Athens County Sheriff's Department
Tuesday, Oct. 12
2:20 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a residence on North Plains Road in The Plains for a loud music complaint. Once on scene, deputies did not hear any loud music. Units returned to patrol.
5:55 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence on Baker Road in Athens for a caller stating they heard sounds of screaming coming from the residence. On scene, it was determined by deputies that the residence was abandoned.
10:46 a.m., Guysville — The ACSO responded to a residence in Guysville for a well-being check. Deputies attempted to make contact at the residence but had negative contact.
3:55 p.m., Athens — The Sheriff's Office responded to Salem Road for a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, contact was made with the caller who advised the subject had already left. He was given advice on how to evict them from the residence.
4:30 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to East Fourth Street in The Plains for a report of a dispute. No violence was reported and those involved separated for the evening.
7:20 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Dutch Creek Road for a complaint of an individual that trespassed upon the caller's property with a four-wheeler. A trespass warning was completed and the trespasser was served with a copy.
7:37 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Coolville for a report of a disorderly group of people. Prior to their arrival, deputies were advised to cancel because the group had dispersed.
10:36 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies received a report of unknown trespassers outside a residence in York Township. They responded to the residence but found no persons in the immediate area, as reported. Deputies spoke with the complainants and returned to patrol.
10:46 p.m., Guysville — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to the Guysville Marathon for a report of a suspicious person. Units spoke with the male, who indicated that his father was coming to pick him up. They spoke with the employees on scene who indicated the male was not causing any issues. Units resumed patrol.
11:08 p.m., Nelsonville — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Carbondale Road in Nelsonville for a report of a trespasser. Units spoke with the female, who indicated a male was on her property. Deputies attempted to locate the male, but were unsuccessful in locating him.
