that the vehicles had to be moved off the roadway, due to it would be difficult for a fire trucks or lager vehicles to pass. She understood and was going to make other parking arrangements. No further actions at this time.
9:26 a.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Mill School Road in reference to a report of criminal damaging. The complainant advised that his windows were broken on his truck, but did not witness anyone in the act. A report was taken and a report number was given to the victim, to file a claim to his insurance company. No further actions were needed.
Saturday, May 9
8:06 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to North Plain Road on a report of a fight in progress near Subway. Prior to arriving a female called reporting the fight was over and her boyfriend was involved. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the female who advised she does not know where her boyfriend is now, stating he took off when she called. Deputies checked her residence and patrolled the area for the male and was unable to locate him. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:21 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to East Fourth Street on a report of an active dispute and a possible male with a gun. Upon arriving on scene, deputies found there was weapons and all parties were calm. Deputies spoke to all involved parties, and they were all separated for the evening. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:55 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield in regards to a well being check on a female. Deputies spoke with the female, and she stated she was fine, and no report needs to be filed. The female was advised to call the Sheriff's Office if she has any issues.
4:29 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Albany in regards to an open door of a business. The business was searched and there were no signs of criminal activity. The owner of the business arrived, and locked the property. Nothing further needed.
11:30 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to East Scatter Ridge for a report of Personal Items near the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with the items.
2:03 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Shade in reference to a male trespassing on property. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the resident, who stated he had left the scene prior to deputies arrival. The complainant advised that no further action was needed.
11:04 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Upper River Road in Athens on an activated business alarm. Deputies arrived on scene and checked the business and found the business to be secure and nothing tampered with. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:58 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Monserat Ridge Road on a report of ATV's operating on the road recklessly. Deputies patrolled the area and had not contact with any persons on ATV's. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:39 p.m., Coolville — Deputies took a report by phone in reference to a Protection order violation from a victim in the Coolville area. This case remains under investigation.
5:17 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Sixth Street for a report of individuals breaking into vehicles. Deputies made contact with multiple individuals and gathered information on this case. This case remains under investigation.
2:01 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Main Street in reference to complainants that were highly offended that there were children along the roadway mooning passerby's. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with the parent and three children, where it was determined that one of the children did in fact moon drivers, which was confirmed by the younger brother that tattle-told on his sister in front of Deputies. The young lady was advised to cease her behavior, no further actions were needed.
Sunday, May 10
5:14 p.m., Hollister — Deputies responded to Hollister, for a landlord tenant dispute. Upon arrival, contact was made with the caller who advised that he was threatened by his tenant. The caller advised that he wanted the other parties removed from the property and they were in possession of items that belonged to him. The caller also advised they had lived there since last year. Contact was made with the other involved parties who both denied that any threats were made. They advised that they have an agreement to work for the caller in exchanged for him to allow them to keep their camper on the property. They also advised that the items in question they have paid the caller partial payment for, and they have also done work for the remaining money owed. All parties were advised this is a civil issue and the caller was advised to go through courts for eviction.
11:01 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Go Mart gas station for a report of a male who called 911 stating that individuals were starring at him and he was scared. Deputies did not observe any persons at the gas station. Deputies spoke with an employee who stated they did observe a suspicious male but left prior to deputies arrival. This complaint was unfounded. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:39 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Ohio Avenue for a report of a domestic dispute. Deputies spoke with both parties who advised they engaged in fighting. Deputies could not determine a primary aggressor due to no physical evidence on either parties. Both parties were summons to court for disorderly by fighting. No further action taken.
3:13 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to a Huckleberry Road residence, on a 911 hang up call. Upon arriving on scene, deputies made contact with the homeowner, who advised everything was fine, that it was an accidental call. Deputies returned to patrol.
6:39 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were advised of an intoxicated female subject screaming and sitting in the roadway in Meigs County. Meigs County deputies arrived on scene, and took control of the female subject. No further actions were needed.
3:43 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Stewart in regards to a dispute. After investigation deputies determined no crime had occurred, and both parties were advised to separate from each other for the evening.
4:36 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Albany in regards to several pieces of mail being located on the side of the road. The mail was recovered and returned to the proper addresses. No suspects exist at this time. Residents were advised to report suspicious activity in regards to their mail being tampered with.
5:06 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Coolville in regards to a dispute. The caller was advised of her options regarding the other party.
3:54 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains to assist ACEMS. Upon arrival contact was made with a female that appeared to be suffering from the affects of narcotics. She was transported to the emergency room for treatment.
7:31 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to The Plains to assist The Athens Police Department on a vehicle that fled the scene of a theft in the city. The vehicle was located and Athens City Police Department handled the complaint.
2:45 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Rhoric Road in Athens. On arrival an exterior check of the residence was conducted and found to be secure. Negative contact was made with the home owner. Alarm was unfounded.
8:25 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a 911 call on Route 682 just outside of The Plains. On arrival it was found that a child had dialed 911 after he couldn't get his mother awake. On arrival mother was alert and ok.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.