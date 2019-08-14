Athens Police Department:

Tuesday, Aug. 13

3:22 p.m., Stimson Avenue — APD received a report of a light blue LL Bean women's bicycle stolen from the bike rack between Sonic and Jackie O's Taproom. A report was taken and an investigation is pending. 

Athens County Sheriff's Office:

Tuesday, Aug. 13

1:38 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were called to Route 13 for a reported domestic dispute. After further investigation, Steven Hunter, age 35, of Glouster, was arrested and charged with domestic violence. Hunter was transported to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail without incident.

2:41 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Route 33. K-9 Bora indicated on the vehicle and it was searched. Suspected methamphetamines were located and seized. Pending BCI results, the case will be submitted to a grand jury requesting indictment for possession of a controlled substance.

Ohio University Police:

Tuesday, Aug. 13

11:14 p.m., West Union Street — Complainant reports a male punched a window at the West Union Street Office Center. The male was later found and identified as Holden Taylor. Taylor was charged with criminal damaging.

