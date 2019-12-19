Ohio University Police:
Tuesday, Dec. 17
12:10 a.m., Ridges Building 16 — Citations issued to Olivia Carson and Wyatt Fisher for criminal trespass.
8:47 a.m., Bush Airport main terminal — Report taken for suspicious activity.
12:48 p.m., Stocker Hall — A Stocker Center professor reported harassing behavior by a student.
7:36 p.m., South Green — A bicycle and accessories were stolen from Hoover House and Adams Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.