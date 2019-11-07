Ohio University Police:
Tuesday, Nov. 5
8:29 p.m., Mackinnon Hall — Report taken for telecommunications harassment.
9:18 p.m., Nelson Dining Hall — Complainant reports a male stole items from the market. Report taken for theft.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Tuesday, Nov. 5
10:34 a.m., Stewart {span}— {/span}Deputies responded to Poston’s Carryout in Stewart for a report of counterfeit money that was passed. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
1:34 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Main Street in Millfield to assist the Adult Parole Authority. Narcotics were found in the residence and seized. The incident remains under investigation.
3:02 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Monroe Avenue in Chauncey for a theft report. The complainant believes his roommate is stealing from him and he wished to have the incident documented. A report was taken.
6:41 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies received a report of breaking and entering at a High Street residence in Chauncey. The owner had been advised by a friend that a door to their residence was standing open while they were not home. Deputies cleared the residence and found no persons inside at that time. This matter is currently under investigation.
11:34 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Monroe Avenue in Chauncey referencing a theft complaint. A criminal complaint statement was taken, and this matter is under investigation.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
6:31 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to a Carr Road residence in Nelsonville for a death investigation. The caller reported an elderly neighbor was unresponsive in his chair and could not be woken. EMS arrived and confirmed the man had passed away. The matter was referred to the Coroner’s Office and was turned over to a local funeral service provider at the family’s request
