Ohio University Police:

Tuesday, Dec. 17

12:10 a.m., Ridges Building 16 — Citations issued to Olivia Carson and Wyatt Fisher for criminal trespass.

8:47 a.m., Bush Airport main terminal — Report taken for suspicious activity.

12:48 p.m., Stocker Hall — A Stocker Center professor reported harassing behavior by a student.

7:36 p.m., South Green — A bicycle and accessories were stolen from Hoover House and Adams Hall.

Load comments