Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, June 16
1:23 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Murphy Road, in Coolville, for a report of an overdose. While units were en route, the male had left in a vehicle. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant who stated that his friend had overdosed then left in a vehicle toward Washington County. Units requested a bolo for the vehicle to Washington County to be on the look out for the vehicle. Units patrolled the area for the vehicle and was unsuccessful in locating. Units resumed patrol.
1:27 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a private property, non-injury, minor 2 vehicle accident. Parties opted to just exchange information and not make a report. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
1:51 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Brimstone Road, in Coolville, for a report of a dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the involved parties. It was determined that a verbal argument had occurred. Both parties wished to separate for the evening. Deputies transported the male to a residence in Nelsonville. No further action taken.
3:47 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to State Route 329, in Guysville, for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies made contact with the individuals and confirmed the individuals were allowed to be on the property. With no criminal activity observed, units resumed patrol.
8:57 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Red Rock Road, in Glouster, for an activated panic alarm. While en route, it was confirmed that the incident was a false alarm. No further response was needed.
9:57 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Gun Club Road, in New Marshfield, for an inactive burglary. The caller advised that someone had entered his residence while he was in the hospital. There are no leads in this matter.
12:33 p.m., Guysville — Deputies were dispatched to Guysville, for a private property crash report. While en route, the complainant called back and said they had just exchanged insurance information. Deputy assistance was no longer needed.
4:49 p.m., The Plains — Deputies spoke with a female over the phone, in regards to harassment. The caller stated that her ex-boyfriend has been calling her from a blocked number and would not stop. When deputies asked the caller if she wanted them to make contact with the male she said no. She advised that she only wanted a report on file. No further action was taken.
6:33p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the Guysville area for a report of a juvenile that was running away from home. Deputies were able to make contact with the juvenile walking barefoot on US 50 near Guysville. When the responding deputy made contact with the juvenile, the juvenile became combative. With traffic moving at 60 MPH feet away on the highway, the safety of the juvenile was at the forefront of the situation. The deputy was able to detain the juvenile on the shoulder of the highway. The juvenile was safely transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
Throughout the situation, it should be noted that three different motorists stopped and asked the deputy if everything was okay, and if they could do anything to help. It’s this type of caring and cooperation in our community that makes Athens County a great place to live. It’s a great example of not only the law enforcement and community relationship we have in Athens County, but also people helping one another.
Thank you to the motorists and the community we serve.
7:08 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield Road, in New Marshfield, for a fireworks complaint. Contact was made with the involved party who was advised of the issue. He advised he would not let anymore off.
7:17 p.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to Pearl Wood Road, for an alarm. While en-route deputies were told to cancel, due to it being a false alarm. Units resumed patrol.
9:43 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Steinmeyer Road, in New Marshfield, for a well being check. Deputies made contact with the subject of the check and determined that a mental health screening was necessary. Deputies transported that subject to O’Bleness Hospital, for a mental health evaluation.
11:13 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were advised of an activated alarm on Jenkins Dam Road, in Glouster. Deputies responded to the location and patrolled the area on foot. There were no signs of forced or attempted forced entry. Gated area appeared to be secured. This was determined to be a false alarm. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
