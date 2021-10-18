Friday, Oct. 15
09:24 a.m., Athens — A caller reported a suspicious vehicle that had pulled into his driveway. The vehicle was a red Lincoln out of Meigs County. The caller stated he then saw the vehicle in several other areas and thought they could be looking for packages that had been delivered the residence's along Old 33 between Athens and Shade.
10:21 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to the Coolville area for a missing person report. The caller stated that her adult brother had left for work on his bicycle, but never made it to work. His boss had been notified and was out looking for him. While en route, the sister called back and advised deputies to cancel their response, as her brother had been located and everything was ok.
12:05 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report regarding ongoing harassment. The complainant stated that she has been dealing with ongoing harassment over the phone and social media. No threats of violence had been made. A statement was collected to begin documenting the behavior in case she had to take further legal measures. No further action needed at that time.
12:25 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to York Township for a report of stolen road signs. Deputies met with township maintenance employees regarding multiple types of road signs and poles being taken from Warren, Pancake, and Levering Road. The thefts were believed to have occurred during daylight hours on Thursday 10-14-21. Anyone who believes they saw something, or may have information, is asked to contact the Athens County Sheriff's Office.
12:34 p.m., Coolville — A well-being check was requested on a male subject and animals on Deep Hollow Road in Coolville. A deputy responded and made contact with the male. He and the animals were fine. Dispatch was advised.
12:44 p.m., Athens — Deputies did a well-being check on a female on SR. 550. Contact was made with the woman, and deputies advised the caller that she was ok.
2:57 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Johnson Road in The Plains for a well-being check after a caller reported screaming in the area. Deputies were unable to locate anyone screaming, and neighbors advised they hadn’t heard anything. No further action was taken.
3:00 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a residence in The Plains for a well-being check. EMS arrived prior to deputies’ arrival and no further assistance was needed. Deputies returned to patrol.
5:20 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Deep Hollow Road in Coolville for a civil issue. The complainant stated he wanted a female removed from his residence. After speaking with the female, it was determined that she was a contributing member of the household. Deputies informed the complainant that he would need to evict the female. No further action was taken.
6:29 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Scatter Ridge Road for a well-being check on a female. The female and her child were found to be safe and healthy.
6:30 p.m., Albany – Deputies responded to Crabtree Road in Albany for a 911 open line. Deputies made contact with the homeowner, who advised everything was fine. Units resumed patrol.
7:02 p.m., St Rt. 690/50 — Deputies located a disabled vehicle in the middle of State Route 690. Deputies assisted the driver with getting their vehicle started again.
7:18 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to an inactive dispute in the Athens area. The complainant stated that he was hired to mow grass at an apartment complex, and while mowing the grass, one of the tenants became agitated and assaulted him. This matter is under investigation.
8:54 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies were dispatched to Buchtel for a call about residents hearing gunshots. The caller stated that a truck drove by his residence and once the truck was out of sight, it sounded like approximately five shots were fired from the truck. After speaking with neighbors, several reported hearing the same sounds. Deputies patrolled the area for the truck but had negative contact. This matter is under investigation.
10:35 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to East First Street in The Plains for a verbal dispute. Both parties were separated, and one of the parties left for the night. No further actions were needed.
Saturday, Oct. 16
6:42 a.m., The Plains — Deputies came upon a deer crash on North Plains Road in The Plains. The driver did not wish to file a report at the time of the crash.
7:05 a.m., Athens — Deputies towed a white 2009 Chevrolet HHR from SR. 682 that was parked partially in the roadway causing a traffic hazard. The vehicle owner can pick the vehicle up at Auto Tech in Athens.
9:01 a.m., Athens — A Lieutenant responded to an alarm on SR 682 in The Plains. An external check of the business was conducted, and it was found to be secure. Contact was made with the owner.
9:34 a.m., The Plains — Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle at the car wash in The Plains concerning a male and female that were sleeping. Contact was made with the occupants, and everything was found to be fine.
10:28 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for an activated commercial alarm. While en route, the key-holder called in and verified that it was a false alarm. No further response was needed.
10:41 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Mansfield Road Athens for an activated residential alarm. On scene, deputies found the residence to be secure, with no signs of forced entry. Multiple large dogs could be heard inside and were suspected to have triggered the reported motion alarm. The matter was determined to be a false alarm.
1:47 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road for a report of a disorderly male. The caller stated that their neighbor was out in the roadway yelling at him. On scene, deputies located the male sitting quietly on his own porch. The caller was advised to call back if any further problems developed. No action needed at that time.
2:05 p.m., Athens — Deputies did a well-being check on an adult male in the area of Rainbow Lake Road. Units spoke with the man’s mother, who stated he was not there at the time but would call when he returned if there was a problem.
2:34 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded Athens High School for a report of a minor vehicle accident. Deputies documented the scene and collected statements from both involved parties. The complainant was advised how to obtain a copy of the report.
2:40 p.m., Nelsonville — A resident of Perry Ridge Road in Nelsonville called the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report that she and her sister had been in a physical altercation. A deputy responded to the address given but was unable to make contact with the residents. The Deputy then met with complainant at a neutral location and obtained a statement. Further investigation is pending.
3:17 p.m., Athens — A third-party complainant called the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report that her daughter's cell phone had been stolen. The Deputy contacted the person suspected of having the phone and was able to get the location of the phone. The mother later confirmed that the phone had been returned.
3:57 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a business on North Plains Road for a report of a disorderly female refusing to leave. The female left prior to deputy arrival, and deputies were told by employees that no further assistance was needed.
4:08 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Washington Road, Albany, for an incident report. On scene, deputies met with the caller, and no further assistance was needed.
4:35 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of a male with a baseball bat outside of a residence on Scatter Ridge Road. The male left prior to deputy arrival, however he was located and stopped a few miles away. After the caller advised deputies that he wished to have the male trespassed, the male was served with a trespass warning. No further assistance was requested.
5:29 p.m., Millfield — A resident of Alderman Road in Millfield reported she witnessed a verbal altercation between a male and a female on the road. She then stated the female drove away in a red vehicle and that the male began to chase her in a black vehicle. The caller also stated that the male had a weapon, unknown, when he began to chase the female. Deputies searched the area and did not locate any vehicle matching the descriptions given.
9:45 p.m., Coolville — A third-party complainant contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report an active domestic dispute in the Coolville area. The caller was reporting the incident from out of town. A deputy responded to the address provided and spoke with the residents, who stated they had been in a verbal argument, but no physical altercation had taken place. All family members spoke with the deputy, and all stated no physical violence had taken place.
9:59 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a female via telephone. The female stated that an individual has been threatening her and her family. This matter is currently under investigation.
10:41 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to a residence on SR 143 in Albany, in reference to a well-being check. Deputies were unable to make contact with the female subject.
Sunday, Oct. 17
12:33 a.m., Athens — While on patrol in Athens Township, a deputy came upon a deer / vehicle crash on US 33. OSP was requested to respond to the accident scene for the crash report and the deputy stayed at the scene until they arrived. No further action taken.
12:47 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Alexander Township in reference to a complaint of a suspicious person. The area was patrolled but no contact was made. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:30 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence on Haines Ridge Road in Athens in reference to a domestic dispute. On scene, deputies spoke with both parties, who advised that they did not wish to pursue any criminal charges on one another. Both parties agreed to stay separated for the remainder of the night.
11:07 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Setty Road in Albany for a complaint of a relative making threats. After further investigation, the caller was advised that the property he was trying to retrieve from the residence was going to be a civil matter and he needed to go through proper court channels before deputies could intervene. The caller then left the property to avoid any kind of trespass issue since the resident of the home had told him to leave.
1:08 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a complaint of two subjects that were messing around a business and being reckless in the roadway with an old shopping cart. Deputies patrolled the area but had no contact.
1:24 p.m., Trimble — Deputies were dispatched to Maple Street in Trimble on a parking complaint of a vehicle blocking an alley. Upon arriving on scene, the vehicle was not found to be blocking the alley. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:15 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a well-being check. The male was not home but deputies spoke to the male via telephone who advised that he was ok. Deputies also spoke with his family members who advised that nothing seemed to be wrong when they spoke with the male. No further action taken.
3:13 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Kroger in Trimble for a dispute. The complainant stated that he and his wife had gotten into a verbal argument but did not wish to pursue charges at this time, only to have the incident documented.
5:54 p.m., Athens — A driver traveling on SR 56 near Windfall Ridge Road in Athens reported a female pulled over on the side of the road holding a sign and waving it at motorists traveling by. The caller stated the female appeared to be in distress. A deputy responded to the area and observed a vehicle matching the description the caller had given, and a female waving the sign. The female driver made several driving violations in the deputies view and was pulled over for a traffic stop near The Ridges. The Deputy approached the vehicle and noticed open containers of alcohol and observed the female driver demonstrating behaviors of being impaired. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was requested by the deputy to perform a field sobriety test on the female. The Trooper found the driver to be impaired and arrested her on an OVI charge. The female was transported to SEORJ.
6:39 p.m., New Marshfield — A resident of SR 56 in New Marshfield contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report a trespass complaint. The caller stated that earlier in the day an ex-employee had arrived on her property unannounced. The female trespasser was yelling obscenities and at times was unintelligible. A Deputy responded to the address and spoke with the caller. She requested to file a trespass complaint and the deputy began the proper paperwork. After the deputy left the address, he located the suspect and served her the trespass complaint. The female at this time was in custody of the Ohio State Highway Patrol after being charged with an OVI in Athens.
Monday, Oct. 18
12:14 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to a complaint of shots fired near a residence. While investigating this complaint, another complaint was made of domestic violence. A sworn statement was taken from the victim and based on that statement, an arrest was made for Domestic Violence.
