Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, June 7
4:48 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Beechwood Dr, in Athens, in reference to a suspicious vehicle complaint. Made contact with a male and female parked in the driveway of a residence. In speaking with them, they indicated they had a verbal dispute earlier in the night and were attempting to resolve the issue. There was no indication of threats or violence. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
9:52 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Dollar General, in The Plains, in reference to a manager calling in to report an active shoplifter. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with the suspect and manager. The manager advised that while in route, the suspect had returned the beer. The manager of Dollar General did not wish to pursue criminal charges nor have a Criminal Trespass Complaint against the suspect. No further actions were needed.
10:07 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to David White Services, in Athens, in reference to an assault that was active. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with the victim who advised that she was assaulted by a female subject whose husband works at her place of employment. The victim advised that upset suspect began assaulting her when she refused to talk about a relationship that had happened with the suspects husband. The suspect did not deny the events that had occurred. The suspect was charged with assault and was given a Criminal Trespass Complaint from the owners of David White Services.
11:55 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies took a Missing Persons Report from a grandmother that had not heard from her grandson, Brian Bridgeman, since 6-4-2021. Bridgeman left his phone at home, as well as not taking his mental health medication he is prescribed by his doctor. If anyone has information on Bridgeman's whereabouts please contact the Athens County Sheriff's Office.
1:12 p.m., Glouster — Deputies took a report of theft from a male subject, who advised that his virtual reality goggles was stolen from his residence. The victim advised that he gained information on where the goggles were at. Case is currently under investigation.
3:10 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Strouds Run Rd, in Athens, in regards to a deceased male. Deputies and the Athens County Coroner's Office investigated the scene and determined cause of death to be most likely natural. The deceased was released to the family.
4:50 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N Plains Road, for an alarm. The building was check by deputies and found to be secure. No further action was taken.
5:09 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Mill St, in Chauncey, in regards to a suicidal male. The male appeared to be visibly upset, but was cooperative with Deputies and EMS staff. The male was transported to Obleness Hospital for an evaluation without incident.
6:19 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Carr Hollow Road, in Millfield, for a trespassing complaint. The caller stated somebody parked a school bus partially on her property. The caller was able to show deputies proof that she had the property surveyed. Deputies asked the owner of the school bus to move the vehicle off the caller's property. She stated that she will have it moved within a week. No further action was taken.
7:42 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to State Route 550, in Amesville, for a dispute. The caller stated that she asked her daughter to hand her the sweeper. She advised that her daughter was on the couch watching the television and eating. She said that her daughter was upset due to her having to get up from the couch. Both parties stated that it was only a verbal argument and that no physical violence occurred. Both parties agreed to separate within the residence.
9:40 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Ellis Avenue, in Chauncey, for a suspicious person complaint. Units patrolled the area and was unable to locate. Units resumed patrol.
11:13 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N Plains Rd, in The Plains, and made contact with an individual behaving in a bizarre manner at a local business. Subject was sitting in his car, but had no keys and indicated he had lost them earlier in the evening. Subject was transported to his brothers residence nearby where he was permitted to stay for the night. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Tuesday, June 8
12:24 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Dixon Rd, in Coolville, in reference to a medical emergency call. Prior to EMS and Deputies arrival, the victim fled the area in a vehicle. Area was patrolled in an effort to locate the victim and attempt to do a well being check. Victim was not able to be located. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
1:44 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Wooten Rd, in Athens, in reference to a family dispute / disorderly person complaint. Suspect left the area prior to Deputies arrival and went to an unknown location. Spoke with parent of adult son and offered suggestions regarding how to move forward and address the situation. This is an ongoing, escalating, situation, but in listening to the caller no criminal activity was identified. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
2:47 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were on patrol in St Rt 7, in Coolville, and discovered a typically secured storage facility gate. Area was patrolled and all appeared to be secure and normal. Gate lock was open, but not tampered with or damaged. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
4:13 a.m., Glouster — During the early morning hours, a syringe was located in the Village of Glouster. Prior to Deputies arrival to retrieve said syringe, Glouster PD came on duty and handled the complaint. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
6:57 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Beech Rd, in The Plains, on a dispute. On arrival parties were separated. Neither party wished to pursue the issue and the male party did leave the residence to go to work. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:30 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Rowley Ln, in Coolville, in regards to a threat complaint. The caller stated another male told his "old lady" that he was going to shoot him. The caller also stated the male is a felon, and has drugs on him. The caller did not know where the male was, but described the vehicle he was in. Deputies patrolled for the vehicle, but were unable to locate.
4:40 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Circle Dr, in New Marshfield, for a dispute. Upon making contact with the caller she advised that she was assaulted but wanted no criminal chargesfiled. Contact was also made with witnesses that advised the caller was the instigator, and the other half was gone. No further action taken.
5:11 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to St Rt 550, in Amesville, in regards to a dispute. The caller advised her daughter needed to be removed from her residence or there was going to be an assault. When deputies arrived on scene the female at the residence advised the problem party left the residence, and nothing was needed.
6:17 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield, for a third party complaint of a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, contact was made with the caller and the owner of the building. After speaking with them, deputies determined the need to enter the building to check on the female. Upon entry no parties were located in the building.
11:09 p.m., Albany — Deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at a church, in Albany. Deputies responded to the church and made contact with the vehicle and a male driver. The male advised they had stopped in the parking lot to finish a conversation with a friend over the phone before heading home. The male driver left at that time. Deputies returned to patrol.
