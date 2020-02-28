Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, Feb. 26
7:10 a.m., Coolville — A deputy responded to Hopewell Clinic on Wilson Street in reference to a trespassing issue. Parties had left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival. They spoke with employees of the clinic and advised extra patrol would be done in the area. Coolville Police Department was also advised of the incident.
7:53 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Baker Road for a report of cattle in the roadway. A unit patrolled the area but was unable to locate any cattle outside of a fenced in area.
9:56 a.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report from The Plains Post Office in reference to an abandoned address possibly being used for someone to receive mail. Once the complaint was looked in to, it appeared the agency sending the mail to the address in question was sending the mail to the wrong address.
9:43 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Bean Hollow Road on a report of an elderly male with dementia had taken off from the home on foot and it was unknown where he was. Deputies arrived in the area and began patrolling for the male and was not able to locate. Deputies began following up on possible locations he would go to and he was entered as a missing person. Approximately two and a half hours later Deputies located the male on Route 550. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
3:24 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains Valero for a report of a theft. This case remains under investigation.
3:44 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 56 just prior to Hoover Road for a report of a male who was laying along the roadside. Deputies and Athens County EMS made contact with the male who stated he was walking to a nearby residence. Deputies were advised that the male had an active felony warrant out for his arrest. The male declined medical treatment from EMS. The male was placed under arrest for the warrant and was transported to O’Bleness Hospital due to a current medical condition.
11:29 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains Library on a report of a female there causing a disturbance. Deputies arrived on scene and located the female and she was asked to leave the premises and not return. She then left, and deputies returned to patrol.
11:33 a.m., Glouster — A deputy responded to a landlord/tenant dispute in the Glouster area. On arrival parties were separated. Issues involved are civil in nature. Both parties were explained the situation and advised of ways to possibly resolve the issues.
12:58 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies received a report of an intoxicated driver. Contact was made with the vehicle in question but the complaint was unfounded.
6:12 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to New England Road near State Route 329 in Stewart for a report of a abandoned vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating. No further action taken.
6:59 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Depot Street for a report of a third-party domestic dispute. Deputies spoke with a female who stated that she was in verbal argument with her boyfriend who had left prior to our arrival. No further action taken.
Athens Police Department
Thursday, Feb. 27
4:53 a.m. — Officers responded to 55 Hospital Drive to speak with a victim of a robbery that occurred on West Union Street. A report was taken.
Nelsonville Police Department
Tuesday, Feb. 25
12:23 am Officers responded to a dispute on Woodlane Drive. The officers were given conflicting stories about the incident and neither party wished to pursue criminal charges.
2:49 am Officer went to Frederick Street after receiving a call from the Columbus Police Department. The officer relayed a message that a family member was stranded in Columbus and needed to be picked up.
10:50 am Officer took a report of a hit-skip crash that had occurred on Fort Street.
11:16 am Officers responded to an apartment complex on Burr Oak Blvd for a female causing a dispute. Officers assisted the resident in banning the female from the apartment.
12:45 pm Officers assisted the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop on West Columbus Street.
2:02 pm Officers responded to Speedway for a theft (shoplifting) call. Marvin A. McDonald was charged with one count of theft and banned from the business.
3:49 pm Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on East Canal Street.
4:21 pm Officer took a report from a resident on Kontner Street where three bicycles had been stolen.
4:21 pm Officer responded to a harassment report on Madison Street.
5:12 pm Officers conducted a traffic stop in the alley between Chestnut Street and Poplar Street. Zachariah S. Dye was cited for Driving Under Suspension and failing to use his turn signal. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
6:28 pm Officer responded to Polley Field to conduct a well-being check.
7:41 pm Officer made contact with subjects in a vehicle at Polley Field and were warned for being in the park after dark.
9:39 pm Officers took a report concerning vandalism on East Columbus Street.
