Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, Feb. 20
12:08 a.m., Doanville — Deputies responded to York Township in reference to an open door at an abandoned residence. Structure was secure and it was believed that family members who were cleaning out the residence accidentally left the cellar door open and unsecured. No other indication of attempted entry were observed. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
8:18 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the Hocking Valley Bank for an alarm. On arrival it was found that the alarm was a false in nature. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:06 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were performing business checks on United Lane outside Athens when they encountered a male subject that advised he was out looking for dumpsters to rummage through. While speaking with the man, it was discovered that he had an active warrant out of the City of Athens. Justin N. Coey, 26, was then placed into custody and transported to SEORJ without incident.
11:30 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the apartments at 109 N. Plains Road on a theft report. A vehicle on the lot had been entered and items were taken from the vehicle. Vehicle was found to be unlocked.
12:25 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Euclid Avenue in reference to a dispute between a father and adult daughter. After hearing both sides, the daughter was told to leave the residence and not return.
4:15 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a walk in report of a theft that occurred on Hartman Road. This case remains under investigation.
6:06 p.m., Athens — A female contacted the Sheriff’s Office advising she believed she was a victim of a scam. She advised that she was having issues with her computer and began receiving messages from what she believed was Microsoft. A short time later she transferred funds they requested and then realized it was a possible scam. She advised that she wanted a report on file. She was also provided advice to better handle the situation in the future.
9:08 p.m., Amesville — Deputies took a report by phone in reference to threats and harassment. This case remains under investigation.
10:49 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Fisher Road for a complaint of a blue truck driving around spotlighting deer. Deputies patrolled the area and located a blue truck using a flashlight out of the passenger side window. The subjects advised they were looking for a dog that had ran off. A search of the vehicle showed no guns or hunting devices present. While speaking with the passenger, it was discovered that he had multiple outstanding warrants that were hunting related. Lucas W. Lanoux, 29, was then placed under arrest for his warrants and transported to SEORJ without incident. The case will be referred to ODNR for further review.
10:18 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road. The complainant stated that his next door neighbor was making noises and wished for it to stop. While deputies were on scene, deputies did not observe any loud noises. The complainant was referred back to his landlord. No further action taken.
