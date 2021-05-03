Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, April 30
9:02 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Selby Road after 911 received multiple calls from a juvenile playing with a phone. Contact was made with a parent who took the phone from the child.
3:06 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Meadowbrook Road in Albany for an alarm. While en-route deputies were advised to cancel due to it being a false alarm. Units resumed patrol.
3:14 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies performed a well being check on a person at a Carr Road address. Deputies determined the person was well and did not need further assistance. Units returned to patrol.
4:10 p.m., The Plains — Deputies spoke with a male over the phone in regards to theft of a bike. The caller stated that his bike was chained to his porch. He advised that somebody cut the chain off and stole his Trekk mountain bike. There are currently no suspects at this time.
4:23 p.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office took a report by phone regarding a theft of a bicycle from the E. First St. area. There were no witnesses to the incident. The complainant provided a serial number and a photograph of the bicycle for the report. This case was under further investigation.
12:12 p.m., Athens — A resident of Baker Road reported an E Trade account opened in her name but with a mailing address to an empty house on Radford Road. Thanks to an observant mail carrier the checks for this account were delivered to the complainant and not the empty house on Radford Road.
9:31 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Ten Spot Road in Nelsonville for a dispute. The caller stated that his son grabbed him by the throat. He did not wish to pursue criminal charges. Both parties agreed to separate within the residence. No further action was taken.
11:13 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to 7th St. Jacksonville on a patrol request of a reckless driver. Deputies patrolled the area and had no contact with the described vehicle.
11:10 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Enlow Road Athens for a deer that had been struck by a car. The animal was off the roadway, but still alive and severely injured. Deputies then humanely dispatched the deer. No additional action was needed.
Saturday, May 1
1:11 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Gun Club Road for a suspicious persons complaint. The caller reported that a black and blue truck was at the end of their driveway. She believed two subjects got out. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with the truck described or any other vehicles on persons on the roadway.
11:12 a.m., Nelsonville — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Connett Road in Nelsonville for a report of a suicidal male. Deputies made contact with the male and transported him to O'Bleness Hospital for a mental health screening.
12:49 p.m., Millfield — The Athens County Sheriff's Office patrolled the area of Big Bailey Run Road and Carr Bailey Road for a report of gunfire and feeling unsafe around a subject. Deputies made contact with a subject fishing and did not observe any criminal issues.
2:12 p.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Baker Road in Athens for a well being check. The subject of the check was found to be well and did not need any further assistance.
3:38 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were flagged down to attempt to locate a male who was reporting being suicidal. Deputies attempted to locate the male at several locations, however, deputies could not locate. The complainant wished to not pursue anything further at this time.
4:40 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Waterworks Hill Road in Glouster for an animal complaint. The caller stated there was a pig inside of her horse pin. The caller called back and advised she made contact with the owner of the pig and deputies were no longer needed.
5:06 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Cincinnati Ridge Road in Coolville for a 911 open line. While en-route, contact was made with a male subject at the residence who stated everything was fine. Units resumed patrol.
10:59 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Selby Road for a harassment complaint. The caller reported that for the last few nights, a green mustang was doing burnouts in front of their house. They knew the owner from ongoing personal disputes and requested to make a report in case the behavior did not stop and additional action needed to betaken. A report was take and the caller advised they would be working on obtaining video footage of the activity occurring.
Sunday, May 2
8:27 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to a well being check of a female on the train tracks in Glouster. Contact was made with the female who stated that she was just enjoying the scenery as she walked on the tracks. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:18 p.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office spoke with a female who in reference to a possible Protection Order Violation. This case remains under investigation.
3:56 p.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office spoke with a female regards to a harassment complaint. Deputies referred the caller to the victim's advocate to possibly obtain a protection order.
4:54 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a male in regards to harassment. The caller stated that his soon-to-be ex-girlfriend has been harassing him. He advised that she called his son names and will not stop texting him. Deputies advised the caller to block the female.
12:21 p.m., Athens — A deputy responded to a report of a suicide threat in the Athens area. Contact was made with the male who did advise he was having suicidal thoughts. The male was transported to the hospital to speak with a counselor. A blue slip was filled out.
6:53 p.m., Millfield — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to McDougal Road in Millfield for a report of a trespassing issues. Deputies was advised that the suspects had left prior to deputies' arrival. The complainant only wished to have this documented. No further action taken.
10:03 p.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to W. First Street in The Plains for a report of a breaking and entering. Deputies arrived on scene and walked the area around the residence, and did not find any signs of forced entry to the residence. The complainant stated that someone had rang the doorbell multiple times. With no criminal activity, units resumed patrol.
10:07 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Trimble Twp in reference to a noise complaint. A deputy parked in the driveway and could hear either a television or radio, but the sound was not to a degree that any enforcement action was warranted or applicable. I did make contact with owner, and he was advised of the complaint. Owner was also asked to be mindful and considerate of his neighbors. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Monday, May 3
12:42 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person / prowler call in Waterloo Twp. While responding to location, request for service was canceled by caller as the individual in her yard was found to be a relative. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
4:17 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to an activated alarm at a business on Poston Road. Contact was made with employees and this was determined to be a false alarm. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
