Ohio University Police:
Friday, Aug. 30
9:07 a.m., Union Street — Report taken in reference to Jeff Hill sidewalk handrail being damaged.
9:42 a.m., Oxbow Trail — Report taken in reference to a vehicle/cyclist crash.
11:10 a.m., Washington Hall — Report taken in reference to the theft of a wallet/key.
9:25 p.m., Sargent Hall — Jack Elliot Bay-Vinka was issued a citation for fictitious identification.
Saturday, Aug. 31
12:39 a.m., Union Street — Makenzi N. Miller was arrested on a warrant out of Athens County for trespassing. Bond was paid and she was released.
1:46 a.m., College Green — Citation issued to Timothy J. Miller Jr. for underage consumption/possession.
7:45 a.m., Peden Stadium — Canine deployment.
10:14 p.m., Ellis Hall — Zachary M. Garrett was issued a citation for underage consumption intoxication and transported to the regional jail.
Sunday, Sept. 1
1:27 a.m., Union Street — Citation issued to Derrek R. Christian for disorderly conduct-intoxication.
1:43 a.m., Congress Street — Charge issued to Joshua S. Plahuta for underage consumption, intoxication. Charge issued to Gavin T. Southworth for underage consumption, intoxication and fake ID. Both males transported to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
9:36 a.m., Ping Student Recreation Center — Complainant reported damage to the bike path lights.
Athens Police:
Sunday, Sept. 1
12:51 a.m., Athens — A 21-year-old female reported that she was the victim of sexual assault by an unknown subject on the west end of Athens. The matter is currently under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Athens Police Department.
2:45 a.m., Congress Street — Officers located a man trying to set a couch on fire. No suspects were apprehended. A report was taken.
3:12 a.m., Mill Street — APD responded to 25 Mill Street in reference to an unknown man in the residence. Cameron Gunnels, 23, of Mason, Ohio was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct by intoxication. A report was taken.
5:29 a.m., Athens — A 21-year-old woman reported that she was raped on the city’s south end by a known subject. The matter is under investigation.
Monday, Sept. 2
2:49 a.m., Congress Street — APD located a recliner on fire in the street. A report was taken.
8:45 p.m., West State Street — APD responded to West State Street for a report of a fight.
9:52 p.m., West State Street — APD responded to a report of a fight near 300 W. State St. A report was taken and charges are pending for multiple parties. A set of brass knuckles was taken as evidence.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday, Aug. 30
10:44 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were patrolling around the Pine Street area and Prokos Storage Units and observed two males going through a storage unit. The deputy approached both males and after running their information found that one of the males, James Whiteman, had an active warrant for his arrest. The other male did not have a warrant and was released. James Whiteman was arrested for a failure to appear on a traffic ticket out of Athens County. He was placed under arrest and transported to The Athens County Sheriff’s Office for court and then to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
11:17 a.m., Athens — Deputies arrested Lula Harris, age 41, on an active felony warrant out of Athens County. Harris was turned over to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office after the arrest so they could interview her in reference to the stolen truck she was in possession of. Harris was later transported to the Middleport Jail where she will remain until she appears in court or posts bond.
1:24 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a theft report from The Rock Church on Hooper Road. The complainant stated files had been removed from two separate filing cabinets sometime within the past eight months.
3:27 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Main Street in Chauncey for a report of a breaking and entering. The complainant stated that someone had come into their vacant home and had stolen multiple items. This case remains under investigation.
5:08 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to McDonald Street in The Plains for a report of a theft. The complainant stated that a male had stolen a license plate from her vehicle. The license plate was entered into LEADS as stolen. This case is pending further investigation.
7:04 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Ellis Avenue in Chauncey for a report of a theft report. The complainant stated that four mountain bikes were stolen. This case remains under investigation.
9:04 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Lemaster Road in The Plains for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Contact was made with a male and a female who stated they were hanging out. Deputies were advised that the male had an active warrant out for his arrest. Due to no bed space, the male was advised to appear in court on Tuesday. No further action taken.
Saturday, Aug. 31
4:08 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded Moore Road in Glouster for a report of breaking and entering report. The complainant stated that someone had entered his residence but did not take anything. This case remains under investigation.
9:51 p.m., Bassett Road — Deputies responded to Bassett House in reference to three juveniles who ran away from the facility. Pertinent information was gathered regarding the individuals and all were entered as missing and a BOLO was sent out. No further action taken at this time.
Sunday, Sept. 1
2 a.m., Chauncey — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop at the Chauncey Park and Ride near Walt’s Bar. During the course of the investigation, criminal behaviors were observed. Consent to search the driver yielded drug abuse instruments associated with methamphetamine use. Charges for possession of drug abuse instruments are being requested.
2:49 a.m., Athens — Deputies assisted The Ohio State Highway Patrol with a vehicle pursuit on Route 33 near the Peach Ridge overpass. The vehicle ended up wrecking on Route 682 near Walt’s Bar near Chauncey. No further action taken.
10:23 a.m., Millfield — Deputies took a report of a breaking and entering of a garage on Route 13 in Millfield. The caller stated a few days ago, she heard a crashing noise in her garage and when she went to investigate the noise, she opened the side garage door and there was a very skinny male standing in the doorway carrying her small air compressor. She said the suspect told her that he didn’t know anyone lived there so he dropped the air compressor and left the garage and the property. It was found that the upstairs loft of the garage had been entered as well as the front sun room of her house. It is unknown what was taken. If anyone has information regarding the identity of this suspect, call the Athens County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone number, 740-593-6633.
5:05 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Guysville for a third-party report of a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, contact was made with the involved parties and it was determined that an intoxicated female came to the residence and instigated the dispute. Due to her level of intoxication and her unwillingness to obey verbal commands, Tina Hedges, was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct. She was transported to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail and held until sober.
Monday, Sept. 2
10:02 a.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of a male who had made suicidal comments. The male was located in Hocking County. When Hocking County Sheriff’s Office initiated contact with the male, he fled in his vehicle. This resulted in a pursuit that ended in Athens County. The male abandoned his vehicle and fled into the woods. The male was not located.
4:14 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Union Lane in The Plains for a trespass complaint. The complainant stated that a subject had come to her door and shouted inside for her to come get her children from the front of her residence. Deputies located the suspect and issued a trespass complaint.
4:23 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Glouster to assist the Glouster Police Department with a male who had fled from their officer. Deputies were advised that the officer was injured. The area was patrolled in attempt to locate the suspect who had active warrants out of Athens County. Deputies and the Glouster Police Department took the male into custody without incident.
8:45 p.m., Coolville — Deputies received a report of a protection order violation in Coolville. Deputies received a statement from the victim alleging the suspect had sent numerous text messages to her. Deputies located the suspect a short time later. The suspect, Todd Griffith, of Coolville, was charged with violating a protection order and summoned to appear in court on Tuesday.
