Athens City Police
Thursday, Dec. 3
2:49 p.m. — Officers responded to Kroger, 919 E. State St., for a theft report. $25 of merchandise was reported stolen and the case is under investigation.
2:27 p.m. — Officers located a subject who stole a package from a residence on North Lancaster Street while on patrol in the area of Mound Street. Jamie Spratlin, of Athens, was arrested and charged with theft and obstructing official business.
1:04 p.m. — Officers responded to 2009 E. State Street, Menards, for a reference to a forgery that occurred on Oct. 3, 2020. A report was taken concerning a check number #3656 that was made out for $488.
2:19 p.m. — Officers responded to 13710 Della Drive, Apartment 409, for an alleged theft which occurred between 7 and 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2. A report was taken for the stolen $100 bill.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, Dec. 3
Deputies were dispatched to Ohio Avenue in The Plains on a report that a person was knocking and attempting to open the caller’s front door. Upon arriving on scene no person was located. Deputies checked the immediate area and patrolled the area and had no contact with any persons.
Deputies responded to Canaan township for an activated commercial intrusion alarm. On scene, deputies found the building to be secure with no signs of tampering or forced entry found. A key holder for the business arrived on scene and verified that the incident was a false alarm. With no signs of any criminal act apparent, deputies resumed patrol.
Deputies were dispatched to 50 S. Plains Road in The Plains reference an activated alarm. The home was found to be secure. Negative contact with anyone on scene.
The Ohio State Patrol requested assistance with a transport after they arrested Amber Drake, age 33, during a traffic stop. Drake was transported to the SEORJ on active warrants out of Athens Municipal Court and Athens Common Pleas Court.
Deputies responded to The Plains where the caller advised she was being harassed. Upon making contact the female advised she did not feel safe in her home because it was broken into last month. She advised that she wanted her landlord to move her, but he would not. The female was advised to return home and if she has any issues to call have a neighbor call the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies took a report of inappropriate pictures that someone had seen on someone else’s phone. A picture of the images were provided, however they were not illegal.
Deputies responded to E. Fourth Street in The Plains in regard to a threat complaint. A report was taken, and no further action was needed.
Deputies were dispatched to N. Plains Road in The Plains a report of a suspicious male in the area acting strangely. Upon arriving on scene, the caller advised the male left with another male in a vehicle shortly after calling. Deputies patrolled for the described vehicle and returned to patrol.
